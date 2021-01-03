It's a closet mainstay that transcends seasons for a reason. Whether you're wearing one on its own or layered beneath a chunky cardigan or business-ready blazer, the best silk camisoles can take many forms, all of which are endlessly chic.

As you shop for your new cami, consider fabric above all. If you're a purist and want nothing but the real thing, opt for a top crafted of 100% mulberry silk. Or, for the same sleek look but vegan (and with a lower price tag), satin camis are equally sophisticated. You'll also find effortlessly elevated camisoles with delicate lace trims, camis made of stretchy knit silk (which are perfect for layering), and even some in fashion-forward prints.

Next, think about the silhouette you prefer. While most camisoles generally feature spaghetti straps and a hip-grazing length, there are also camis with thicker straps and cropped cuts, or even in racerback styles.

From everyday tanks to dressy silk tops, here are some of the best camisoles you can find on Amazon.

1. The Quintessential Silk Camisole At A Great Price LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Camisole $39 Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get more timeless than this silk charmeuse camisole. Made of 100% mulberry silk, it's the creme de la creme of fabrics and feels divine against your skin. Plus, with adjustable straps and temperature-regulating properties, you'll never want to take it off. Amazon reviewers have reported wearing it to work paired with skirts or trousers, casually with high-waisted jeans, and even to sleep. Choose from black, ivory, pink, and white (seen here), or opt for a similar style with double straps from the same brand. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2. This Satin Cami With A Pretty Lace Trim The Drop V-Neck Lace-Trimmed Camisole $35 Amazon See On Amazon With a delicate lace trim at the neckline, this satin camisole is the epitome of romantic. Shoppers have noted that it "looks much more expensive than it is" thanks to its quality stitching, wrinkle resistance, and the eyelash finish on the lace. Plus, the slightly stretchy fabric and adjustable straps ensure you'll get the perfect fit. Choose from several neutral shades, bold fuchsia, or leopard print. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X

3. A Versatile Silk Cami That Can Be Worn Two Ways Julianna Rae 2-Way Silk Camisole $137 Amazon See On Amazon Any garment that can be worn multiple ways, like this versatile silk camisole, is worth its weight in gold. It can be worn as a classic V-neck, or reversed to display a classic high neckline. Best of all, it's made of pure mulberry silk and has been cut on a bias, so it flows and drapes beautifully. Opt for one of four neutral hues (like "Opera," pictured here) or a cool paisley print. "When I placed my order, I was skeptical about the product's description stating that this was the best camisole made," raved one reviewer. "To my surprise, it actually is the best. The fit was absolutely perfect and the silk was flawless." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4. This Racerback-Style Camisole With A Subtle Lace Trim Cami NYC The Racer Top $148 Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight crepe camisole was designed by Cami NYC, a woman-owned (and celebrity-favorite) brand that was created out of the need for the perfect silk camisole — so you know it's good. This design doesn't disappoint with its subtle, tonal lace trim, ultra-slim straps, and sporty-yet-sophisticated racerback silhouette. You can choose from classic black, navy (seen here), and white shades, or opt for a fresh floral print. Available sizes: XX-Small – X-Large

5. This Highly Rated Satin Cami That Comes In So Many Colors Wantschun Satin Camisole (3-Pack) $34 Amazon See On Amazon With an attractive price tag and so many color and print options, this is a satin camisole you'll want to stock up on. What makes this style unique is that it was designed with a double layer at the bust to prevent any show-through — and it has stretchy straps, too. One reviewer, who called it "the perfect everyday cami," noted that it can easily be worn reversed, depending on your desired level of neckline plunge. Available sizes: XX-Small – 4X-Large

6. A Double-Faced Cami With Thicker Straps Josie Natori Silk Tank $133 Amazon See On Amazon Designed by the cult-favorite loungewear designer Josie Natori, this luxurious camisole offers thicker straps and expert tailoring. The most appealing part about this tank, however, is its double-faced design, meaning it has shiny silk on both the interior and the exterior, so it's a literal dream to wear (and can easily be worn as a pajama top, too). Colors offered are black, silver (pictured), and warm white. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

7. This Longline Bralette/Crop Top That's Made Of Stretch-Silk SilRiver Silk Bralette Crop Top Camisole $26 Amazon See On Amazon While it’s not exactly a camisole, the stretch-silk bralette is a silhouette loved by fashion girls and celebs. Whether you're wearing it as a bra, a crop top, or a cute layering piece under a button down or cardigan, you'll be extra comfortable thanks to its soft, cotton-blend band and wireless, pad-free design. Choose from white or black. Available sizes: Small – Large

8. A Knit Cami That Makes The Perfect Soft Base Layer Body Sensors Knit Silk Camisole $33 Amazon See On Amazon While most silk camisoles are offered in a slightly shiny, woven textile, this knit option is just as luxurious, and even more comfortable. This cami has all of the benefits of silk — temperature regulation, moisture-wicking properties, breathability — with an even softer feel. Along the neckline and straps, a picot trim adds a dainty touch. Shoppers agree that it "works well for layering" and lounging alike. Choose between classic black or white. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

9. This Wool-And-Silk Cami That's SO Comfortable HANRO Woolen Silk Cami $89 Amazon See On Amazon Similar to the last pick but with a little extra warmth, this knit cami is made of a blend of wool and silk. It's perfect as a layering piece thanks to its luxe mix of yarns, flat seams, and subtle satin piping, though for some, it may be too lightweight to wear on its own. Plus, it's designed by the sleepwear experts at Hanro, so you can trust that it's both comfy and quality. The brand also offers a similar tank top with wider straps, both available in black and white. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

