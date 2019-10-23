Ashley Olsen's Dress From J.Law's Recent Nuptials Proved That You *Can* Wear Black To A Wedding

(Culture)
It's the news on everyone's lips right now: Jennifer Lawrence officially married Cooke Maroney over the weekend, and while snaps of the star-studded affair are quite rare, a few photos have surfaced from the couple's lavish Rhode Island ceremony. So, while you wait for images of J. Law's dreamy Dior wedding gown to flood your newsfeed, consider delighting in the dreamy sartorial goodness that are all the best guest looks from Lawrence's wedding. Put simply, they just might make you rethink what's technically considered appropriate wedding-guest attire (hint: you actually can wear black, if the dress code allows).
J. Law walked down the aisle in a custom Dior gown that was reportedly stored in its own hotel room prior to the ceremony, according to People. And while only a super small glimpse of the gown has been released — the photos are quite blurry and taken from far away — it appears to have a vintage, '20s feel to it (think: intricate bead work and a high neck). Considering the nuptials were held at the Belcourt of Newport mansion, a castle rich in history, J. Law's vintage bridal look felt right on-theme.
As you'd expect, J. Law's wedding boasted a star-studded guest list of about 150 people. Kris Jenner, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller, and, of course, bestie Emma Stone were all there to witness the couple say their "I do's" in what's sure to have been a ceremony for the celeb wedding history books. While the bride's wedding gown is definitely going to be hard to outshine, the dresses the attendees wore come in a close second. Put short, they were as luxe, lavish, and glamorous are you'd hope for.
Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down all the standout wedding-guest outfits from Lawrence's lavish nuptials. See the ensembles, plus shop key pieces with which to recreate each look for yourself, below.
