Regina King's Dress At Last Night's Tony Awards Will Be Talked About All Week

If you're going through any sort of awards season withdrawals, don't fret just yet. The month of June has already brought along with it not one but two major red-carpet events that successfully served up a plethora of jaw-dropping style and beauty moments. On June 3, some of fashion's biggest names descended upon the Brooklyn Museum for the 2019 CFDA Awards, and a little less than a week later, the best of the best headed to another iconic New York City hotspot for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards. That's right, Broadway's finest flocked to Radio City Music Hall on Sun., debuting some of their boldest, most colorful getups to date. Prepare yourselves: The best 2019 Tony Awards looks are going to inspire you to step outside of you comfort zone this summer.

While the Met Gala certainly sees its fair share of over-the-top moments, the Tony Awards has a certain je ne sais quoi to it that has made the annual celebration — which honors Broadway's best performances of the year — one to watch. And 2019's gathering definitely didn't disappoint. Emily Ratajkowski said goodbye to her long locks for the night, showing off a short haircut that had the beauty world buzzing, while Regina King arrived in a peony-pink gown that swiftly earned her a spot on the best-dressed list.

Ready for more? Ahead, The Zoe Report rounded up all the can't-miss red-carpet looks from the 2019 Tony Awards.

Emily Ratajkowski Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images EmRata graced the red-carpet in a daring cut-out gown by Michael Kors, which was accompanied by an equally bold new haircut.

Regina King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Regina King was a vision in pink in a floor-length Prada dress, which she accessorized with Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Anna Wintour & Bee Shaffer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anna Wintour opted for floral-print Givenchy number, while her daughter, Bee Shaffer, chose a shiny, metallic gown that glistened from every angle.

Danai Gurira Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black Panther actor Danai Gurira wore a cream-colored Gucci dress featuring baroque detailing, ruffled sleeves, and a bow tie at the neck. Simply stunning.

Vanessa Hudgens Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens walked the red carpet in a daring Altuzarra mini and a bold, smoky eye look to boot.

Rachel Brosnahan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan looked ethereal as per usual in a Dior Haute Couture gown, Selim Mouzannar jewelry, and makeup by Lisa Aharon for Dior Makeup.

Lucy Liu Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lucy Liu may have just found the new it-color combo of 2019: purple and emerald. The actor stunned in a Christian Siriano gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Sienna Miller Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sienna Miller looked the epitome of elegance in a black Miu Miu dress, which she paired with a bold-red lip and an easygoing updo.

Tina Fey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tina Fey proved the suit trend is still going strong in a gold, shimmery two-piece set. She grounded the look with the ultimate power shoe: a pair of black pumps.

Hilary Rhoda Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model Hilary Rhoda's Cristina Ottaviano dress featured a strapless, fitted bodice and a layered skirt that was all about volume.