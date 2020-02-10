You know how the saying goes: Two is better than one. And the best-dressed couples at the 2020 Oscars are proving that saying to be truer than ever with red-carpet looks that are about to have you swooning. Especially the ones who showed up with their moms.

When it came to romantic couples walking the red carpet, TZR could not get enough of two-time nominee Scarlett Johansson and her fiancé, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. Not only did the pair exude love, but ScarJo looked amazing in a custom Oscar De La Renta gown that had a fishnet bodice and dripping silver jewels, while Jost took on the role of letting his partner steal the spotlight by wearing a classic black tux with a dapper bowtie.

But there is no love quite like a mother's love. Stars like Janelle Monáe, Laura Dern, and Keanu Reeves all stepped out with the leading women in their lives and served major looks while doing so. Monáe and her mom complemented each other beautifully with head-to-toe sparkles, proving that on the red carpet, you can never have too much glitter. Dern and her guest, on the other hand, went with a more pared-down approach; the actor wore a simple pink-and-black gown (one of the biggest color trends of the night), while her mother chose a sleek black suit.

Ahead, all of the best-dressed duos that hit the Oscars red carpet in 2020 that you're sure to be obsessing over all evening.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jost kept things classic with his tux and bowtie while fiancé Scarlett Johansson stunned in a dripping-silver gown.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Gal Gadot mixed sexy and sweet with her black lace and pale pink dress while her husband went all black with a pink pocket square to subtly match Gadot.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Statement makers Malek and Boynton didn't disappoint. Boynton's tiered-dress and pearl hair paired seamlessly with Malek's black-on-black suit.

Janelle Monaé and Her Mom

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

This pair worked silver perfectly into each other looks by balancing Monaé's full Swarovski crystal-studded dress with pockets of silver roses on her mom's dress.

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Director Lee honored the late Kobe Bryant with his purple suit, yellow trimming, and "24" patches while his wife looked sleek in a white long-sleeve gown.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ripa and husband, Consuelos, proved that black and navy do actually match with her ruffled black dress and his navy suit.

Keanu Reeves and His Mom

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reeves and his mom went for a yin-yang look in contrasting white and black suits.

Laura Dern and Her Mom

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter with this pair. Dern's dress fit the pink and black theme stars wore for the night while her mother looked elegant in a black suit and ruffled blouse.