With many brands supporting the LGBTQ+ community through donations and products that give back this month, there are plenty of ways to show your support as well by shopping from the beauty brands that are using their platforms and dollars to make a difference. Joining that list is The Better Skin Co., which is donating to GLSEN by matching customer donations on its site during Pride month.

To do so, The Better Skin Co. created an option for customers to donate money at checkout, which the brand will match dollar for dollar up to $25,000. Participating in the donation process is easy — a section will automatically pop up during checkout when you're ready to buy where you can add your contribution. So, whether you're refilling your Better Skin Mirakle Cream or testing out its Epik C Serum for the first time, you can support an important cause.

The proceeds will be going to GLSEN, an organization dedicated to making the education experience easier and more inclusive for LGBTQ+ students. It provides resources for educators and students, lobbies for laws, and helps create learning environments without bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

The Better Skin Co. joins a long list of beauty brands that are giving money to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community, which means there's no shortage of ways for you to give back by buying skincare and makeup products this June. Morphe and Youth To The People are two brands that joined that list, launching Pride-inspired products including a makeup line and minis skincare kit which, similar to The Better Skin Co., give 100 percent of proceeds back to GLSEN.

You can help support all that GLSEN does for students and educators by shopping The Better Skin Co.'s products, below, and making your donation at checkout.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.