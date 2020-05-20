Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, few holidays promise big-time savings like Memorial Day weekend. And though countless stellar sales have already started, sorting through it all for what you actually need (er, want) may already feel overwhelming. Luckily, here you'll find a handful of the best places to score the best dresses on sale this Memorial Day weekend — and, most importantly, the codes you'll need for the best savings possible.

Dresses may have a saccharine connotation, but feminine frocks aren't the only option. In fact, casual dresses like oversized shift silhouettes and free-flowing slip dresses are among this season's starring styles. Ahead you'll find takes that fit the laid-back trend, like Lacausa's quaint flowy number, as well as a slew of versatile mini, midis and maxis. On the other hand, though, if you simply want to take advantage of the major discounts on date-night ready dresses for future use, plenty of cult-favorite brands like Jacquemus and Good American are offering steep discounts.

Need some ideas on how to style dresses while inside? Throw an oversized tee atop of a fancier style to dress it down, or think of a midi slip dress like you would a nightgown, and let it double as loungewear. Ahead, the best dresses on sale for Memorial Day to scoop up ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

8vo Ático

8Á is holding 20 percent off of its Collection 02 and an extra 25 percent off final sale items from Collection 01. The latter of which collection is full of exciting warm-weather goodies, like several must-have dresses. From May 22 to 25, use code MAYFLASHSALE at checkout.

Sanctuary

The brand's sale section is up to 65 percent off now through May 25. Plus, as a bonus, use code MDW30 to get 30 percent off on anything in the color white site-wide.

Jacquemus

Farfetch is currently holding a sale with up to 50 percent off some of this seasons best-selling pieces, like Jacquemus' new-season wrap mini dress. Its discounted price is a dream.

Good American

Starting May 20, Good American is offering 20 percent off of full priced items and an extra 40 percent off sale items. If your dress collection is already blooming with enough florals, this mini military style is an ideal day-in and day-out option.

Lacausa

Truly not one to be missed, the Instagram-favorite brands sale entails 20 percent off site wide and runs until May 25. Its new Primavera dress will be a flowy summer favorite but plan to take advantage of the discounts on some of its best-sellers like the Maya Tank top and Lucy Cardigan, as well.

White Fox

White Fox is currently holding up to 70 percent off all of its sale category and this polka-dot mini is just one date-worthy dress at a major steal price to choose from.

Loup

Use code SUN! for 25 percent off site-wide (excluding the brand's tie dyed pieces) from May 21-25.

Holiday The Label

The cool-girl favorite brand is a treasure trove of beach-ready attire and its crowd-favorite Maldives mini dress is on sale in not one but four different color iterations.

4th & Reckless

Take advantage of 30 percent off all orders from May 22 to May 25 with the code MDW30.

Acacia

From May 22-25, Acacia will be featuring 50-70 percent off some of its best-selling pieces, like this airy shirt dress from its Resort collection that's more than ideal for beating the heat this summer as a cover-up or casual daytime number.

Sundry

From May 21 to 25, use code 30MEMORIAL to take an extra 30 percent off Sale items in the brands Spring/Summer collection.