While Amazon’s extensive selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories has been around for years, it has largely failed to gain the attention of the fashion set until more recently. It’s easy to see why savvy shoppers are finally starting to pay attention to the online retailer’s fashion offerings. Amazon has gradually revamped its fashion marketplace into an can't-miss retail destination, complete with a Shopbop partnership and a series of limited-edition collections designed by popular influencers. Intrigued? To discover what the buzz is about, check out these stylish fashion pieces on Amazon with near-perfect reviews. Hand-picked by editors and enthusiastically approved by shoppers, these pieces represent the best of what Amazon has to offer.

Aside from being stylish (of course) and highly rated by Amazon reviewers, the pieces featured in this roundup are actually quite varied. From floaty skirts and dresses to an unbelievable selection of chic accessories, this edit features something for everyone. And when you do find something you love, the rest is simple — most items come with free two-day shipping for Prime members, and many are even eligible for Prime Wardrobe, a handy feature that lets you try out new pieces for up to seven days before deciding whether they deserve a spot in your closet.

So, if you’re ready to shop the most stylish, highly-rated fashion pieces on Amazon, just keep reading.

1. A Classic Leather Belt To Finish Off Any Outfit Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 Amazon See on Amazon The vintage-inspired double-O buckle gives this versatile belt lots of '90s-chic flair. Made of smooth vegan leather that reviewers swears feels just as rich and buttery as the real deal, it'll pair perfectly with everything from jeans to dresses. "A very easy way to step up a simple outfit. It’s great quality for the price," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

2. A Denim Jacket That's Stretchy, Not Stiff Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $32 Amazon See on Amazon For the classic, All-American look of denim without the stiffness, you can't do much better than this best-selling jean jacket. Reviewers love how the denim is blended with the perfect amount of spandex, which makes for a sleek, fitted silhouette that won't feel stiff or restrict your movement. "One discovery that cemented my love of it is that it has two inside pockets that are the perfect size for your standard big smart phone, or a wallet, or a passport," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: S-XL

3. A Stylish RFID-Blocking Wallet With Slots For Literally Everything Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $15 Amazon See on Amazon Equal parts practical and chic, this popular RFID-blocking wallet is essentially perfect. Not only will it protect your sensitive information from would-be identity thieves, but it's outfitted with 18 card slots, an ID slot, and two zippered compartments with space for cash, coins, and even an iPhone. Best of all, it comes in a glorious range of 44 colors, including buttery yellow and a deep, of-the-moment shade of blue.

4. A Fedora That'll Make Any Outfit Look More Stylish Lisianthus Fedora Hat $17 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you wear it with jeans or a dress, this wide-brim fedora will instantly pull together just about any ensemble. In nearly 2,000 perfect five-star reviews, fans swear that the classic accessory seems to look great on literally everyone, crediting a hidden adjuster inside the brim for its universally-perfect fit. Plus, it's sold in a wide variety of colors; it might be worth stocking up on more than one.

5. The Perfect Pair Of (Affordable!) Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern-Skinny Jean $25 Amazon See on Amazon Levi's has earned the loyalty of denim lovers for decades, and these top-rated skinny jeans are proof that brand's stellar reputation is still well-deserved. Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough, giving them over 4,300 glowingly positive reviews. Highlights include their stretchy denim construction that keeps its shape all day, their sleek, streamlined fit that never feels dated, and the fact that they come in three different inseam lengths, in a whole range of denim washes. Available sizes: 2-28 (short, medium, long)

6. A Pair Of Blue Light-Blocking Sunglasses That Are Actually Chic SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses $20 Amazon See on Amazon In addition to being stylish — which they undeniably are — these wire-framed glasses serve a practical purpose, too. The vintage-inspired wire frames are outfitted with special lenses meant to protect your eyes from the harsh, potentially harmful blue rays emitted from screens like your phone, laptop, or tablet. Plus, they even come with their own microfiber cleaning cloth and drawstring travel bag.

7. A Chic Crossbody Bag That Fits Way More Than You'd Think DELUXITY Crossbody Bag with Tassel $16 Amazon See on Amazon Stylish and practical, this crossbody bag is basically perfect. First of all, despite ringing it at less than $20, it has the quality look and feel of a far more expensive bag; it's made of rich, supple vegan leather, with elegant tasseled zipper pulls and gleaming gold hardware. Plus, the bag's interior is surprisingly spacious, featuring two roomy interior pockets in addition to the zippered front compartment.

8. A Stylish Pair Of Sunglasses For Under $15 SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses $14 Amazon See on Amazon An affordable option that doesn't sacrifice on style, these vintage-inspired sunglasses make any outfit feel more glamorous. Reviewers say they're sturdy and well-made, and love that they come with their own velvety carrying pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth. "These glasses fit my face like a glove, and are so expensive looking! The quality is top notch for the price," one reviewer gushed.

9. This Essential Ribbed Cami That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways SHEIN Ribbed Knit Cami $14 Amazon See on Amazon An essential building block for so many layered looks, this cropped V-neck cami is the best kind of basic. Wear it under sheer tops, cardigans, or blazers, or on its own with a flowy maxi skirt for an effortless summer look. Made of a soft, ribbed knit fabric with a generous amount of stretch, it's available in over 30 colors, including several surplice styles. Available sizes: XS-XL

10. A Pair Of Rain Boots That Are Actually Super Stylish Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots $27 Amazon See on Amazon Rain boots don't exactly have a reputation for being stylish, but these Chelsea-style rubber boots are a notable exception. Featuring padded footbeds for comfort, sturdy treaded soles for traction, and a back pull tab to make them easy to slip on and off, they're the perfect balance between fashion and function. Plus, they're available in a whole range of fun colors, including bright yellow, black and pink, and a glittery silver. Available sizes: 4.5-12

11. These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you love the look of jeans, but feel more comfortable in leggings, you'll love these top-rated jeggings. Thoughtful details like back pockets, belt loops, and a faux fly give them the authentic look of traditional jeans, but since they're made of ultra-stretchy denim with an elastic pull-on waist, they're far more comfortable than your typical skinnies. Available sizes: 2-20 (short, regular, long)

12. A Flowy A-Line Skirt That's Surprisingly Versatile Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon It's endlessly versatile and as comfortable as it gets it, but what truly makes this A-line midi skirt special is the gorgeous range of colors it comes in. Whether you choose pastel blue, bubblegum pink, or a statement-making print, it's sure to add a whimsical touch to any outfit. Styled with crisp pleats and an elastic waist, reviewers say it's great for traveling because it won't wrinkle in your suitcase. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A Soft, Cozy Pashmina At An Unbeatable Price Achillea Shawl Scarf $12 Amazon See on Amazon In addition to being deliciously warm, this pashmina is an excellent way to layer rich color and texture into just about any cold-weather outfit. Reviewers say it's luxuriously soft and silky to the touch, and love its generous size and chic fringed trim. "This shawl is so beautiful and of amazing quality. I can't believe the price I paid for it," commented one reviewer.

14. The Perfect Everyday Tote — & It's Under $15 Nodykka Leather Tassel Shoulder Purse $14 Amazon See on Amazon Consider this tote the perfect everyday carry-all — not only is it spacious, stylish, and versatile, but it has the high-quality look and feel you'd expect from a far more expensive bag. Made of soft vegan leather with a subtle pebbled texture, the minimalist design features an inner pocket, a tassel detail on the handle, and a sturdy magnetic closure.

15. These Classic Adidas Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable & Stylish Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 Amazon See on Amazon One reviewer said wearing these Adidas running shoes is like "walking on a literal cloud" — and nearly 2,000 other reviewers are similarly enthusiastic. Designed with plush memory foam footbeds and stretchy, breathable mesh uppers, the shoes instantly mold to the shape of your foot. This makes them exceptionally comfortable in general, and an especially great option for those who have wide feet, bunions, et cetera. Available sizes: 5-11

16. A Classic Tee With A Soft, Lived-In Feel Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey T-Shirt $26 Amazon See on Amaz The soft, swingy silhouette gives this classic striped t-shirt a modern update, but it's still just as comfy and versatile as an old favorite. It's made of a silky smooth jersey knit material that drapes beautifully, and features a slightly scooped neckline and hip-grazing length. Plus, if you're not a fan of stripes, it also comes in several solid colors, including black, pink, and a pretty heathered purple. Available sizes: 1X-7X

17. This Super Chic Yoga Jumpsuit Core 10 Yoga Suit $49 Amazon See on Amazon This stretchy full-length bodysuit is designed to keep you cool and comfortable during yoga and other workouts, but it's sure to come in handy outside the studio, too. It's made of soft, mid-weight performance stretch material, with a light lining and cross-back straps. "Core 10 has achieved some wizard-level magic with this one," one reviewer wrote. "I feel like I might just strut around in this and add some boots and a leather moto jacket." Available sizes: XS-XL

18. An Off-The-Shoulder Tunic That Pairs Perfectly With Leggings & Jeans Daily Ritual Cold Shoulder Tunic $28 Amazon See on Amazon It's no wonder off-the-shoulder silhouettes like this tunic top were a favored staple for style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot — the look is versatile, chic, and never goes out of style. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, this longer version of the classic silhouette can be styled so many different ways. Tuck it into a pleated midi skirt for work, or throw it on with your jeans for a laid-back weekend look. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. These Jeans With An Inclusive Sizing Range — & Over 2,500 Rave Reviews Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean $20 Amazon See on Amazon These classic Gloria Vanderbilt jeans have earned the enthusiastic approval of thousands of Amazon reviewers, garnering ore than 2,400 perfect five-star reviews. Fitted through the hip and thigh and finished with a subtly tapered leg, the denim is blended with plenty of stretch for a tailored-yet-comfortable fit. "Perfect jeans, perfect price, perfect fit," one reviewer wrote, and that pretty much says it all. Available sizes: 4-24

20. This Cute Little Card Case With RFID-Blocking Technology Buffway Slim Minimalist RFID Blocking Leather Card Case $13 Amazon See on Amazon Another sleek, stylish accessory equipped with RFID-blocking technology, this card case is slim and compact enough to slip inside your tiniest handbags. It's made of supple vegan leather with a chic pebbled texture and comes in a range of 26 gorgeous colors. Amazon reviewers appear to be obsessed, giving it a staggering 7,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting!)

21. These On-Trend Pants That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants $25 Amazon See on Amazon Polished enough for work yet stylish enough for a night out, these paperbag-style pants are sure to become an instant favorite. The versatile design features an elastic high-rise waist with a functional tie belt and two roomy pockets. "These are perfect for my job, where I’m sitting at a desk all day, and want to look nice while still being comfy," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

22. A Cozy Beanie From A Classic American Brand Carhartt Women's Rib Knit Hat $15 Amazon See on Amazon An updated version of the classic Carhartt beanie, this cozy hat instantly adds a workwear-inspired detail to any cold-weather outfit. It's knit with a chunky ribbed texture, creating a look that's a bit more textural and stylish than the original. Choose from three colors: black, wine, or heather.

23. A Pair Of Durable Quilted Boots Sold In Seven Neutral Colors GLOBALWIN Women's Fashion Boots $40 Amazon See on Amazon Quilted details and cozy knit cuffs give these best-selling combat boots an expensive-looking update, while the sturdy low heel makes them perfect for long days of walking. Reviewers can't stop singing their praises, saying they're well-made, comfortable, and work with a wide range of outfits. Plus, they're available in several versatile colors, including camel, chocolate, and multiple shades of grey. Available sizes: 5.5-11

24. A Long, Cozy Cardigan That's Perfect For Travel (& Cold Offices) Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan $16 Amazon See on Amazon Long flights, laid-back weekends, chilly afternoons in an overly air-conditioned office — no matter where you are, you'll be glad to have this lightweight duster within reach. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, the classic design features two patch pockets and an open-front cut. Choose from navy, oatmeal, charcoal, camel, or light grey — good luck narrowing it down to only one. Available sizes: XS-XXL

25. A Quality Leather Backpack That's Actually Stylish CLUCI Leather Backpack $40 Amazon See on Amazon A grown-up version of the classic grade school carry-all, this gorgeous backpack is equally as functional as it is stylish. It's made of premium-quality vegan leather that reviewers swear looks like the real deal, and it's surprisingly spacious, despite its sleek, compact look. Plus, it's available in a dazzling array of 21 rich colors, ranging from classic black and brown to a vibrant, jammy purple.

26. A Slide-On Pair Of Mules That Will Always Be Stylish Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Mule $23 Amazon See on Amazon Sleek, polished loafers and mules are having a major moment right now, but this classic style of shoes never actually goes out of style. Smooth vegan leather and gleaming gold buckles give them an expensive look, while the flat heel and slip-on design are about as practical as it gets. The timeless black pair is an absolute must, but it's also worth picking up the trendy leopard print style. Available sizes: 5-13

27. The Versatile Bodysuit Everyone Should Own MANGOPOP Mock Neck Body Suit $17 Amazon See on Amazon An essential layering piece that will never feel dated, this sleek mock neck bodysuit makes it easy to achieve a perfect tucked-in look. Made with a super-stretchy blend of modal and spandex, it's available in an extensive range of stylish colors and prints, including snakeskin, leopard, and pink. "The softness is unbeatable, washed well, great colors. I bought six," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. These Under-$20 Leggings That Are Surprisingly High-Quality Amazon Essentials Full-Length Active Legging $18 Amazon See on Amazon These sleek active leggings are perfect for your workouts, while the on-trend camo print makes them a worthwhile addition to any athleisure-style outfit. Made with a smooth, moisture-wicking four-way stretch material, they're designed with a wide, comfy waistband that won't dig in as you move. Plus, if you're not a fan of camo, they also come in other colors, including black, navy, and Burgundy. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29. A Soft, Comfy Dress You'll Live In All Year Round Daily Ritual Plus Size V Neck Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon Pajama-soft and about as versatile as it gets, this simple jersey dress is sure to become your new go-to. Layer it under a cool jacket for an effortless casual outfit, or add a statement belt and heels to dress it up for a night out. Styled with a flared skirt, long sleeves, and a soft V-neckline, the swingy silhouette offers tons of graceful movement. Available sizes: 1X-7X

30. A Classic Pair Of PUMA Sneakers That Literally Go With Everything PUMA Women's Cali Fashion Sneakers $48 Amazon See on Amazon An excellent addition to any shoe collection, it's easy to see why PUMA's Cali sneakers are one of the brand's most iconic styles. Not only are they comfortable, durable, and affordable, but they add a cool streetwear element to just about any outfit. Made of rich cowhide leather with a subtle pebbled texture, they come in a range of stylish color combinations, in addition to black and white. Available sizes: 5.5-11

31. A Pair Of Jeggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Essentials Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to see why reviewers are so crazy about these top-rated jeggings — despite being stretchy and comfortable enough to lounge in, details like a faux fly and a slim fit make them look polished enough for a professional setting. "They are up to any challenge," one reviewer gushed. "From packing to moving, hiking, crawling on the floor playing 'monster' with toddlers, or dressed up for a date or a work meeting." Choose from an assortment of must-have colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

32. An Extra-Long Cardigan For All Your Layering Needs IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Long Open Front Duster $26 Amazon See on Amazon Throw this open-front duster over a simple top and jeans or leggings to instantly transform the look. An essential layering piece that's light enough to wear in any season, it's the type of versatile staple you'll reach for time and time again. Plus, it's available in 24 solid colors, making it easy to find a shade (or two!) that complements your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: XL-5X

33. A Casual-Chic Waffle Knit Tunic IWOLLENCE Womens Waffle Knit Tunic $20 Amazon See on Amazon The perfect balance of comfortable and chic, this waffle-knit tunic has garnered more than 2,700 rave reviews on Amazon. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with long sleeves and a V-neckline, it's styled with a trendy tie detail and a row of buttons down the front. "You can tie it tighter around the waist if you want it more form fitting, or looser if you prefer that look," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL

34. A Pair Of Popular On-Trend Bike Shorts Starter Bike Short $8 Amazon See on Amazon Far from being limited to cycling and other workouts, the fashion set has recently started adding bike shorts — like this classic pair from Starter — to virtually every imaginable outfit. Wear them with a crop top or hoodie to lean in to the athleisure vibes, or pair them with an oversized blazer for an effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: XS-XXL