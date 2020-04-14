I love bronzer, but bronzer doesn't always love me. I could blame it on my bathroom's unfortunate overhead lighting, sure, though the truth is, I'm probably less than great at applying it. (Or, really, knowing the perfect spot on my face to apply it.) When all else fails, I blend makeup out — eyeshadow, blush, foundation around my nose. And that's not always an option when it comes to stiff, powdery bronzers. However, for Kosas' new Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer, it is.

Released April 14 on the beauty brand's website, the $34 bronzer hits all the buzzwords I look for in a complexion product: moisturizing (key for my dry skin), baked (for a creamier texture), and, best of all, easy to use. "It’s not matte or flat, it’s glowy without looking too shiny or sparkly," Kosas' Founder, Sheena Yaitanes, tells The Zoe Report over email. "It has a silky, moisturizing, smooth, glowy finish! It was important for me to create a natural, healthy, hydrated glow."

Yes, please. Kosas sent me the Sun Show bronzer in Light, one of the three shades — Medium and Deep being the other two. The limited shade range was only thing I was skeptical of before trying it out for myself, although Yaitanes points out that, "the product is pretty sheer and the coverage is not extreme." The formula comes into play, too: "It’s designed with a super-fine, lightweight pigment, so it’s very versatile and flexes easily across skin tones," the founder continues.

Kosas' Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer in Light. / Madge Maril Kosas' Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer in Light. / Madge Maril

That, and the three bronzer shades sync up with the Kosas Tinted Face Oil and Revealer Concealer shade ranges — so, if you've tried either, you should know exactly which Sun Show bronzer to pick up. Naturally, the new product was created to play well with the innovative foundation oil and brightening concealer, too. "Sweep it over Tinted Face Oil and Revealer Concealer for a finishing touch to sculpt, highlight, and add a warm, golden-hour glow to your face," says Yaitanes.

Which is exactly what I did. Upon first pressing my brush into the pan, I noticed the formula easily covered all of the bristles; I didn't have to dig my brush into a stubborn powder and hope for the best. This meant that I accidentally swept on way too much of the surprisingly creamy pigment at first without realizing it. Cue: accidental '80s contour.

Swatching Kosas' Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer in Light. / Madge Maril

This is where the Sun Show bronzer's silky formula, spiked with shea butter and meadowfoam oil, saves the day. Whereas most powder products seem to cling to your skin wherever you've applied too much, I was able to effortlessly blend out Kosas' bronzer, transforming a cheekbone-slashing streak into a dewy, bronzed glow. Success.

So, if you're a bronzer expert, you'll probably be able to wield Kosas' latest product like a pro. (And if you're anything like me, still get great results.) Below, the new Sun Show Moisturizing Baked Bronzer, available on Kosas.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.