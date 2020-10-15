Anine Bing is more than just a fashion brand — it's an aesthetic in itself. And, as it turns out, that plays well when it comes time to launch a perfume. Similar to a pair of gold-studded boots or a leather motorcycle jacket, Anine Bing's new fragrance Pure Noir just feels cool. Created with the perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux and released on Oct. 15 — just in time for your seasonal fragrance swap — the scent balances a black rose heart with eye-opening saffron, nutmeg, and a black pepper absolute.

According to Bing, she drew inspiration for the $169 eau de perfume from her own personal life: Traveling the globe, as well as "staying at boutique hotels and exploring interesting neighborhoods." It's a fragrance the correlates with the "Anine Bing woman," who, like the founder and chief creative officer of the eponymous brand, often embodies the off-duty model/rocker vibe. (See: the Anine Bing bralette responsible for the lingerie-as-clothes trend.)

"Pure Noir is such a personal scent, it embodies the sensual side of the modern woman," Bing told The Zoe Report over email. "[It] explores the union of Black Baccara rose, papyrus, and spicy saffron with notes of guaiac wood and mahogany. We created something that is deeply sensual and sophisticated, yet feminine and versatile for everyday wear."

Or, an everyday burn. Anine Bing released the $59 Pure Noir Candle in addition to the perfume, packaged in a stylish (and on-brand) black tumbler. "I want the Anine Bing woman to invite this scent into her daily life as well as her home," says Bing. "The Pure Noir candle is an all-natural coconut soy wax blend and it's so beautiful. My hope is that the fragrance and candle will help women create scent memories tied to confidence and femininity!"

Both of which are bound to be a hit with Anine Bing fans. "One of my favorite things about Pure Noir is that I feel so confident when I wear it," notes Bing. "Whenever I put it on, I feel powerful and ready to embrace a busy day of meetings and shoots." Pick up the two iterations of the new Pure Noir fragrance online at Anine Bing's website, or just keep scrolling to shop the links below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.