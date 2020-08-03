The Best Reusable Black Face Masks That Go With Everything
At this point, deciding on a mask that aesthetically appeals to you and your wardrobe may be the trickiest part of getting dressed nowadays. Finding a simple but stylish cover-up that can work just as easily with your jeans and vintage tee as it does with casual sweats makes heading out as easy a chore as possible. While masks now come in virtually endless patterns and colors, the most versatile option is solid black. The best reusable black face masks are styles you can tuck away in every handbag and never be concerned with finding a mask that works with your ensemble again.
The CDC and WHO continue to urge the use of face coverings when leaving your home, but there's no reason the safety precaution can't be stylish as well. if you want to make a fashion-forward statement look to Kes. The NYC-based label is crafting satin masks to match its apparel for the coolest coordinated pairings like a mask with its '90s-style silk halter top for just $65. But if you want something a bit more playful than an all-black look, try styling your mask with a colorful coordinated sweats set or using it while wearing a summery floral dress.
Shop the top neutral options, ahead, but also be sure to check your state and local government's most recent guidelines.
A textured detail like ribbing is an instant upgrade to any solid hue and this thicker rib-knit from Montce includes straps with an adjustable fit for added comfort.
Kes's latest drop is a dreamy set including a bandana face mask with a matching halter top for an easy evening ensemble.
Wolford is donating 100 percent of net proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts.
The activewear brand created masks that are breathable and sweat-wicking, plus they have a ton of 5-star reviews.
Off-White's masks are simple but unmistakable thanks to the signature cheeky text across the front.
Black lace is an option that feels a bit more dressed up than a simple cotton mask.
Keep it simple in satin with Kes's two pack of premium masks, rendered with a cotton interior layer, a silk charmeuse outer layer and a discreet interior pocket in-between for an optional filter insert.
If you prefer to wear a filtered mask with a silk bandana on top, this monogram pick from Fendi is a top choice.
A little texture and a unique finish will go a long way with a solid black pick and this original mini quilting pattern is an eye-catcher.
Rendered out of 100 percent silk charmeuse, its straps are an all-in-one design meaning there's only one tie at the back of the neck and it's dramatic ribbon straps are so polished.
This double-sided style is made of three ply cotton and can be used with carbon filter inserts as well.
Both uniquely sultry as well as extremely protective, PQ's mask has it all with a main accordion front for cautious measures while it's eye straps have a pull-tab feature for personalized adjustments. Furthermore, itts elegant neck scarf knots at the back and makes for a stylish added accessory as well.
The K-beauty brand Lapcos has your complexion in mind with its lightweight masks that provide 99.9 percent UV protection and are specially fabricated to guard against skin irritation.
Available as singles, pairs, or 4- and 8-packs, Vida's double layered cotton masks are a one-size-fits-all style with adjustable straps and a hidden nose piece that promises a snug and stable fit.