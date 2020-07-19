The Best Sea Salt Sprays To Get Wavy Texture Without Water
Even if you're not near the beach (or restricted from visiting one), you can still get tousled waves and texture at home — no ocean required. In fact, there are enough pro-approved sea salt sprays on the market that work for a variety of hair types and concerns.
Evidently, the main ingredient used in most sprays that delivers that texturized, messy finish is some form of sea salt. But, sea salt sprays on the market today have evolved and now offer up no-salt formulas. If your hair is already on the brittle side, a no-salt spray might be a better fit. "Salt can tend to be drying and damaging with continuous use," Naeemah LaFond, editorial hairstylist, tells TZR. In this case, try out Amika's Bushwich Beach No Salt Wave Spray or Dry Bar's brand new Spritzer Salt-Free Wave Spray. And there are specific ingredients to look out for if you're worried about hair concerns. To combat frizz, opt for a formula that includes argan oil or silk proteins. Or if you're seeking added moisture, you'll want a sea salt spray that contains glycerin.
Skip the beach and score luscious waves at home with any of the 16 sea salt sprays below, recommended by the industry's most sought after hairstylists.
Best Sea Salt Sprays For Body
"Not all sea salt sprays add huge volume and body to the hair, so it’s important to choose the right one if that is the look you are going for," Ted Gibson, celeb hairstylist who works with Laura Dern and Angelina Jolie, tells TZR. "It’s also important to style it correctly if you are looking to achieve a ton of volume. Rahua's Enchanted Island Salt Spray creates volume and is crafted with natural pink sea salt."
Jillian Halouska, celebrity hairstylist who works with Chloe Moretz and Natasha Lyonne, tells TZR she loves O&M Surf Bomb Sea Salt Texture Spray to add body and volume to the hair. "It's extremely buildable so no need to be precious with your application while you're on your way to the salty beach hair of your dreams. Bonus of being cruelty and vegan free!"
Best Sea Salt Sprays For Moisturizing
Gibson says TIGI Copyright's Custom Create Texturising Salt Spray is made to lock in moisture to your hair. The product is formulated with glycerin, which the hairstylist says is what locks in the moisture.
Ciara Costenoble, celebrity hairstylist who works with Kim Kardashian and Mary J Blige, says her go-to sea salt spray that moisturizes the hair is Moroccanoil's Beach Wave Mousse. The hairstylist says it has argan oil in it, so it's the perfect mixture of moisture while also giving the hair a silky finish, yet it still gives that texture from the sea salt.
Best Sea Salt Sprays For Extra Shine
"I love the OUAI Wave Spray because it gives added shine making your beach waves look healthy and not dull," Caile Noble, celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Lili Reinhart and Hailee Steinfeld, tells TZR.
"Oribe’s Après Beach wave uses a variety of exotic extracts to give a healthy dose of shine, proteins, and B vitamins to swell hair strands, giving that tousled wavy look." Halouska says.
Best Sea Salt Sprays For Thick, Curly Hair
"The Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray has been a staple in my kit for years and my favorite for thick, curly hair," Noble explains. "I find that it gives that true sea salt texture, and you don’t have to worry about it weighing down the hair or being to modest when applying the product."
Jesus Guerrero, celeb hairstylist who works with Kylie Jenner and Shay Mitchell, tells TZR that OGX's Moroccan Sea Salt Spray is great for curly hair because it enhances the texture, while also keeping it nourished.
Launched on July 10, Drybar's Spritzer Salt-Free Wave Spray gives you beachy waves, without the salt. Its product description claims this new spray is best used to enhance curly or wavy hair that is either fine, medium, or thick.
Best Sea Salt Sprays For Thin, Straight Hair
"Sachjuan Ocean Mist is ideal for people with thinner and straighter hair because it's lightweight and doesn’t build up quickly on the hair," Noble notes.
Irinel de León, celebrity hairstylist who works with Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Bieber, recommends Kevin Murphy Killer Waves for thin hair. She tells TZR it's a weightless curl enhancer that leave hair feeling thicker after it's applied. "Yerba Mate is a key ingredient to help the hair appear thicker and fuller," she explains.
Best Sea Salt Sprays For Color-Treated Hair
Noble says R+Co's Rockaway Salt Spray is a must-have for those with color-treated hair. "It's made with balm mint that prevents color fading while delivering that perfect beach hair!"
For an option that's safe to apply to color-treated hair, de León loves Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray. "It’s lightweight and infused with Dead Sea salt and sea kelp, leaving the hair as if you just stepped foot into beach water."
Best Sea Salt Sprays That Are Humidity Resistant
"Balmain's Texturizing Salt Spray is infused with silk protein and organ oil which help stimulate the hair for moisture retention, locking out humidity and frizz," de León tells TZR. And she says the spray helps to protect hair against environmental aggressors.
Costenoble's go-to sea salt spray to combat humidity is Leonor Greyl's Algues et Fleurs Restructuring Styling Spray. The hairstylist says it's all-natural, and the main ingredients include flower extract. "It's definitely my favorite because it's so natural and it has a light scent to it."