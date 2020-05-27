Makeup is always a give and take of bold versus minimal, but sometimes you just want to live out Rihanna's words and "shine bright like a diamond." Now, whether you go full-on disco ball is your own prerogative, but having an arsenal — or just one — of the best shimmer eyeshadow palettes is a good place to start.

The best part about shimmer eyeshadow is that it can be both bold and minimal, all depending on how you use it and in what hues. Pick up a palette like BH Cosmetics' Trendy In Tokyo and you're going to have hot pink, neon green, and other bright shimmers, which are perfect for sunset looks or maybe even just an eyeliner accent. But you can also pick up something like Aether Beauty's Rose Quartz Crystal Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette and have light neutral taupes and tans that have just a touch of added shine.

Below, nine shimmer-laden eyeshadow palettes to put some sparkle in your makeup collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BECCA Cosmetics' Pearl Glow Shimmering Eyeshadow Palette

Along with having standard shimmer finishes, this palette includes the brand's own Pearlescent shades, which are described as having a "jellified texture that feels water-light on the lid."

NYX Professional Makeup's Love You So Mochi Eye Shadow Palette

This palette lives up to its name: Electric Pastels. And even though that sounds contradictory because pastels are supposed to be light, the sparkling 10 shades, like sky blue and coral, work pretty well.

Lime Crime's Venus XL 2

Mix up your color choices with this safari-reminiscent palette that lets greens and browns do the talking. Out of 18 shades in this palette, 14 of them have a shimmer, metallic, or foil finish.

NARS' Cool Crush Eyeshadow Palette

While most of this palette is on the neutral end of the spectrum with mauves and golds, that sea-foam green, dubbed Inception, is a pop of color you can add to any look.

Flower Beauty's Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette

Between six colorways in the Shimmer & Shade collection, this one titled Blazing Sun could be your new summer staple. A mix of reds and golds make up this 10-shade palette, plus it comes with a brush reviewers love.

Jouer's Skinny Dip Ultra Foil Shimmer Shadows Palette

These shadows are so shimmery, reviewers say they look wet when applied. Though there may only be six shades, the pink, gold, and gunmetal hues are perfect for layering or using as accents.

Aether Beauty's Rose Quartz Crystal Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette

Stamped "Clean at Sephora," Aether Beauty's 12-shade palette is a go-to for those who want to steer clear of questionable ingredients. As for the shades, they're a minimalist's dream with soft neutrals and plenty of pinks.

BH Cosmetics' Trendy In Tokyo

Trendy In Tokyo is the perfect marriage of bright color and shimmer finishes. Choose from multiple iridescent pinks, blues, and purples for a kaleidoscope of shine.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Amrezy Palette

This 12-shade palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills was made in collaboration with beauty YouTuber Amrezy, and it's full of her signature sparkle in hues like hot pink, mocha brown, and cyan.