The Aritzia Sale Is A Perfect Opportunity To Expand Your Knitwear Collection

By Ashley Kiely
At this point in the season, you may already be growing tired of your sweaters. After all, they've likely been cycling through many times over throughout the last few months. And if you're in the market for a few new styles to get you through the rest of winter, look no further than the Aritzia sale. Right now the Vancouver-based outfitter is holding a major savings event, and it's stocked with an array of knits that'll breathe new life into your current lineup.

Already in full swing, the sale runs until 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 5 and offers 40 to 60 percent off select styles both online and in stores. On top of that, you can earn free standard shipping within the US when you spend over $100.

Whether you're looking for versatile staple styles or statement-making designs, the Aritzia sale offers a mix of pieces that'll bring a fresh spin to your cold-weather looks. And with everything from cardigans and pull-overs to dusters up for grabs, you won't have a problem filling the holes in your current knitwear collection.

Continue on to see 11 can't-miss styles you can shop for so much less right now that'll round out your winter wardrobe.

Wilfred Front To Back Cardigan
Snag this versatile cardi that can be worn backwards for $49.99. The buttery-yellow sweater will not only brighten up your winter looks, but make for a perfect transitional piece for those early spring days when the weather is still a bit chilly.

Babaton Kirby Sweater
Now down to $199, this lightweight, belted cardigan in a camel hue will not only bring an effortless, elevated feel to laidback jeans and tee outfits, but it'll pair up nicely with your tailored workwear, too.

Wilfred Pearl Cardigan
Bring a jolt of color to your sweater lineup with this now-$59.99 vibrant blue cardigan. The ribbed knit's bell sleeves and pearl-buttons make it a style that's sure to have friends inquiring where you found it.

Babaton Erickson Turtleneck
This classic, cable-knit ivory turtleneck has been significantly reduced to $79.99, which makes now the perfect time to bring the chunky style into your closet. Style the knit with a pair of ponte-leggings and slides for a polished, dressed-down look. Or, throw it on over a slip dress with a set of sleek mules for a chic and cozy dinner ensemble.

Tna Utica Sweater
This cropped, mock-neck sweater (now $34.99) is an easy way to try the animal print trend. Match it up with a pair of black jeans and white boots for a sleek look that can work for day or night.

Gideon Sculpt Knit Sweater
Elegant yet comfortable, this square-neck sweater with a fitted silhouette and voluminous sleeves is now reduced to $54.99 in the sale.

The Group by Babaton Degas Sweater
Scoop up this slouchy, striped wool turtleneck for $59.99 in the sale and match it up with a pair of cream trousers and brown boots for a stylish, understated look.

The Group by Babaton Adichie Sweater
Sometimes it's those essential styles that you're lacking. And if you keep reaching for a black sweater that isn't there, use this sale as an opportunity to bring this one into the mix while its priced has been slashed to $88.

Wilfred Poesy Sweater
If you're still searching for your Valentine's Day attire, why not snag this sweet sweater while it's down to $59.99? The charming, heart-adorned knit will be one you wear long after Feb. 14.

Wilfred Free Heinen Sweater
This now-54.99 grassy-green sweater will bring a whole new feel to your chocolate brown skirts and camel trousers.

The Group by Babaton Luxe Cashmere Hoodie
You'll be pleased you grabbed this cozy, 100-percent cashmere hoodie for $118 when the frigid February weather arrives.