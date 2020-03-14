No matter who you are — whether you’re an everyday fashion lover or one of Hollywood’s elite members — you’re bound to have a few sartorial moments you wish had never happened. But like any other part of life, it’s all about the journey — and Kim Kardashian knows that. As one of the biggest names in the industry and one who never backs down from a fashion moment, the 39-year-old entrepreneur has taken plenty of fashion risks. Sure, the A-list celebrity has noted some of these looks as her worst ever, but they’ve also led to the best Kim Kardashian outfits yet. And by the looks of her latest ensembles, they’re only getting better with time.

Looking through some of her most iconic outfits to date, Kardashian took a walk down fashion memory lane in VOGUE’s video series, “Life in Looks.” Reminiscing about now-famous outfits, including her all-over floral print dress from the 2013 Met Gala, the celebrity went through the ups and downs of her fashion choices. Through all of her show-stopping looks though, the SKIMS founder deemed one ensemble from an UsWeekly party in 2006 as her “worst look of life.” The outfit featured a gray sweater dress layered over a white button-down shirt, along with designer accessories. “I was able to afford a Fendi belt and matching Fendi boots,” Kardashian shared in the video. But while the style icon considers this outfit to be her worst, it also paved the way to the undoubtedly chic looks she’s known for today.

Click through to take a look at Kardashian’s fashion journey and her best looks through the years.