The Best Fall Perfumes To Wear When The Weather Turns Cold, According To Reviewers
When those initial cold snaps have finally started to arrive, it always feels exciting to start layering up in cozy fall pieces to keep warm when you head out. But staying snug involves more than just your wardrobe. Beneath your statement jacket and insulating sweater, a warm and sensual fragrance keeps you feeling extra cuddled up as you brave the cold on commutes, at cocktail parties, and everything in between. Haven't found a new signature scent to swap in yet? Consider picking up one of the best fall perfumes to complete your style for the season.
Fragrance fanatics know the importance of switching up your scent, not just to suit your mood but also in accordance with the season. And though perfumes are a pretty personal decision — each expertly blended bouquet reacts differently on every individual's skin — it doesn't hurt to factor in countless five-star reviews when scrolling through your options. Thousands of other shoppers can't be wrong, after all, and it helps to have a guiding light to help you narrow down your search.
So if it's endless options that have turned you off from finding your ideal fall fragrance, consider this a really good place to start.
Iconic brands like Prada and Tom Ford have their takes on warm, spicy, and sexy scents — like Prada's longtime fan-favorite Prada Amber, $126, which reviewers love for its intense musky notes that meld with the wearer's own natural aromas. Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, $240, constantly brings in rave reviews for its opulent mix of rich vanilla and warm tobacco, which is ideal for cozying up to as the weather gets colder.
Cult-loved fragrance names like BYREDO and Le Labo also contribute their fair share of popular fall scents, like BYREDO's very Instagrammable bottle of Gypsy Water, $180, and Le Labo's well-known Santal 33, $192. Both rely on sandalwood at the base for a warm finish, with hints of spices and subtle berries or florals for complexity. There's a reason you see these two on your social feeds all the time — so consider them worthy choices this season.
Ready to warm up your fragrance collection? Keep scrolling for some beloved fall perfumes from around the web, below.
The name tells you everything you need to know, but the reviews echo the sentiment: This fragrance is as warm and cozy as cuddling up beside the fire with loved ones.
Noted as one of the most popular scents on MUSE's site (and with a shoutout of praise from the New York Times to its name), this brand's Baraonda fragrance is worthy of a spot in your fall fragrance collection thanks to its musky, whiskey-like notes.
Reviewers say this musky, warm scent mixes well with your own natural scent, for a sexy aroma with subtle hints of sweet citrus and florals.
More than 100 five-star reviews on OUAI's site praise this musky floral perfume, which smells exactly like the brand's crowd-fave wave spray. It's warm yet bright, like a crisp fall afternoon.
Tobacco and vanilla come together in Tom Ford's iconic fragrance, along with cocoa and spices for an especially warm bouquet. The glowing reviews are as warm as the fragrance itself.
The citrusy fresh start of this fragrance gives way to a much moodier, complex heart and base of incense, pine needles, amber, vanilla, and sandalwood. Reviewers at Nordstrom say it's sexy, warm, and unexpected all at once.
This cult-loved perfume combines spices and florals with rich, warm cedarwood, leather, and sandalwood for an ultra-sexy scent that can be worn by anyone.
Chris Collins' site may not feature reviews from customers, but just a quick Google of the brand's name proves that it's a favorite among editors and fragrance lovers alike. If you're looking for a true autumnal scent, you can't go wrong with Autumn Rhythm — its name literally screams fall, after all — which the product description describes as a "sensual blend of leather, cedar, and musk."
A best-seller on Credo with a near-perfect rating, this beloved DedCool scent has everything you'd want in a fall fragrance: amber, vanilla, bergamot, and fresh dew. Reviewers say it smells warm and sexy yet clean, plus, it's cruelty-free, vegan, non-toxic, and unisex to boot.
