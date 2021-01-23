They're eminently stylish, timelessly elegant, and oh-so warm: These are just a few reasons why wool coats are an absolute cold-weather essential. The best wool coats for you will depend on your personal style, of course, as well as your budget. But whether you choose a coat made of pure wool or a wool blend, you're bound to be kept stylish and snug all winter long.

Before you buy a wool coat, always check the composition of the fabric. Wool blended with cashmere will be incredibly soft and warm, but generally, it will also come with a much higher price tag. Polyester wool blends are a little more common (and more affordable), and tend to be wrinkle-resistant and more lightweight, which makes them great for layering.

Wool coats come in a wide range of colors, from classic camel to rich jewel tones to pretty pastels. You can find all sorts of styles, too: floor-skimming coats, hip-grazing peacoats, and even cozy, fleece-lined jackets. The best part is, you can find some surprisingly great options starting at around $40.

Ready to stay warm in style? Here are some of the best wool coats you can buy this season — and they're all available on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Cole Haan Duffel Coat With A Faux-Fur-Trimmed Hood

This hood on this Cole Haan duffel coat is trimmed with faux fur, so it'll keep you warm on even the coldest, windiest days. Made of polyester and wool, it has a zipper closure with a buckle detail near the collar, and oversized front pockets. Choose from four neutral colors that will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Available sizes: 2 — 14

Available colors: 4

2. This $40 Coat That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is

If you're looking for a classic wool coat at a budget-friendly price, this double-breasted coat fits the bill. It's made from a wool and polyester blend, and has two deep pockets, a double-breasted button closure, and decorative buttons on the back. The midi length makes this perfect for pairing with dresses and skirts, and Amazon reviewers rave about the quality for the price.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

3. A Wool-Blend Coat With A Chic, High Collar

If you love the look of a high collar, check out this gorgeous, wool-blend coat by Larry Levine. It's fully lined and made of mostly wool with added polyester and viscose, so it has a soft, cozy feel. Other design highlights include a double-breasted collar, a slit in the back for airflow, and roomy pockets.

Available sizes: 1X — 24 Plus

Available colors: 4

4. A Warm Fleece-Lined Coat With A Hood & Toggle-Clasp Details

It can be hard to find a wool coat with a hood, but this cute coat has a fleece-lined hood to keep you extra cozy in cold weather. The shell is made from a cotton/wool blend, and the coat and hood are fully lined with super soft, thick fleece. It has a zip-up closure with toggle details, and comes in two styles and a variety of colors. For $50, what's not to love?

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

5. A Classic Cashmere-Blend Coat From Calvin Klein

If you're looking for a classic, single-breasted wool coat, this one from Calvin Klein is a must-have. It's made from a wool/polyester blend with a touch of cashmere for added softness and warmth, and has a single-breasted button closure. The vented center in the back allows for freedom of movement, while two spacious side pockets will keep your hands toasty.

Available sizes: 0 — 18

Available colors: 6

6. This Pretty Wrap-Style Coat With A Swingy, A-Line Skirt

This statement-making coat is made from a wool-blend fabric and has a full, pleated, A-line skirt and stylish self-tie belt, which makes it feel a bit more dressy. The wrap closure is reinforced with hidden snaps to block out wind and cold, while subtle design details — like notched lapels and ever-so-slightly puffed shoulders — round out its chic appeal.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

7. The Classic Double-Breasted Peacoat That Belongs In Every Closet

Classics are classics for a reason, and this Anne Klein peacoat is no exception. It's made from a wool and polyester blend, and features a simple, double-breasted button closure. Oversized notched lapels, two side pockets, and button details on the cuffs tie the look together.

Available sizes: X-Small-X-Large

Available colors: 12

8. A Stylish Wrap Coat That Comes In Lots Of Fun Plaid Prints

This cozy, wrap-style coat is a total fan favorite, with over 1,800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. It's made from a wool/polyester blend and features a shawl collar and self-tie closure, so you can customize the silhouette to your liking. Choose from two solid colors (black and pink), or go with one of six stylish, plaid prints.

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

9. A Dramatic, Floor-Skimming Coat Made With Warm Cashmere & Wool

This hooded coat is made from 75% wool blended with polyester and cashmere, giving it a super luxurious feel. It has a hidden button closure and an accent button on the collar, as well as a cozy hood that helps keep out wind and rain. This coat is longer than most, so it's great for pairing with maxi dresses or leggings, and has a vent in the center of the back to give you freedom of movement.

Available sizes: 6 — 22

Available colors: 3

10. The Classic, Single-Breasted Coat That'll Never Go Out Of Style

This classic walking coat is made from a warm, fully lined, wool-blend fabric. Princess-style seams, a notched collar, and two side pockets give this coat a sophisticated look, and it has a single-breasted button closure as well as button details on the cuffs. Choose from four classic colors: black, camel, crimson, or navy.