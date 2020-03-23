Like many, Bella Hadid, is currently spending more time indoors right now; however, that hasn't stopped the top model from serving up some inspirational fashion moments. And while it isn't shocking that Hadid would put together stylish lounge-around-the-house looks, what is surprising is that the colorful cardigan sweater she recently sported is still in stock — but, likely not for long.

Over the weekend, House of Sunny posted a playful shot from Hadid's Instastories where she's wearing the brand's cheerful Day Tripper Cardi while holding a sprinkle-adorned cupcake. The vibrant sweater is still up for grabs for £90 (approximately $104), but House of Sunny noted on its Instagram that the final batch of this spring-ready style is moving quickly — so there's no time to waste in scooping up your size.

Inspired by the Ibiza sunset, the cropped knit will bring an eye-catching twist to any look with its wavy, multi-colored print that includes a soft blue, pastel green, pastel yellow, and shades of orange. These hues are framed by a nude trim that not only grounds the bold colors, but also highlights the ribbed hem and cuffs, the button detailing, and last, but certainly not least, the oversized, retro collar.

A cardigan is a transitional weather staple, and this striking style may be exactly what your wardrobe is craving. Make a statement by throwing the knit over another print à la Hadid, or opt to have it be the focal point of your look by wearing it buttoned-up as a top with a pair of jeans. While it's certainly a bold piece, the cardigan's versatility makes it a style you'll be able to rework a number of ways to create different outfits throughout the season.

Keeping that in mind, if you're now sold on this sweater, you'll want to click "Add To Bag" ASAP. House of Sunny only produces small sustainable runs of collections, and this one is moving quickly. On top of that, the fact that Hadid was spotted in this style only makes it more likely sales will speed up.

Continue on to snag yourself this knit to wear into the warmer months before it's gone.