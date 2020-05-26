Creating a tradition out of celebrating Pride makes sense for the affordable beauty brand Morphe. "Morphe is built on a history of working with the global beauty community to disrupt gender stereotypes and promote inclusivity. The LGBTQ+ community is our community," Erika Savage, SVP of Partnership Development at Morphe, tells The Zoe Report over email. And while Pride month doesn't officially kick off until June, makeup shoppers will want to mark May 28 on their calendars — since Morphe's Free To Be collection will be arriving on the brand's website that day.

Far be it from Morphe to party without a purpose, though. Similar to last year's inaugural Live In Color Pride collection, Morphe will be donating 100 percent of net proceeds from Free To Be collection sales on Morphe.com during June and July to the LGBTQ+ organization GLSEN; and has set the minimum donation at $50,000. Moreover, Morphe partnered with seven GLSEN student ambassadors for the colorful campaign itself.

"GLSEN works directly to support LGBTQ+ youth within our schools to create school environments that are free from bullying and harassment. GLSEN student leaders inspired our campaign hashtag #FreeToBeYou because they proudly identify their pronouns without allowing others to define them," continues Savage. "We wanted this campaign to celebrate that our community will always be in a safe space at Morphe.”

Courtesy of Morphe

The Free To Be Collection will include four products: the $18 10G GLSEN UP Artistry Eyeshadow Palette, $26 A Better Whirled 6-Piece Brush Collection, $9 Lip Gloss in a holographic sparkle shade called Speak Out, and the $16 sweet-smelling Pride Continuous Setting Mist. "Our first Pride collection last year was an incredible success and beautifully translated the Pride rainbow flag color story," explains Savage. "This year, inspired by our GLSEN student leaders, we moved off the more traditional rainbow palette to a product assortment designed with a youthful, lighter, more prismatic-rainbow feel."

And like any limited-edition Morphe collection, it has a chance of selling out fast — so make sure you visit Morphe's website stat after the collection drops. After all, you'll be shopping for a cause. "Whether Pride Parades around the world happen or not, Pride has to be celebrated at Morphe because we want to celebrate our customers, our creators, our makeup artists, and our employees," says Savage. "It’s our brand DNA to create a safe space for creativity and it’s why we are so proud to partner with GLSEN.”