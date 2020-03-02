35 Clever Things That Ensure Everything In Your Home Has Its Place (& Can Easily Be Found)

No matter how committed you are to Marie Kondo's minimalist philosophy, it's inevitable that you'll still have closets and pantries full of cooking tools, cleaning supplies, and clothing that you've decided brings you enough joy to keep around.

These gleeful messes are part of a flourishing, vibrant life. Cabinets piled high with plates and serving pieces speak of cozy family meals and elegant dinner parties. A vanity with lipsticks, lotions, and curling irons scattered across it hints at dedicated time for self care; a closet full of soft textures and a distinct colors, a sign of creative self-expression.

Happy homes are sure to be filled with these kinds of treasure troves of everyday things that, while delightful and necessary, can still lead to that dreaded feeling of clutter and disorganization. The right products, like these clever things that ensure everything in your home has its place, will help keep your humble abode full of the things you need and love, but clutter-free and tidy.

Finding the proper organization tools will not only make your closets and countertops look great, but it will also save you time. With smart storage solutions, like tiered shelving, drawer dividers, or over-the-door storage baskets, you won't have to rummage through dingy boxes or the back of cabinets to find the things you need.

If you're ready to spend more time enjoying your home and less time trying to find things — or find a place to put things — read on and discover which of the following clever products are right for you.

1. Drawer Dividers With Separate Compartments To Keep Bras, Briefs, And Socks Organized Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider (4-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your lingerie and sock drawers organized with these drawer dividers. Each set comes with four fabric dividers with sewn-in compartments for socks, underwear, and bras. The containers can be configured to best fit inside your drawers and come in seven colors, including dark gray, pink, turquoise, and beige.

2. A Minimalist Jewelry Stand With Three Tiers To Keep Your Baubles Tangle-Free Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon The three T-shaped tiers of this jewelry organizer don't take up much room on a dresser or vanity, but can keep dozens of delicate necklaces, including longer strands, tangle-free and within easy reach. The padded base of the accessory storage stand doubles as a tray for rings and earrings.

3. A Multipurpose Metal Rack That Will Look Polished No Matter Where You Put It Sorbus Magnet Spice Rack Organizer $36 Amazon See On Amazon This magnetic rack attaches to any metal surface, like the side of a fridge or a washing machine, making it easy to reach for your most used items. The steel rack is also available in white and has two shelves, with rails to keep spices and other containers in place. There's also a wooden rod that can be used as a paper towel holder, plus five removable hooks that easily attach to the sides for hanging utensils. There are also mounting holes built in so you can hang it anywhere that's most convenient.

4. A Rotating Beauty Organizer That Keeps All Of Your Products Within Easy Reach sanipoe 360 Makeup Organizer $23 Amazon See On Amazon This rotating organizer can be adjusted to fit beauty products of any size. Four trays can be locked into the partitions at various heights to make room for tall canisters of hairspray or short nail polish bottles. The top tray can accommodate 30 makeup brushes and myriad lipsticks, serums, and other small products.

5. A Set Of Laundry Bags In Multiple Sizes To Protect Your Most Delicate Items BAGAIL Laundry Bags (5-Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon This set of mesh laundry bags includes five bags of various sizes, so that you can safely wash delicate clothing of any size, including cashmere sweaters, blouses with beading, and bras. Each bag has secure a zipper closure that won't open mid-cycle, and the bags can be tossed in the dryer, too.

6. A Wall-Mounted Bag Dispenser To Keep Your Plastic Bags Organized simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $13 Amazon See On Amazon Keep you plastic grocery bags in one contained area with this stainless steel bag dispenser. The dispenser can be mounted inside cabinets or on a wall with the included screws or adhesive tape. When you need a bag, you'll know exactly where to find one. Similar to a tissue box, all you have to do is pull one out through the front slit.

7. A Rotating Kitchen Organizer That Fits Inside Cabinets YouCopia Crazy Susan Kitchen Cabinet Turntable $25 Amazon See On Amazon This rotating organizer has three clear compartments that are the perfect size to store small bags of snacks and condiments, or coffee pods and sugar packets. The round turntable fits inside most kitchen cabinets and each bin can be taken out separately when you're ready to refill it.

8. Airtight Food Containers That Come In A Dozen Shapes & Sizes OXO Good Grips POP Containers $17 Amazon See On Amazon Keep baked goods, coffee grounds, pasta, pretzels, grains, and more fresh in these airtight storage containers. Push down on the lid's button for an airtight seal, and press down again to release. The containers are designed to stack easily on top of each other so you can make the most of your cabinet space.

9. A Storage Solution For All Of Your Food Container Lids YouCopia 50100 StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Use this lid organizer to keep your cabinets clutter-free and make it easier to find the right top when you're ready to put away leftovers from dinner. There are five adjustable dividers, which can each accommodate round and square tops up to 9 inches in length. The BPA-free lid rack fits inside most standard kitchen cabinets and even in some deeper drawers.

10. An Over-The-Door Jewelry Armoire With Built-In LED Lighting SONGMICS Jewelry Cabinet $126 Amazon See On Amazon This jewelry cabinet has a full-length mirror and can be mounted on the wall or hung over the door. Inside, there are slots for all of your accessories: specialized ring cushions, 32 necklace hangers, and more than 100 slots to accommodate earrings of any style, from studs to hoops. There are also drawers and shelves for extras like sunglasses and watches. The cabinet also has LED lighting that turns on automatically whenever the door is opened.

11. A Pan Organizer That Protects Your Cookware From Scratches SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer $14 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your skillets scratch-free and save precious cabinet space with this pan organizer. The metal tray is available in bronze or chrome and can be affixed to cabinets either horizontally or vertically with just one screw, keeping up to five pans securely stowed away.

12. A Set Of Sliding Drawers To Help Streamline Clutter Under Your Sink madesmart 2-Tier Organizer with Dividers $19 Amazon See On Amazon What makes this two-tier organizer special is a sliding system that makes items tucked in the back of the bottom bin easy to reach. The organizer comes with adjustable dividers and comes in clear, frost or gray colors.

13. A Pack Of Hangers That Instantly Create More Space In Your Closet HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon These magic hanger organizers create additional closet space by keeping clothes in a vertical cascade. Each hook can hold up to five hangers, so this set of 10 will give you enough slots to securely hang up to 50 dresses, blouses, pants, and more.

14. A Shelf Rack To Display Your Mugs, Utensils, And More bafvt Coffee Mug Holder $14 Amazon See On Amazon Create more space in your kitchen with this stainless steel coffee mug holder that easily slides right onto a shelf. It can hold 10 small mugs or six larger cups, or consider using it to hang kitchen utensils or measuring tools.

15. A Hair Styling Station With Compartments For All Of Your Hot Tools Richards Homewares Personal Hair Styling Storage Chest $40 Amazon See On Amazon This wood hair styling storage chest saves counter space and time by keeping all of your hair tools organized — even mid styling session. Store hot tools, like curling wands and straighteners, in the three metal-lined compartments. There are also two compartments for styling products, and a drawer for smaller items like bobby pins and hair ties.

16. A Compact Jewelry Box That Can Store Dozens Of Your Favorite Pieces KLOUD City Two-LayerJewelry Box $23 Amazon See On Amazon This jewelry box has two fabric-lined trays designed to safely store your most delicate pieces. Inside the case you'll find 12 ring slots, eight individual squares for stud earrings, and more than a dozen additional compartments, as well as necklace hangers inside the box's lid.

17. A Silverware Organizer That Only Takes Up Half Your Drawer Joseph Joseph 85119 DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer $10 Amazon See On Amazon This utensil organizer stacks cutlery in angled layers, taking up half the space of traditional trays. One organizer stores 24 pieces, including knives, forks, tablespoons, and teaspoons in separate compartments that are conveniently designated with a small etched icon.

18. A Whimsical Key Rack To Hang Near Your Front Door TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder $8 Amazon See On Amazon This cloud-shaped magnetic key holder comes with easy-to-remove adhesive to effortlessly attach it to your wall. A powerful magnet inside the cloud can hold several sets of keys, without the need for hooks.

19. These Undershelf Baskets That Create More Storage With Minimal Effort Comfecto Under Shelf Basket (2-Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon This set of two hanging wire baskets grips underneath shelves with no additional hardware needed, creating more storage space in unexpected places— in cabinets, pantries, or even within bookcases. The baskets can fit shelves up to 1.2 inches thick, and are sold in packs of two or four.

20. A Sturdy Rack To Hold Your Cookie Sheets, Cutting Boards, And Pie Tins YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Bakeware Rack $20 Amazon See On Amazon This multi-functional rack allows you to be able to see and access your entire bakeware collection. Seven adjustable dividers can be configured so you can slide in platters, cutting boards, muffin pans, or any other larger pieces with ease. The coated steel dividers are strong, but won't scratch your pans.

21. A Sleek Metal Rack To Store Your Wine Glasses Bafvt Wine Glass Holder $16 Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel hanger gives you the option to store up to 12 of your wine glasses upside down underneath a shelf. Not only does it free up cabinet space, but it also ensures your delicate stemware is kept out of harm's way. Installation is simple — just slide the rack on the underside of a shelf that is at least 10.6-inches deep. .

22. A Contemporary Jewelry Tray That Will Look Great On A Dresser Umbra Women's Pose Two Tiered Jewelry Tray $20 Amazon See On Amazon This two-tier jewelry stand, which has a modern design and a matte metal finish, is as stylish as it is functional. Use the smaller top tier to store rings and small earrings, and the larger bottom tray for reading glasses or a night cream. The stand has a felt bottom to protect your furniture from scratches, too.

23. An Over-The-Door Rack That's Perfect For Organizing Your Pantry Or Linen Closet ClosetMaid Adjustable 8-Tier Wall And Door Rack $37 Amazon See On Amazon This metal rack can be mounted to the wall or hung over a pantry or closet door. It comes with eight baskets that can all be adjusted depending on your needs, and it's sold in two sizes. There are also four separate guard rails that you can position to keep tall bottles or top-heavy items even more secure.

24. A Three-Tier Corner Shelf For Stacking Plates Or Lids DecoBros Three-Tier Counter And Cabinet Corner Shelf $13 Amazon See On Amazon Tuck this three-tier shelf into the corner of a cabinet to neatly store plates, pots, lids, and bowls. Made from iron with a chrome finish, this sturdy rack can accommodate plates with a 10.5-inch diameter, and has 3.38 inches of height between shelves.

25. A Genius Way To Keep Cutting Boards Within Easy Reach SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder $14 Amazon See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer has more than 1,800 glowing five-star reviews because it's just so convenient. It can be hung on cabinet doors to utilize overlooked space and help you keep your cooking or cleaning supplies organized. The steel basket is 3.6 inches deep and 9.5 inches tall, to keep items like cutting boards, muffin tins, or aluminum foil in place.

26. A Set Of Bamboo Dividers That Have So Many Uses Bambusi Bamboo Drawer Dividers Kitchen Organizer $30 Amazon See On Amazon Use these heavy-duty bamboo drawer dividers to instantly organize any utensils in the kitchen, socks in your bedroom dresser, or even tools in the garage. The planks can be adjusted to fit just about any drawer size, and a spring mechanism keeps them securely in place, which also makes it easy to configure them in new ways.

27. A Stylish Charging Station With Room For All Of Your Devices Eco Bamboo Multi-Device Charging Station $45 Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo charging station has three slots that can accommodate laptops, tablets, and up to three phones. The slotted top lifts up to reveal a storage box that keeps all cables out of sight, and an opening in the back panel allows you to plug your devices into power outlets or an extension cord. Apart from natural bamboo, the docking station is also available in walnut or a black faux-leather finish.

28. A Sturdy Countertop Organizer For Your Most Used Hair Tools mDesign MetroDecor Hair Tools Holder $15 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your blowdryer, hair straightener, or curling iron accessible with this countertop holder. Made from steel, the sturdy organizer has two upright compartments big enough for most standard hair tools. The metal basket underneath protects your countertops from scorch marks, so you can set down your tools mid-styling if you need to free up your hands.

29. A Shower Caddy With Ample Storage Space And Four Hooks Simple Houseware Bathroom Hanging Shower Head Caddy $19 Amazon See On Amazon This shower caddy fits over your shower head with a no-slip grip and has two suction cups that keep it firmly in place. The steel container has a rust-resistant chrome finish that will keep it looking polished, and two baskets of different heights to fit products of all sizes. The four hooks on the bottom can hang body brushes, washcloths, and loofahs, as an added bonus.

30. A Gorgeous Handmade Shelf To Upgrade Your Entryway Ballucci Mail Holder Wall Shelf $35 Amazon See On Amazon This handmade shelf will keep even the smallest of entryways better organized. The unit has three metal hooks for keys, scarves, and even handbags, as well as two mail slots. There's also a small display shelf that you can use for additional storage, or to add a touch of personality with a bud vase or plant. Metal keyhole brackets make for for easy installation, too.

31. A Rolling Cart For Store All Of Your Paper And Craft Supplies Gramercy Cart by Recollections $80 Amazon See On Amazon Use this cheerful cart to organize stationary supplies, gift wrap, or as an art and crafts hub. In addition to the three bins, this cart has two wrapping paper organizers, ribbon dowels, and a storage box you can affix to the outside of the cart. There's also a peg board with four hooks that you can arrange as you need to hang up scissors, tape, and other tools.

32. A Stylish Pencil Case To Keep Writing Tools Organized EASTHILL Canvas Pencil Case $11 Amazon See On Amazon This canvas clutch can be used as a chic, grown-up take on a pencil case, as a bag for all of your airplane necessities, or as a makeup bag. Two zippered pouches can hold up to 50 pens and pencils, and two small inside pockets can be used to store sharpeners, and any other small items that you'd normally have to rummage for. There's also a panel with five elastic holders for your most used pens or makeup brushes. The bag comes in six adorable colors and prints, like plaid (pictured) polka dots, and charcoal gray.

33. A Rolling Basket That Slides Easily Under Your Bed Whitmor Rolling Wire Under-Bed Cart $20 Amazon See On Amazon This rolling basket is a great way to take advantage of the space under your bed. Unlike traditional plastic storage bins, the wire frame and elevated basket make it harder for dirt and dust to settle in it, and the wheels make it easy to slide in and out of place.

34. A Canned Goods Organizer With More Than 3,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon This can organizer has three tiers and adjustable dividers to accommodate non-perishables like canned soups, tuna, dog food, and even rolls of wax paper and foil. The 11.5-inch deep organizer fits inside most standard kitchen cabinets, saving a ton of space while keeping products visible.