It's timeless, it's sophisticated, and it matches with literally everything — the camel coat is the be-all-end-all of cold-weather staples, and it's easy to see why. Because it's so classic, it's safe to say that every closet should contain one of the best camel coats, which come in a wide variety of textures and silhouettes.

While you shop for your outerwear, the most important thing to consider is the type of coat you like best. Camel coats come in a variety of styles, from the iconic trench to cozy puffers, all in a range of lengths. Next, you'll want to think about the shade of camel you prefer. These picks come in a spectrum of camel-adjacent tones, from lighter beige to a darker brown — all of which are seriously of-the-moment. Lastly, while the classic style is typically made from a rich, felt-like fabric, you can also find options constructed of plush teddy fleece, or even trimmed with faux fur.

Whether you're looking for an investment piece or just something to wear on occasion, you'll find the best camel coats below.

1. The Quintessential Camel Trench Coat Escalier Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt $136 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an elegant camel coat that will never go out of style, you want this one. Made of a blend of wool and polyester, it was designed with attention to the details, like raised seams, belted cuffs, and oversized buttons on the front. It's an easy way to dress up any outfit, and would work for any occasion, including more formal events. "This coat is elegant, beautiful, exceeds expectation," exclaimed one shopper. "From material quality to the way it looks, it is just PERFECT!" Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

2. A Single-Breasted, Mid-Length Coat That's So Timeless Calvin Klein Classic Wool-Blend Coat $121 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed of a lightweight wool blend with a hint of cashmere, this camel coat from Calvin Klein is surprisingly warm, according to Amazon reviewers, who also raved about its quality and just-right weight. It's a little bit more casual than the one featured above, but it's no less timeless. Available sizes: 2 – 18

3. This Classic Peacoat That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is Agnes Orinda Double-Breasted Long Coat $64 Amazon See On Amazon Every closet needs a classic peacoat, and this is the perfect pick thanks to its double-breasted silhouette, reasonable price tag, and minimalist, timeless vibe. Some other design details worth noting: It has two spacious, flap pockets, six buttons up the front, and is fully lined. "The material/make of the coat is phenomenal," noted one reviewer. "If I hadn't bought it online, I would've assumed it was bought off the rack at an upscale department store." Available sizes: 1X – 4X

4. A Chic Wrap Coat With A Belted Waist Allegra K Belted Long Coat $78 Amazon See On Amazon This Allegra K coat is the definition of chic, with its waist-cinching belt, high collar, and wrap-style front. It's made of a wool-like material that's perfect for chilly weather, and has deep, slanted pockets. It looks really different depending on how you style it (hanging open or tied with the belt, with the collar up or down) so it's almost like you're getting two coats here. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

5. A Classic Overcoat In A Darker Camel Shade Amazon Essentials Button-Front Coat $60 Amazon See On Amazon Opt for a sophisticated overcoat in a shade that's darker than classic camel, but every bit as stylish. Amazon reviewers agreed that this coat looks way more expensive than it actually is, thanks to its longline silhouette and minimalist aesthetic that can easily be dressed up or down. "In the past 2 months, I ordered 12 wool-blend coats on Amazon, thinking that I'd find one Holy Grail and return the rest," noted one. "The Amazon Essentials coat was the winner." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6. This Belted Coat With Cool, Faux-Leather Details & A Faux-Fur Collar VIA SPIGA Belted Zip-Front Coat with Faux-Fur Collar $122 Amazon See On Amazon Put an edgy spin a classic silhouette with this belted coat from Via Spiga. Inspired by the timeless moto jacket, it features a quilted, faux-leather trim and an asymmetrical zipper on the front. Plus, its faux-fur lapel adds a touch of elegance, as confirmed by one shopper: "This coat is GORGEOUS! I purchased it because it is a very good [replica] of the fabulous Temperly coat my favorite Duchess wears, and I was not disappointed." Available sizes: 2 – 18

7. A Duffle Coat With A Cute Toggle Detail, Oversized Pockets, & A Hood Cole Haan Duffle Coat with Faux-Fur-Trimmed Hood $139 Amazon See On Amazon With its hood and toggle clasp, this duffle coat stands out among the rest for being both practical and sleek. It's designed by Cole Haan, a brand known for their high-quality shoes and outerwear — and this coat is no exception, with its wool-blend fabric and detachable faux-fur trim. From the same label, you can opt for a similar style with full toggles down the front. Available sizes: 2 – 14

8. A Faux-Shearling Peacoat That's SO Affordable PRETTYGARDEN Faux-Shearling Coat $30 Amazon See On Amazon Cue the warm-fuzzies: This faux-shearling coat delivers one of the current top trends at a super attractive price point — not to mention, it's earned a five-star rating or review from over 6,000 Amazon shoppers. Finished with an oversized, notched lapel and double-breasted front, it's reminiscent of a classic peacoat, but is made of a plush teddy fabric (inside and out) that's so soft. On this same page, you'll also find a similar style with a zipper closure. Available sizes: Small – XXX-Large

9. This Elevated Wrap Coat With An Oversized, Color-Contrasting Lapel Daily Ritual Double-Face Short Coat $106 Amazon See On Amazon A modern spin on a timeless silhouette, this wrap-style coat features an oversized, eye-catching lapel in a contrasting gray shade. Its two-tone design makes it a truly unique piece, while its wool-blend fabric and a hidden front button ensure you'll stay as warm as you are stylish. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large