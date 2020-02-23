The Best New 2020 Natural Hair Products To Cut Your Wash Day In Half
"For us naturals, we know that wash day is an all-day affair," Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter told a room full of editors and influencers on Jan. 21 at a product launch in New York City. She was right. As versatile as textured hair is, caring for it is no easy feat. However, Price and a band of other natural hair innovators are working to make our lives a little easier. That's because the best new 2020 natural hair products are amping up the moisture, simplifying detangling, and eliminating a lot of the mess.
But aside from the slew of new products that have hit the market, the creation and revival of new and old brands is kicking into full swing this year. Take Emerge for instance, a budding natural haircare brand that's tackling the needs of the newest generation. "Emerge is a major launch for Gen Z naturals because it’s a reflection of the creative mindset and intellectual rhythm that this particular culture of young women possess," Nai'Vasha Johnson, Emerge ambassador and hairstylist to stars like Tracee Ellis-Ross and Alicia Keys, tells TZR. "From the shelfie appeal of the packaging to the brand’s focus on creativity and self-expression, Emerge allows Gen Z naturals to braid, twist-out, or wash-and-go at an accessible price point."
And then there's the epic return of Afro-Sheen, the late '60s to mid-'70s favorite that rejoined the natural haircare market earlier this year. "Afro-Sheen was always about spreading the word of how beautiful being black is," Sherita Cherry, owner of Genesis Hair Salon in Atlanta, GA and Afro Sheen partner, says. "Now, all these years later, with more and more people having the confidence to rock their natural hair and having a better understanding of their texture, brands like Afro-Sheen are bringing that salon quality to the home."
But amidst the endless haircare launches, there are some key ingredients to look for — ones that hydrate and offer manageability. "Anticipate more ingredients in this products this year from their natural origins, like pequi oil," Johnson says. "I believe when you take from the source, the formulations are more authentic and intense." Cherry agrees, noting the uptick of marshmallow root in products as it cuts detangling and styling time in half.
So ahead, check out the new natural products that will encourage your imagination to soar, because as Johnson says, "what we can do with our hair is limitless."
This moisturizing shampoo is infused with almond milk and pequi oil, keeping curls moisturized and defined even during the shampooing process. It formulated with what Emerge calls “no nasties," making it free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil, petrolatum or dyes.
Defined curls without crunch is always the goal, and this gel from Cantu does just that. Infused with avocado oil, this lightweight formula is sulfate-free and free of mineral oil, parabens, silicones, or alcohol.
This quick use hair mask is a curl's best friend. Following a shampoo, apply this mask to coils, detangle, let sit for three to five minutes, and rinse before continuing your routine.
This penetrating shampoo, with avocado and peppermint, nourishes deep into the scalp without any sulfates or detergents.
This innovative shampoo with micellar technology eliminates buildup without the harsh friction or stripping. Plus, the targeted nozzle allows you to apply product right to the scalp without all of the mess.
The same nutrients in your daily green juice can be incorporated into your haircare, too. The Power Greens Reconstructor by Shea Moisture with moringa and avocado will bring even the most dehydrated of curls back to life.
Damaged hair, beware. The newest Miss Jessies launch is an ultra-moisturizing shampoo that cleanses without dehydrating the hair. Safe for colored and chemically treated hair, days of having to skip wash day to save our scalp are coming to a close.
A gel without the crunch or flakes is what every naturalista yearns for, and this is it. The blend of coconut oil, shea butter and glycerin provides all of the styling properties you could wish for, without the unsightly build-up.
For super coily naturalistas, this one's for you. This rich and ultra-hydrating conditioner is packed with a combination of plant butter and oils to condition and revive broken and brittle hair.
This decadent yet lightweight formula leaves hair bouncy while coating it in a blanket of moisture.
Apply this lightweight concoction of coconut oil and honey to your natural curl pattern for added definition, or before a protective style as the perfect hydrator.
Creme of Nature upgraded its long-beloved dye by packing it with heaps of argan oil for hydration that occurs even when your hair is its most vulnerable.
This exfoliating scalp scrub digs deep to eliminate build-up and leave the scalp feeling like it's been touched by a peppermint patty.
Wetting the hair shouldn't be the only way to refresh those curls. And now, it doesn't have to be. Spritz this frizz-reducing spray to your hair when it's looking a little dull and your definition will come right back.