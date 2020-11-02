This year has been the year of the DIY hairstyle. "Like so many of us, I suddenly had to learn how to do my own hair while in quarantine earlier this year," noted Anine Bing, founder and chief creative officer of the eponymous brand, in a press release for the just-unveiled Anine Bing x Harry Josh Pro Tools holiday collaboration. "It was then that I realized what absolute game-changers Harry's tools really are. Not only do they perform, they look pretty incredible on my bathroom counter, too."

After all, Harry Josh Pro Tools are rather recognizable. The mint-green Pro Dryer 2000 is universally adored by stylists and at-home fans alike thanks to its lightning-fast dry time and energy-saving design; and this cult status makes it the prime candidate to star in the new Anine Bing x Harry Josh Pro Tools kits arriving on Dermstore.com Nov. 1. Even more tempting, the two new — and limited-edition — hair dryer sets feature a vegan leather bag created by Anine Bing.

If you want just the bag and hair dryer bundle, that will run you $150. However, check out the $250 set as well, if your haircare routine is in need of an upgrade: It features the Anine Bing bag, Pro Dryer 2000, Travel Curling Iron, and the Thermal Magnesium Brush, a new addition to the brand's lineup. It's a smart one for winter, as well, since the magnesium-coated barrel brush heats up, speeding up the dry time of the Pro Dryer 2000 even further. The detachable sectioning pick, stowed away in the handle, is another big perk.

"In a sea of overhyped, 'see it now, forget it tomorrow' fashion, Anine’s work really speaks to me," added Harry Josh, the celebrity stylist behind the tool brand. "She creates investment pieces women want to hang onto forever, which is exactly the goal with my Pro Tools."

Just remember: This is a limited-edition collaboration for the holiday season. To make sure you don't miss out on your chance to pick up one of the sets, swing by Dermstore.com to shop both.

