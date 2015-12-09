The Best Eye Shadow Palettes For Your Eye Color According To Celebrity Makeup Artists
Just one swipe of eyeshadow on your lids can instantly make your eyes appear brighter and more awake. Though there's no right or wrong shade to choose, there are a few that complement different eye colors. And if anyone knows a thing or two about color theory and how to make your peepers pop, it’s a makeup artist. The best in the biz weighed in on how to find the perfect eyeshadow palette for your eye color.
Whether you have blue, brown, hazel, or green eyes, the theory behind colors that enhance your eyes is the same. "Every eye color has contrasting and complimentary shades, the complimentary colors enhance the eye color, but the contrasting shades make it pop by placing color that make it stand out next to it," Beau Nelson, celebrity makeup artist who works with Nina Dobrev and Anne Hathaway, tells TZR.
And for application, when in doubt, grab both dark and light shades for an eye look that never fails. "When it comes to any eye color or palette my go-to tips are place the deepest shade you use in the crease," Colby Smith, celebrity makeup artist whose clients includes Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, tells TZR. "The most shine goes on the lid. The lightest highlight color should go on inner corner or tear duct."
To help you narrow down the eye shadow palettes that’ll best accentuate the windows to your soul, TZR called in a few celebrity makeup artists and their expert opinion on the topic. Below, find MUA-approved eyeshadow palettes to shop based of your eye color.
Eyeshadow Palettes For Blue Eyes
"The opposite color of blue is orange, so anything in the world of that really makes the eyes jump out," Smith tells TZR. But there are a few other shades that'll make blue eyes sparkle, too. "I like using a taupe, cobalt, smokey gray, or matte black complimented with a creamy or reflective champagne accent color," Yolonda Frederick, Ciara's go-to celebrity makeup artist, tells TZR. "Blending a taupe, smokey gray or matte black shadow from lash line to crease and then accenting both the brow bone and inner corners with a reflective champagne color will set blue eyes ablaze," she adds.
"Charlotte Tilbury's Starry Eyes To Hypnotize has a great range of both complimentary and contrasting shades for blue eyes," Nelson explains.
"Cooler colors like a taupe, smokey gray or even a black shade intensifies the clarity in blue eyes," Frederick tells TZR. Her palette recommendation to achieve a look is Pat McGrath's Mthrshp Subliminal Dark Star.
Oranges, rusts, and tobacco shades are what Smith suggests for blue eyes. "The afterglow palette from NARS is great for those beautiful golds and browns," he notes.
Eyeshadow Palettes For Brown Eyes
"Brown eyes can universally wear any shades, but what works best to bring the eyes out the most are violet, purple, wine, turquoise, teal, sapphire, as well as gold and copper tones," Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks, celebrity makeup artist who works with Jennifer Hudson and Taraji P. Henson, tells TZR. "All shades of violet and purple bring out the truest tones of brown in the irises of the eyes," she adds. Consider combining both intense and subtle hues to create an easy look for brown eyed girls. "Use the darker matte shades in the crease and lighter shades on the lid," Ashley Holm, celeb makeup artist who works with Kim Kardashian and Kaia Gerber, tells TZR. "This technique opens up the eyes to create an optical illusion that makes the eye shape appear more cat-like and lifted."
For a range of shades that complement brown eyes, Sheriff-Kendricks suggests Huda Beauty's Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Amethyst.
"Natasha Denona's Love Palette has a beautiful assortment of textures and colors in the plum, violet and pink range that will set brown eyes on fire," Nelson notes.
"Brown eyes are super versatile, and eyeshadow options are literally limitless," Holm states. "My favorite color waves to do are neutral browns, mauves, bronze, smokey purples and deep navy." And she grabs Marc Jacobs' Eye-Conic Steeletto Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette to achieve an ultra-glam look for her clients with brown eyes.
Eyeshadow Palettes For Hazel Eyes
"Hazel eyes have both brown and green shades in them, so depending on what tone you want to bring out, you can play with plums and violets, warm golds and golden greens, and red based bronzes," Nelson notes. But for a look that will take you under a minute to achieve, all you need is two shades. "Because hazel eyes already have a mélange of beautiful colors in them, you can simply go with a reflective olive color on the lid then add a hint of toffee to the crease for definition," Frederick explains.
"Pat McGrath Mothership V: Bronze Seduction has warm chocolatey browns, bronzes, reds and and golds that will complement hazel eyes beautifully," Nelson tells TZR.
"Forest green, olive, burnt orange and toffee colors really makes the green and gold pop in hazel eyes," Frederick explains. Her suggestion for hazel eyed gals is IBY Beauty's Ocean Awakening palette.
Smith's must-have palette for his clients with hazel eyes is Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Palette in Green Lights.
Eyeshadow Palettes For Green Eyes
Holm suggests warm copper tones to accentuate green eyes. "Green and red are complimentary colors, she explains. "Copper, burgundy and cranberry shades bring out the color green." She says to first apply a warm brown shade to the crease as a transition shade. Next, grab a deep cranberry and apply it to the outer corner and place a light cranberry on the inner corner of the lid. To finish off, swipe a dark brown shade with a damp angled brush to line the eyes.
"Urban Decay's Naked3 palette has a ton of gorgeous pink based neutrals that will light up green eyes," Nelson explains.
"Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina palette offers several shades for green eyes to play with that will make them pop," Sheriff-Kendricks notes.
