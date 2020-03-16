The Best Luxury Skincare Products For Dry Skin That Are Truly Worth The Splurge
I distinctly remember my first luxury skincare experience. I purchased an expensive face cream that I'd read about in multiple magazines, only to slather it on my face and promptly wake up the next day with my usual dry skin and a new breakout to boot. That was my first lesson on how a high price tag does not necessarily equal good results — and, unfortunately, not my last. However, as a beauty editor, I'm proud to say I have become more savvy in finding the best luxury skincare products that work for my dry skin, because, thankfully, there are some that are worth the splurge.
In my opinion, the best proof of this is Dr. Barbara Sturm's Face Cream Rich. Yes, it's $230 for a surprisingly small jar, but it's everything my dreams are made of and more. My quest for a moisturizer that helps my dry, flaky face has been long and arduous, but thanks to this ultra-hydrating savior, it's come to an end. Layered on top of La Roche-Posay Rosaliac AR Intense and Avène Hydrance Intense Rehydrating Serum (hey, I still love a good drugstore find), this cream has totally eradicated my dry patches and blessed me with the hydrated skin I've always dreamed of — with nary a breakout or splotchy red patch in sight.
But even for me, it's too rich for daytime use. So, in the morning, I swap it out for La Solution 10 De Chanel, an $80 product that keeps me moisturized without inflaming my skin thanks to ingredients like squalene and silver needle tea. With a few spritzes of Tatcha's $48 Luminous Dewy Skin Mist on top, I'm able to leave the house with a bouncy, dewy face, even in the dead of winter.
Of course, these products are just the end of my routine — and just a few of the luxury beauty gems I've found that actually keep my flaky face in check. Ahead, 10 of the best (and yes, they really are worth the splurge).
With ingredients like purslane extract and vitamin E, this rich face cream keeps my face hydrated — dewy, even — on the coldest, driest days.
When I need something lighter for daytime, I put a small drop of this on before my makeup. It creates a moisturized base and keeps me hydrated all day without feeling too heavy or pilling, which is often a problem with heavier creams.
Stacked Skincare's hyaluronic acid serum is one of the few that have ever actually hydrated my complexion. When I layer this on underneath my night cream, my skin is positively bouncy the next day.
Even though I feel guilty every time I take a scoop out of this $80 cleanser, I still do it — because it's positively amazing. It never strips my skin or leaves me feeling dehydrated; instead, my face feels even more moisturized after using it thanks to its blend of Egyptian chamomile oil, clove oil, eucalyptus oil, hops oil, and cocoa butter.
Another one of my go-to hydrating serums, Drunk Elephant's formula is worth every penny. It combines pro-vitamin B5 and pineapple ceramide for a product that rids me of my most stubborn dry patches (and never makes my redness flare).
When I have a particularly heavy makeup day, I turn to Pai's cleansing oil. It removes every trace of foundation and mascara, never leaves a film, and keeps my skin from completely drying out.
When I need a quick pick-me-up, this Sisley Paris mask is where I turn. Nothing moisturizes me quite as quickly, so I love to use it for a night out after a long day when nothing else will do the trick.
If I'm being honest, SK-II's sheet masks are the only ones I've ever truly loved. I used these religiously before my wedding and my skin was the brightest and most moisturized it's ever been (probably because they're infused with brand's trademark Pitera).
My favorite way to finish my makeup routine is to spritz this all over my face — it automatically takes me from dull to dewy (and keeps me staying that way the rest of the day).
I'm not normally in the habit of spending $24 on a lip balm that I'll probably go through in a couple of weeks, but for Le Paradis' lip balm, I will. Not only does it keep my lips hydrated through the night (and for hours during the day), but it takes me back to warmer weather with its super-summery watermelon scent.