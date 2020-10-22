A bubbly, hilarious, bob-donning burst of energy. That's Kristen Bell: Happiness embodied. If you were to match her personality with a single beauty product, it would doubtless be a blissed-out, CBD-spiked bath bomb. Like the very one she just created for Happy Dance, the new Kristen Bell collab with Lord Jones.

According to the original announcement made in May, the actor (a self-admitted skeptic at first) has been a fan of the CBD-centered wellness brand for several years, initially falling for its hemp-derived body lotion. It was the quality and accessibility of Lord Jones' products, paired with its charitable ethos, that reportedly reeled her in.

So, that's where this fizzy and euphoric, 100 percent Kristen Bell-ified bundle of skincare joy began. Now, five months after the initial announcement was made and more than two years into product development, a debut trio of Happy Dance products is available.

It includes a de-stressing bath bomb containing ginger, grapefruit, coconut oil, cocoa butter, and 60 milligrams of CBD; a two-ingredient melt made of coconut and 225 milligrams of CBD; and a whipped body butter composed of antioxidant-rich rosemary and rice bran extracts, shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, and 200 milligrams of CBD.

According to Glossy, Bell's smiley new line targets busy, millennial moms. (That is to say: not the archetypal CBD skincare consumer.) Its colorful, lighthearted packaging — a departure from au naturel or high-end chic aesthetics characteristic of CBD — and lower-than-average $15-to-$30 price range is proof of Happy Dance's attempt to destigmatize the ingredient.

In an early statement, Bell said she wishes for self-care not to be such "an event." "It should consist of everyday pick-me-ups to get you through your day," she said. "When I care for myself, I can better care for those I love."

One percent of profits from Bell's new brand will go toward A New Way of Life Reentry Project, a Black-owned organization that helps women get onto their feet after incarceration. The collection is available now at DoAHappyDance.com.

