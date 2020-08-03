At this point, deciding on a mask that aesthetically appeals to you and your wardrobe may be the trickiest part of getting dressed nowadays. Finding a simple but stylish cover-up that can work just as easily with your jeans and vintage tee as it does with casual sweats makes heading out as easy a chore as possible. While masks now come in virtually endless patterns and colors, the most versatile option is solid black. The best reusable black face masks are styles you can tuck away in every handbag and never be concerned with finding a mask that works with your ensemble again.

The CDC and WHO continue to urge the use of face coverings when leaving your home, but there's no reason the safety precaution can't be stylish as well. if you want to make a fashion-forward statement look to Kes. The NYC-based label is crafting satin masks to match its apparel for the coolest coordinated pairings like a mask with its '90s-style silk halter top for just $65. But if you want something a bit more playful than an all-black look, try styling your mask with a colorful coordinated sweats set or using it while wearing a summery floral dress.

Shop the top neutral options, ahead, but also be sure to check your state and local government's most recent guidelines.

