Wedding season will be here before you know it. Which means, you'll need something to wear, whether your calendar is already slated with a handful of nuptials or you're preparing for your own walk down the aisle. And while you may already have an outfit planned, now's the time to find matching accomplices to match. And if you're looking for the best wedding shoes, MATCHESFASHION has a brand new offering including an array of styles that are perfect for everyone — whether you’re the bride or not.

In preparation for the 2020 wedding season, MATCHESFASHION's newly launched Wedding Edit, is a carefully curated selection of dresses, jewelry, and more geared towards all of your wedding-related get-togethers. This curated selection includes a new capsule collection of timeless shoes from the cult-favorite Dutch brand, Wandler.

By now, you might already be familiar with Wandler, the handbag and shoe brand that’s been seen on fashion girls and celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid. Known for its distinct, minimalist-approved silhouettes, the brand has become a favorite for its design-forward accessories for any and every occasion — whether you’re heading to work, weekend brunch, or happy hour. And now, it’s stepping into the world of more formal occasions, like weddings.

Courtesy of Wandler Courtesy of Wandler Courtesy of Wandler Courtesy of Wandler

Available exclusively for MATCHESFASHION’s Wedding Edit, the collection is priced between $490 to $770 and includes nine new takes on some of the label’s bestselling styles. Reimagining these shoes for the bridal party as well as guests, the collection features details like white lace, feathers, pearls, and crystals. In other words, these classic shoes have taken a turn for the biggest occasions worth celebrating.

“I designed this collection for women who love to dress up. You’ll find a shoe for every occasion, whether it’s a wedding, party, dinner, or cocktail,” said Elza Wandler, the founder and creative director of Wandler. “I wanted the shoes to be fabulous and so I used fabrics like satin and lace and accents like pearls and crystals to create the perfect dressing collection. I want women to feel confident in their shoes — literally and figuratively!”

Courtesy of Wandler Courtesy of Wandler

If you’re looking for a simple style that’ll go with everything before, during, and after the vows, opt for the Isa Mule, which is one of Wandler’s most popular styles yet. Get it in a simple satin version or the style with feather embellishments if you’re feeling bold. Another classic style is the Lotte Mule, which comes in white satin. Of course, if you want a style that feels more festive, there’s also a kitten heel mule with ruffle details at the edge.

Continue on to shop select styles from the exclusive Wandler capsule, below. And head over to MATCHESFASHION.com now to shop the Wedding Edit in full.