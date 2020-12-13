Because Amazon’s seemingly endless selection is so incredibly vast, it can be hard for new products to get people’s attention. On the flip side, when something does manage to cut through the noise and rise through the ranks of Amazon’s best-seller list, it’s worth taking a second look. Below, you’ll find 45 of the best things under $35 currently skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. As per usual, these gems represent the best of what the online retailer has to offer: they’re functional, well-made, and generally seem like they should cost significantly more than they actually do.

Almost anything has the potential to go viral on Amazon, which is exactly why you’ll find a ton of variety in this roundup. Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute gift or you’re in the market for easy-yet-impactful home upgrades, you’re sure to find a ton of inspiration here. Everything costs less than $35 on Amazon, and if you’re a Prime member, most qualify for free two-day shipping, as well. Just don’t wait too long — these products are spiking in sales, so they could sell out any minute.

1. A Three-Pack Of Cloth Face Masks That Make Practical Stocking Stuffers Enerplex Safety Mask (3-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Cloth face masks might have been a surprising stocking stuffer in years past, but this year, just about anyone on your list will appreciate them. These are the number-one best-selling cloth face masks on Amazon, and they're sold in a handy pack of three. They're made of a comfortable cotton blend that feels soft and breathable, and come in four different sizes, making it easy to get a snug-yet-comfortable fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

2. A Silky Satin Pillowcase Any Beauty Lover Will Appreciate Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $7 Amazon See on Amazon Give the gift of beauty sleep with this best-selling satin pillowcase. Sleeping on a satin pillowcase provides tons of great benefits for your skin and hair, like preventing tangles, knots, and pillow lines from forming on your face. Plus, the silk-like material feels totally soft and luxurious, and just look at all the pretty colors you can choose from. Available sizes: 20" by 26", 20" by 30", 20" by 36", 20" by 40", 20" by 54"

Available colors: 18

3. This All-Natural Soap That Won't Dry Out Your Hands — & The Packaging Is Super Chic, Too Muse Bath Apothecary Hand Ritual Hand Soap (2-Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made in America using all-natural ingredients, this hand soap from Muse Apothecary will make such a thoughtful, practical gift. Infused with nourishing ingredients like eucalyptus and aloe, the pH-balanced formula is free of harsh chemicals and won't dry out your hands — even if you're washing them a lot. Plus, the 16-ounce pump bottles come in a pack of two, so you can keep one for yourself.

4. These Sparkling Cuff Earrings Encrusted With Tiny, Cubic Zirconia Stones PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon Even those who usually want nothing to do with cheap jewelry will approve of these $14 cubic zirconia-encrusted huggies. In thousands of glowing reviews, fans rave about how the tiny hoops look way more expensive than they really are, with multiple people saying they regularly get mistaken for genuine diamond earrings. Choose from yellow, white, or rose gold plating. Available colors: 3

5. Five Pairs Of Cozy, Wool-Blend Socks In Winter-Chic Prints Loritta Vintage Style Winter Socks (5 Pairs) $18 Amazon See on Amazon The perfect stocking stuffer for literally anyone, these thick, wool-blend socks look like a cool vintage find someone's grandma knit by hand. Earning an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon, they're sold in multipacks containing various styles, ranging from playful, color-blocked designs to vibrant, Nordic-inspired prints. Available assortments: 22

6. This RFID-Blocking Wallet That Has SO Many Card Slots Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Case Wallet with Zipper Pocket $15 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this RFID-blocking wallet protect yourself from would-be identity thieves, but it has room for literally everything: It has 18 card slots, two zippered pockets (which are big enough to hold a phone without a case), and a transparent slot for your ID. That said, it's perfect for travel, or anyone with a lot of credit cards.

7. A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set With Almost 4,000 Five-Star Reviews RoselynBoutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $17 Amazon See on Amazon Pretty much anyone on your list will appreciate this jade roller and gua sha set. Both tools are made with genuine jade stones and utilize pressure to help promote circulation, reduce puffiness, and more. Plus, using them feels absolutely amazing, especially if you chill them in the freezer before massaging your face.

8. A Set Of 20 Gorgeous Hair Clips — For The Price You'd Normally Pay For One Cehomi Fashion Pearl Hair Barrettes (Set of 20) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Despite their almost shockingly affordable price tag, these hair clips look just as luxe as the versions you'd find in a high-end boutique. The 20-piece set includes hair pins and barrettes in various complementary shapes, sizes, and colors — wear just one at a time for a pretty, polished effect, or mix and match your favorites for a more eclectic look.

9. This Fan-Favorite Milk Frother For Making Lattes, Cappuccinos, & More Zulay Original Milk Frother $19 Amazon See on Amazon The ideal way to cut down on trips to the coffee shop, this milk frother makes it easy to re-create your favorite hot drinks at home. Reviewers can't stop raving about the user-friendly, battery-operated device, noting that it's also great for making non-coffee drinks like cocktails, hot cocoa, and matcha lattes. Available colors: 24

10. This Cool Lip Balm That Adjusts To Your Skin's pH To Create The Perfect Custom Shade Winky Lux Color-Changing Flower Balm $16 Amazon See on Amazon This Winky Lux lipstick is cool for a few reasons. Not only is it a clear, gel lipstick with a real chrysanthemum flower inside, but it reacts to your skin's unique pH to create the perfect custom shade of pink for you. Choose from a blue, green, pink, or purple flower.

11. These Aromatherapeutic Steamers That Are Like Bath Bombs For The Shower Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers - Variety Set Of 6x $27 Amazon See on Amazon Place these aromatherapeutic shower steamers on the floor of your tub, then watch as they transform your bathroom into a spa-like steam room once they get wet. Sold in a beautifully packaged set of 12, each steamer's essential oil-based scent has a specific aromatherapeutic benefit — think lavender for stress relief, or grapefruit for energy.

12. These Touchscreen-Compatible Gloves Lined With Soft, Cozy Fleece ELMA Texting Touchscreen Winter Mittens $12 Amazon See on Amazon In this day and age, gloves that prevent you from using your phone simply won't do. These touchscreen-compatible gloves are a great option if you or someone you love needs to upgrade your pair. Made of a cozy wool blend with a cable-knit texture and plush fleece lining, they're equal parts warm, functional, and stylish. Available colors: 7

13. A Waterproof Pillow That'll Make Bathtime Even More Relaxing AmazeFan Bath Pillow $34 Amazon See on Amazon A must for anyone who loves a good soak, this bath pillow is one of those products that might seem a bit frivolous at first, but once you own it, you'll kick yourself for not buying it sooner. Made of breathable, waterproof mesh with an ergonomic design, the best-selling pillow attaches to your tub's walls using seven strong suction cups.

14. This Expensive-Looking Pashmina That Reviewers Say Feels Like Real Cashmere MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Shawls $14 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers could hardly be more excited about this pashmina shawl, awarding it a 4.7-star rating and more than 1,000 glowing reviews thus far. People write that it feels incredibly luxurious and expensive, and that it's "even softer than cashmere," and is "crazy good quality for the money." Plus, it comes in so many great colors — pick up extras in your favorite shades to keep on hand for last-minute gifts.

15. A Twinkling Curtain Of String Lights That'll Make Any Space Feel Magical Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light $18 Amazon See on Amazon Romantic and whimsical, this curtain of string lights will add a touch of magic to any indoor or outdoor space. Its dainty, LED bulbs produce warm, soothing light and can be set to eight different light-up modes, like twinkling or slow fade. The ideal purchase for anyone who's spent the year perfecting their space, the curtain has a 4.6-star rating and more than 6,500 glowing reviews on Amazon.

16. An Attractive Essential Oil Diffuser For At-Home Aromatherapy ASAKUKI 300ML Premium, 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser $27 Amazon See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser is an excellent buy for anyone who spends a lot of time at home (so, pretty much everyone lately). When it comes to setting the mood, aromatherapy is right up there with lighting a candle or playing music — and besides, it also doubles as a cool mist humidifier and color-changing table lamp.

18. The Candle Version Of Those Trendy Himalayan Salt Lamps Mockins Natural Himalayan Salt Tea Light Candles Holder (4-Pack) $19 Amazon See on Amazon These candle holders are essentially the pared-back version of those trendy Himalayan salt lamps, which usually are powered by electricity or batteries. Sold in a set of four, the holders are carved from pure Himalayan salt, which not only filters light to give it a warmer, more soothing glow, but is also rumored to help purify the air. Available colors: 2

19. A Chic Poncho That's Also Ridiculously Cozy Goodthreads Women's Fringe Blanket Scarf $28 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you classify this cozy layering piece as a poncho, a cape, a shawl, or a blanket scarf, one thing is crystal-clear: it's extremely comfortable, versatile, and stylish. Designed to lay over your shoulders with an open front and sides, it's an easy way to dress up any outfit while adding an extra touch of warmth. Available prints: 5

20. An Enameled Cast Iron Skillet That You'll Feel Extra Good About Giving Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Skillet (10-Inch) $30 Amazon See on Amazon With proper care, this enameled cast iron skillet from Ayesha Curry's cookware line will hold up for years, or even decades. It's an excellent buy for anyone who loves to cook, especially since part of the proceeds from your purchase will go towards helping feed hungry kids in need. Available sizes/styles: 4

Available colors: 4

21. This Fan-Favorite Pillow That's Especially Great For Front & Side Sleepers Dream Rite Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow $23 Amazon See on Amazon Generously filled with plush, shredded memory foam, this hypoallergenic pillow from Dream Rite is a clear favorite among Amazon reviewers, who say the shredded memory foam makes it much more supportive and comfortable than other memory foam pillows out there. "I can't even express how great it is," one reviewer gushed, adding, "If you already have trouble waking up in the morning, forget it. Won't happen. This is your life now."

22. These Microfiber Hair Towels That Dry Hair Faster M-bestl Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Sold in a pack of two, these microfiber hair towels have earned a 4.5-star overall rating from nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers — if you're not convinced a special towel for your hair will make a big difference, reading the reviews will likely change your mind. The towels cut down on drying time because microfiber is more absorbent than regular terrycloth towels, and it's also less likely to cause hair breakage or frizz.

23. President Obama's New, Best-Selling Memoir A Promised Land by Barack Obama $24 Amazon See on Amazon In the reviews section, people from all over the political spectrum have high praise for A Promised Land — but still, the fact that Obama's wildly popular memoir has a 4.9-star overall rating is pretty impressive. If someone you love has been missing the former president's leadership lately, they're sure to enjoy this best-selling book.

24. This Gorgeous Faux Fur Blanket That's Luxuriously Soft Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket (50 x 60 Inch) $31 Amazon See on Amazon Nights in will feel like a total treat with this cozy blanket, which is made of a luxuriously soft material that looks like faux fur. A reviewer-favorite with an impressive 4.7-star rating, the blanket comes in two sizes and three versatile colors. Available sizes: 50 by 60-inch; 62 by 87-inch

Available colors: 3

25. This Popular Line Of Certified-Organic Face Oils ACURE The Essentials Rosehip Oil $12 Amazon See on Amazon Any of Acure's face oils — they're all sold on the same Amazon page — will do wonders for your skin. Pick the one that sounds the most suitable for your specific skin concerns: soothing blue tansy, rejuvenating rose argan, lightweight squalane ... the list goes on. A particular favorite is the rosehip oil, as rosehip does just about everything good for your skin, but you truly can't go wrong with any of them. Better yet: they're all USDA certified-organic and priced at under $16 on Amazon.

26. An Easy Way To Get In A Great At-Home Workout Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) $11 Amazon See on Amazon For the person who loves to workout but hasn't been able to go to the gym, this set of five resistance bands is basically like a home gym that's compact enough to store in a drawer. Made of durable latex with different resistance levels for each color-coded bands, they're a clear favorite among Amazon reviewers, having earned a 4.5-star rating and nearly 12,000 enthusiastic reviews thus far.

27. A Height-Adjustable Laptop Stand That's A Must For Working From Home Skrebba Laptop Stand $24 Amazon See on Amazon For the loved one who's been working from home, but doesn't have space for a "real" home office, this height-adjustable laptop stand will be nothing short of life-changing. Having their laptop at eye level not only means they won't have to hunch over to see what they're doing all day, but will also look so much more professional for Zoom meetings.

28. A Cordless Fabric Defuzzer That Makes Upholstered Furniture, Sweaters, & More Look Brand New Again Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 Amazon See on Amazon This cordless fabric defuzzer safely removes lint, fuzz, and pills from even the most delicate fabrics. A perennial best-seller, it's been awarded over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, as well as over 9,000 five-star reviews. "I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled," one person wrote. Available colors: 6 (rechargable or battery-operated versions)

29. A No-Touch Thermometer With Over 6,000 Five-Star Reviews GoodBaby Infrared Thermometer $17 Amazon See on Amazon Owning a thermometer is a must these days — if you or a loved one still needs one, this touchless model is an excellent option. For obvious reasons, the no-touch design is more hygienic than a standard oral thermometer, and reviewers also say it's incredibly reliable, easy to use, and has lots of handy features. For example, it can be set to take a person's temperature at their forehead or ear, which can be a lot easier for babies and children.

30. This Handy Power Hub That Multiplies A Single USB Port By Four Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub with Individual LED lit Power Switches (HB-UMLS) $8 Amazon See on Amazon This handy power hub plugs into a standard USB port and creates four more USB ports, each with its own power button so you can turn the devices you have plugged in on or off individually. Eternally popular among Amazon reviewers, it has over 18,000 glowing reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

31. A Smart Light Bulb With Lots Of Fun & Useful Features Kasa Smart LED Multicolor KL130 Light Bulb $17 Amazon See on Amazon The reasons to love Kasa's smart light bulb never seem to end. Set up the wifi-enabled, energy-efficient LED bulb with the companion app (or your smart home device, if you own one), and you can adjust practically everything about it — how bright it is, how warm it is, what color it is, and even what time it should automatically turn on or off.

32. A Gorgeous Set Of Essential Oils That's Almost Shockingly Affordable Lagunamoon Essential Oils (Set of 6) $10 Amazon See on Amazon The perfect accompaniment to the essential oil diffuser featured earlier, this six-piece set of essential oils comes in an expensive-looking box you'll be proud to wrap up and give as a gift. At just $10, they're certainly an incredible deal, and Amazon reviewers also vouch for their quality in more than 7,000 glowing reviews.

33. This Best-Selling Fedora That Seems Way More Expensive Than It Really Is Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $17 Amazon See on Amazon If you're shopping for someone who has expensive taste in hats, they're sure to be impressed by this stylish fedora. Wildly popular among Amazon reviewers, it's known for being incredibly expensive-looking and well-made. Plus, it comes in a ton of fun colors, and a hidden tie inside makes the fit adjustable, so you won't have to worry about sizing. Available styles: 21

34. This Best-Selling Blanket Scarf That Comes In Lots Of Colorful Plaid Prints Wander Agio Long Plaid Shawl Scarf $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, you can't go wrong with this soft, lightweight blanket scarf. Reviewers say it's impressively high-quality for the price, writing that it "looks a lot more expensive than it actually is." Plus, it comes in a ton of prints and colorways, making it easy to find one to suit anyone's style. Available prints: 29

35. These Chunky Gold Hoops That Look Heavy, But Aren't PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops $14 Amazon See on Amazon These chunky gold hoops only look heavy — but they're actually completely hollow inside and therefore super comfortable to wear. Plated in gleaming 14-karat rose, white, or yellow gold, they've received an impressive 4.6-star average based on over 10,000 ratings on Amazon. "Beautiful hoops," one reviewer wrote, adding, "They look very expensive and substantial, but they don't weigh your ears down." Available sizes: 20, 30, or 50-millimeter

Available colors: 3

36. Six Reusable Cotton Face Masks That Can Be Adjusted For A Perfect Fit Perry Ellis Reusable Rounded Woven Fabric Face Masks (6-Pack) $26 Amazon See on Amazon Sold in a set of six fun-yet-versatile prints, these reusable face masks from Perry Ellis are not only stylish, but also more comfortable than most. Each mask has a thin, bendable wire at the bridge of the nose and adjustable ear loops to ensure a comfortable fit. They're made of two layers of breathable, 100% cotton poplin, with a pocket in the middle so you can add your own filter.

37. A Chic Turkish Towel That's Perfect For The Beach Cacala 100% Cotton Pestemal Turkish Beach Towel (37" x 70") $23 Amazon See on Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this Turkish towel is far more absorbent than a typical terrycloth bath towel, yet also takes up a lot less space when it's folded on the shelf. It's also so gorgeous — and just look at all the colors it comes in. Plus, as one reviewer noted: "Unlike thick, loopy terry towels, these flat-weave towels are not sand magnets."

38. An Upgraded Version Of Messy, Ugly Power Strips POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender with 2 USB Charging Ports (2.4A Total) and Night Light $20 Amazon See on Amazon Why does anyone buy messy power strips when neat, space-saving wall outlets like this one exist? It's a mystery, to be sure — but you can help spread the word by buying one of these bad boys for everyone on your list. It not only creates six AC outlets and two USB ports, but also doubles as a night light that automatically turns on when it senses that it's dark out.

39. An All-Natural Perfume That Smells Like An Island Getaway Pacifica Island Vanilla Perfume $20 Amazon See on Amazon If someone on your list loves perfume, but is sensitive to harsh fragrances, they'll be thrilled to receive Pacifica's popular Island Vanilla Perfume. Micro-batched at the clean beauty brand's factory in Portland, Oregon, the all-natural, cruelty-free fragrance smells like vacation in an island paradise — a subtly floral, fruity base with complementary notes of Tahitian vanilla and rich, creamy bourbon.

40. An Ingenious Gadget For Prepping Avocados — & Reviewers Are Obsessed OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon This ingenious, 3-in-1 avocado tool makes it faster, neater, and so much easier to prep everyone's favorite buttery green snack. Here's how it works: Use the tool's serrated edge of the tool to cut the fruit into halves, twist the stainless steel pitter into the pit to remove it, then press the metal blades into the avocado's flesh to create seven perfect slices. It's even dishwasher safe!

41. This Exfoliating Back Scrubber That Reviewers Say Holds Up For Years Aquis - Exfoliating Back Scrubber $12 Amazon See on Amazon The perfect accompaniment to a shower scrub or scented body wash, this two-in-one scrubber makes it easy to wash and exfoliate those hard-to-reach areas of your back. It's basically a rectangle that has handles, with soft terry on one side and a loofah-like material on the other. Reviewers say the design is "seriously amazing," giving the scrubber more than 2,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon thus far.

42. These Artisanal, French-Made Bar Soaps That Smell Amazing Pre de Provence Bar Soap $10 Amazon See on Amazon Your chicest friend will love this artisanal bar soap from Pré de Provence, a Provence-based company known for using natural ingredients and traditional French soap-making methods. Their soaps are truly luxurious and come in a ton of gorgeous scents, so be sure to stock up on a few bars for yourself, too. Available scents: 37

43. This $9 Hair Treatment That's Basically A Miracle-Worker L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar (6.8 FL. Oz) $9 Amazon See on Amazon There's a lot to love about this hair treatment from L’Oreal: just as the name implies, it only takes about eight seconds to make hair silky, shiny, and impossibly soft. Better still, it does so without leaving behind extra weight or a greasy residue, so it's great for thin or fine hair — a surprisingly rare quality for hair treatments like this.

44. A Clip-On Ring Light For Perfect Selfies Anywhere, Anytime QIAYA Selfie LED Light Ring $20 Amazon See on Amazon Step up your selfie game with this handy ring light. Featuring a rechargeable battery and three brightness settings, its convenient clip-on design makes it easy to attach to any phone or laptop.