When those initial cold snaps have finally started to arrive, it always feels exciting to start layering up in cozy fall pieces to keep warm when you head out. But staying snug involves more than just your wardrobe. Beneath your statement jacket and insulating sweater, a warm and sensual fragrance keeps you feeling extra cuddled up as you brave the cold on commutes, at cocktail parties, and everything in between. Haven't found a new signature scent to swap in yet? Consider picking up one of the best fall perfumes to complete your style for the season.

Fragrance fanatics know the importance of switching up your scent, not just to suit your mood but also in accordance with the season. And though perfumes are a pretty personal decision — each expertly blended bouquet reacts differently on every individual's skin — it doesn't hurt to factor in countless five-star reviews when scrolling through your options. Thousands of other shoppers can't be wrong, after all, and it helps to have a guiding light to help you narrow down your search.

So if it's endless options that have turned you off from finding your ideal fall fragrance, consider this a really good place to start.

Iconic brands like Prada and Tom Ford have their takes on warm, spicy, and sexy scents — like Prada's longtime fan-favorite Prada Amber, $126, which reviewers love for its intense musky notes that meld with the wearer's own natural aromas. Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, $240, constantly brings in rave reviews for its opulent mix of rich vanilla and warm tobacco, which is ideal for cozying up to as the weather gets colder.

Cult-loved fragrance names like BYREDO and Le Labo also contribute their fair share of popular fall scents, like BYREDO's very Instagrammable bottle of Gypsy Water, $180, and Le Labo's well-known Santal 33, $192. Both rely on sandalwood at the base for a warm finish, with hints of spices and subtle berries or florals for complexity. There's a reason you see these two on your social feeds all the time — so consider them worthy choices this season.

Ready to warm up your fragrance collection? Keep scrolling for some beloved fall perfumes from around the web, below.

