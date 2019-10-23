Ashley Olsen's Dress From J.Law's Recent Nuptials Proved That You *Can* Wear Black To A Wedding

It's the news on everyone's lips right now: Jennifer Lawrence officially married Cooke Maroney over the weekend, and while snaps of the star-studded affair are quite rare, a few photos have surfaced from the couple's lavish Rhode Island ceremony. So, while you wait for images of J. Law's dreamy Dior wedding gown to flood your newsfeed, consider delighting in the dreamy sartorial goodness that are all the best guest looks from Lawrence's wedding. Put simply, they just might make you rethink what's technically considered appropriate wedding-guest attire (hint: you actually can wear black, if the dress code allows).

J. Law walked down the aisle in a custom Dior gown that was reportedly stored in its own hotel room prior to the ceremony, according to People. And while only a super small glimpse of the gown has been released — the photos are quite blurry and taken from far away — it appears to have a vintage, '20s feel to it (think: intricate bead work and a high neck). Considering the nuptials were held at the Belcourt of Newport mansion, a castle rich in history, J. Law's vintage bridal look felt right on-theme.

As you'd expect, J. Law's wedding boasted a star-studded guest list of about 150 people. Kris Jenner, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller, and, of course, bestie Emma Stone were all there to witness the couple say their "I do's" in what's sure to have been a ceremony for the celeb wedding history books. While the bride's wedding gown is definitely going to be hard to outshine, the dresses the attendees wore come in a close second. Put short, they were as luxe, lavish, and glamorous are you'd hope for.

Ahead, The Zoe Report breaks down all the standout wedding-guest outfits from Lawrence's lavish nuptials. See the ensembles, plus shop key pieces with which to recreate each look for yourself, below.

Emma Stone JosiahW / BACKGRID Emma Stone showed up to her best friend's wedding in a luxe gray velvet gown by Juan Carlos Obando. She topped off the look with a coordinating velvet coat and sparkly heels. The lesson here? Consider adding a velvet dress to your lineup this season, as it's a great option for those chilly winter ceremonies. Shop The Look Nili Lotan Josephine Devoré-Velvet Gown $1,495 see on net-a-porter Eloquii Velvet Wrap Dress $110 see on eloquii

Kris Jenner JosiahW / BACKGRID The iconic momager showed up in an sure-to-be iconic look that demonstrated her prowess for evening attire. Her floor-length gown was by Reem Acra and featured an intricate, crystal-embellished bodice that was a true work of art. Shop The Look Kate Spade Crystal Bodice Dress $898 $718 see on kate spade David Korma Satin-Trimmed Crystal-Embellished Flocked Tulle Midi Dress $2,430 see on net-a-porter

Sienna Miller JosiahW / BACKGRID Sienna Miller, who attended with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner, looked like a fiery Grecian goddess in a puff-sleeved, red Johanna Ortiz maxi dress. She rounded out the look with a braided updo and a gold headband. Shop The Look Reformation Butterfly Dress $278 see on reformation Rosie Assoulin Cold-shoulder pleated cotton-poplin midi dress $2,295 see on net-a-porter