"For us naturals, we know that wash day is an all-day affair," Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter told a room full of editors and influencers on Jan. 21 at a product launch in New York City. She was right. As versatile as textured hair is, caring for it is no easy feat. However, Price and a band of other natural hair innovators are working to make our lives a little easier. That's because the best new 2020 natural hair products are amping up the moisture, simplifying detangling, and eliminating a lot of the mess.

But aside from the slew of new products that have hit the market, the creation and revival of new and old brands is kicking into full swing this year. Take Emerge for instance, a budding natural haircare brand that's tackling the needs of the newest generation. "Emerge is a major launch for Gen Z naturals because it’s a reflection of the creative mindset and intellectual rhythm that this particular culture of young women possess," Nai'Vasha Johnson, Emerge ambassador and hairstylist to stars like Tracee Ellis-Ross and Alicia Keys, tells TZR. "From the shelfie appeal of the packaging to the brand’s focus on creativity and self-expression, Emerge allows Gen Z naturals to braid, twist-out, or wash-and-go at an accessible price point."

And then there's the epic return of Afro-Sheen, the late '60s to mid-'70s favorite that rejoined the natural haircare market earlier this year. "Afro-Sheen was always about spreading the word of how beautiful being black is," Sherita Cherry, owner of Genesis Hair Salon in Atlanta, GA and Afro Sheen partner, says. "Now, all these years later, with more and more people having the confidence to rock their natural hair and having a better understanding of their texture, brands like Afro-Sheen are bringing that salon quality to the home."

But amidst the endless haircare launches, there are some key ingredients to look for — ones that hydrate and offer manageability. "Anticipate more ingredients in this products this year from their natural origins, like pequi oil," Johnson says. "I believe when you take from the source, the formulations are more authentic and intense." Cherry agrees, noting the uptick of marshmallow root in products as it cuts detangling and styling time in half.

So ahead, check out the new natural products that will encourage your imagination to soar, because as Johnson says, "what we can do with our hair is limitless."