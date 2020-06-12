In the last several weeks, many brands have been vocalizing how they're stepping up and promising to do better to show solidarity in light of the recent protests. One company that's had a goal of being more inclusive and fighting against injustices for a long time is Youth To The People. It recently provided a list of resources to help people work towards being anti-racist that featured Black-owned businesses and a reading list among other things. Now with Pride Month, it's furthering its support and activism with Youth To The People's With Pride Minis Kit, the newest launch that supports the LGBTQ+ community.

The three-piece set ($34) features miniature versions of Youth To The People's fan favorites, and all come neatly tucked away in a cotton makeup bag. Aiding in the first step of your skincare routine is the Superfood Cleanser — a kale, spinach, and green tea-infused formula that clears out pores but doesn't mess with your skin (even if it's sensitive).

The cleanser is joined by the goopy yellow, deliciously-scented Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask. Recommended for nighttime use, its mix of maqui, acai, prickly pear, goji berry, sunflower, moringa, and squalane makes for formula that's provides plenty of glow-boosting goodness that's further supplemented by a dose of vitamin C.

Also included in the kit is the cult classic Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial, which is recommended to use morning and night. In this product's blend of ingredients are enzymes like papain and bromelain, which help resurface your skin, followed up with aloe, which will keep your skin calm post-facial.

The part that aids in support and activism is the brand's plan to donate 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of the With Pride Minis Kit to the Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN). Founded in 1990, this organization is known for its work in helping schools and another learning institutions provide resources and safe environments for LGBTQ+ youth. It also fights and advocates for policies and laws surrounding LGBTQ+ students and their communities.

Check out the new mini kit on Youth To The People's website.