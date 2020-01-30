You don't have to be an avid shopper to appreciate a good purchase. But the real joy is found in securing a quality piece with a reasonable price tag, too. Case in point: the Banana Republic True Hues collection's new expansion of basics that will work hard in just about any wardrobe. Available now, the latest offering is chock full of core essentials, as well as indulgent must-haves, like a satin slip dress and comfort-promised heels. What's even better? The lineup now includes a collaboration with your favorite undergarment makers, Cosabella, which will inevitably round out the pieces in your closet.

Translating to "beautiful thing", Cosabella has become a giant in the lingerie world . Making waves in the '80s for their unique yet wearable bodysuits, the brand has since created a diverse mix of intimates, swimwear, and shapewear. Which means you know you can rely on its collection of petite undergarments, along with other wardrobe essentials like versatile tank tops and bodysuits, to serve as the foundation of any good outfit.

Practicality aside, at the forefront of this partnership is inclusivity. With both Cosabella & Banana Republic prioritizing providing equal fashion for all, the collection offers each new product in sizes between XXS and 2XL, as well as a range of skin-tone. Allowing you to find your perfect nude, there are seven different hues available to choose from. And if you're looking for a comfortable base layer, opt for any one of the tank tops or bodysuits.

Besides a plethora of high-quality essentials to fully update your undergarment collection, the new launch of three heel silhouettes (a strappy pump, point-toe stiletto, and a sling-back mule) are also available, and in an assortment of nudes for a leg-lengthening effect. Taking it a step further, these styles are rendered with Banana Republic's comfort technology, promising ladies that work on their feet 12-hour wear, so you don't have to forgo style for functionality.

Whether you're looking for to expand your collection of core basics or would rather add one of the new cowl-neck slip dresses to your closet to have on hand for more formal occasions, this new release has something for everyone. Continue on to shop a few select styles from the offering below, or visit Banana Republic's online (and brick and mortar) stores for a full view.