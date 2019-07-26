The Best-Selling Face Serums You Can Find on Walmart.com
Whether your skin-care regimen involves 10 steps or you prefer a more simplified routine, one thing is certain: Serums are a must in your collection. Of course, if you haven't quite found The One yet (or you just like to mix it up), perusing a list of best-sellling serums is a good place to start. It's especially convenient when you can find them all on Walmart.com.
From holy-grail bottles that revive dull skin to top-reviewed hydrating formulas packed with hyaluronic acid, there's no shortage of high-end serums on Walmart.com. There's one for every skin type, concern, and more. So read on for our curated selection, and shop one (or more) of the many best-selling serums on Walmart.com.
Best For: Brightening Your Complexion
Vitamin C is a key ingredient to look for if dark spots are a concern. This serum is formulated to be extra potent thanks to THD ascorbate, a stable, oil-soluble form of vitamin C that's 50 times more powerful. Paired with antioxidants including vitamin E and ferulic acid, this is the ultimate brightening treatment.
Best For: Firming
With a 4.5-star rating and over 90 reviews, it's clear why this serum is a best seller. It relies on a blend of peptides, algae, and a proprietary ingredient called NIA-114 to improve skin elasticity and create a firmer look.
Best For: Creating The Appearance Of Poreless Skin
This oil-absorbing serum is made with natural flower extracts to help purify skin and eliminate excess shine. It leaves behind a smooth, refined appearance and reduces the appearance of pores.
Best For: A Holy-Grail Serum Worth The Buy
For anyone looking to address fine lines and dullness, this award-winning serum deserves a spot in your collection. With hyaluronic acid to hydrate, algae and yeast extracts to boost cell activity, and alkyl guanine transferase to brighten, it's one of the best all-in-one formulas.
Best For: Lightweight, Intense Hydration
It might seem like the only way to get hydrated skin is with a thick cream, but this lightweight serum packs in 75 percent hyaluronic acid to truly deliver moisture without a heavy, sticky feel.
Best For: J-Beauty Enthusiasts
J-Beauty brands are known for making some of the most effective products, and this one is no exception. The formula is made with potent botanical ingredients like enmei extract, Oshima sakura leaf extract, and Hokkaido angelica root extract — together, they slow down the appearance of visible signs of aging while delivering supple, soft-looking skin.
The Zoe Report may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from The Zoe Report's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.
