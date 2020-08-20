The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale That Can't Be Missed, According To TZR Editors
This may be biased, but there's hardly a sale more exciting than Nordstrom's yearly behemoth that happens each summer. Not only can you get your fill of clothes and shoes, but there are pages of skincare and makeup products on super discount, too. While it can be tough sorting through a randomized assortment of products, this roundup of the best beauty deals in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale will be coming straight from the mouths of The Zoe Report's beauty team to help you narrow down what's worth adding to your haul.
While you technically have until Aug. 30 to grab your favorites, things are selling out quickly, so snapping deals up now is your best plan of action. This annual bash is known for its inclusion of high-quality products from well-known brands, and 2020's version has obviously followed suit. Featured are cult-favorite skincare and haircare brands like MALIN+GOETZ, La Mer, and Briogeo, as well as those that excel in makeup like Tom Ford, Urban Decay, and Too Faced. Even your candles and fragrance shelf can be restocked this year with the help of Voluspa and Le Labo.
Learn about all the products TZR editors are adding to their carts during 2020's sale and shop for your own favorites, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
"I'll never forget the first time I got my hands on the Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream. I felt like my skincare routine underwent an automatic upgrade. Since then, I've dreamed of the day when I could add this massive size of moisturizing goodness to my stash." — Blake Newby, Beauty Writer
"I recently noticed some new dark spots on my hands and I realized for the first time that I definitely need to pay more attention to protecting them from the sun. I love everything that Supergoop! makes, so this set of hand creams is definitely on my list." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor
"Armani Beauty's Eye Tint really is *that* liquid eyeshadow. It's regularly $30 all on its own, and worth every penny — so easy to use. One swipe and a few pats of a finger, then you're done. The mascara and makeup remover are bonuses." — Madge Maril, Shopping News Writer
"Mid-summer is not the time to have a deodorant crisis, but here I am on a poorly-timed quest for a reliable sweat guard, and preferably one of the 'natural' variety. I'm willing to entrust MALIN+GOETZ with the task — as it turns out, eucalyptus is my favorite scent." — Olivia Young, Shopping News Writer
"Masks are mandatory. And if you ask me, makeup is too. Since I'm slowly easing into the notion of socially-distanced hangouts (I trekked to Manhattan for the first time since March this month!), I have to make sure my face stays intact when I take my mask off. Urban Decay's All Nighter Spray Jumbo & Travel Duo is a dream of a deal — I can mist my work at home, and take the mini with me when I need a touch-up. I've tried so many setting sprays over the years, and none compare to this one." — Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor
"I may not be hitting any tropical destinations anytime soon, but the Soleil Blanc Shimmering Oil always makes me feel like I belong poolside. The fact that it comes alongside one of my favorite Tom Ford lip colors, Paradiso, makes this even more of a must-have." — Blake
"In my humble opinion, absolutely no one makes better scents than MALIN+GOETZ. So a trio of fall-appropriate candles? Sign me up — I might just buy a few." — Anna
"This spray goes beyond priming and setting. Not only does it smell delicious, but a quick spritz of it somehow revives my skin on the worst of days. I've gushed over this product an embarrassing number of times, but until every makeup wearer has it in their bathroom, my job will never be complete. The fact that it's on sale with an additional primer thrown in just sweetens the deal. " — Melissa Epifano, Shopping News Writer