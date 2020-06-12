So, what does it mean to be a beauty brand amid a historic civil rights movement and simultaneous global pandemic? To Playa, it means giving 200 bottles of Pure Dry Shampoo to healthcare workers and donating an entire month of proceeds to racial justice organizations.

The California-born haircare brand has revamped a beloved product — the very Pure Dry Shampoo that inspired the entire botanical-based range to begin with — and reintroduced it amid one of the most trying times of our generation. But the weight of it all did not escape Playa, a company that has been rooted in charity since day one.

The brand, for instance, donated the equivalent of 25 meals for every online purchase through April to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. It offered 50 percent discounts to frontline healthcare workers and increased commissions for salon and hair professionals who weren't able to work due to mandated closures.

Playa was quick to show its support of the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's murder, posting an Instagram statement with Desmond Tutu's familiar quote, "if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor," on May 30. Now, it is vowing to donate 100 percent of proceeds from online sales in June to racial justice and equity organizations.

According to an Instagram statement, this month's proceeds will be divvied up between four women-founded and -run nonprofits: the Advancement Project, a group that addresses racial justice issues; the Center for Policing Equity, which collects data to help combat biases in law enforcement; Higher Heights for America, whose Leadership Fund aims to strengthen Black women's leadership capacity; and Project Nia, an advocacy organization that aims to end youth incarceration.

In addition, the brand will continue giving to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus with a 200-plus-bottle donation of its new and improved Pure Dry Shampoo. The plant-powered product has been revamped with a stronger formula that doesn't just add powder to hair but helps to actually restore it to its natural balance with antiseptic and antimicrobial star anise. As always, its ingredients list is radically simple: a bit of wild rose petal powder for oil absorption and sunflower extract for dryness protection.

Also new is an improved packaging that lets you control how much product is released. The bottle is bigger, too, but still sold at $24 a pop. You can purchase Playa's Pure Dry Shampoo at Sephora or on Playabeauty.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.