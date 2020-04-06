Ask a NARS fan to name their favorite shades, and you can almost guarantee that you'll hear the word "Laguna." Described in the product description on NARS' website as a "diffused brown with golden shimmer," the bronzer-meets-highlighter is iconic amongst shoppers, makeup artists, and everyone in between. It also just so happens to play a key role in NARS' new Bronzing collection — which, as you can probably guess, is all about adding a summery glow to your collection before the season even arrives.

And the new collection — which was unveiled on April 1 — is quite extensive, and filled to the brim with bronzers of all sorts. The "Laguna" shade is now available as the oversized $45 Paradise Found Bronzing Powder, $38 Bronzing Powder, and $18 Mini Laguna Bronzing Powder. Additionally, those who prefer a shine-free glow can pick up the new Matte Bronzing Powder, which also retails at $38. Like the original, shimmery Bronzing Powder, the matte formula features four shades: "Vallarta" (light bronze), "Laguna" (warm medium bronze), "Samoa" (deep golden bronze), and "Quirimba" (deep warm bronze).

The "Laguna" love affair doesn't stop there, though. For the collection, NARS included two new $26 Oil-Infused Lip Tint shades — "Laguna" and "Reef", a shimmery mauve — plus a new color of the $28 Afterglow Lip Balm. Unsurprisingly, it's a sheer take on "Laguna", formulated with NARS' Monoï Hydrating Complex.

Still feel like something is missing? NARS has you covered. The beauty brand also just released four new shades of its Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigments (and no, "Laguna" didn't make the cut here). Retailing at $28 a pop, there is the electric teal "Islamorada", sandy rose "Shock'Em", pearlescent white "Castaway", and the deep metallic bronze "Stricken."

Explore the entire collection by clicking over to the beauty brand's website, or find it online by visiting select retailers like Ulta or Sephora. Below, five of the new products from the Bronzing collection that live up to the launch's glowing name.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.