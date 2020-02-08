The 32 Coziest & Most Stylish Pieces Under $40 On Amazon

Dressing for the cold weather comes with its fair share of challenges, but, as every fashion girl knows, it can also be tons of fun. Cold-weather style is all about layering, which means endless opportunities to experiment with different textures, prints, and silhouettes. Adding just one or two new pieces to your arsenal of layering staples can lead to a entire week’s worth of outfits that feel totally fresh — and since many of the coziest and most stylish pieces on Amazon are almost shockingly affordable, it’s easy to significantly upgrade your winter wardrobe without spending very much at all.

If you’re feeling skeptical about buying the building blocks of your wardrobe on Amazon, know that there’s a strong case for shopping with the E-commerce giant. Beyond the affordable prices and free two-day shipping for Prime members, there’s the near-endless selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories, all with pages upon pages of honest feedback from real shoppers like you. Plus, there’s Prime Wardrobe, the members-only feature that allows you to try out eligible items for up to seven days before deciding whether to purchase them or not. If a piece doesn’t end up being a good fit for you, returns are free, and you’ll only be charged for what you keep.

Intrigued? Read on to discover the most stylish staples available on Amazon, all of which cost $35 or less — and get ready to field compliments on your cozy-chic style all the way into spring.

1. A Chunky Knit Cardigan You'll Love Bundling Up In Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan $35 Amazon See on Amazon When it's chilly out, you'll love snuggling up in this cozy, chunky cardigan, whether you're headed to a movie with friends or plan on lounging around the house. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 500 perfect five-star reviews, it's sold in an array of stylish neutral colors, including olive green, off-white, and a warm yellow-brown. Available sizes: S — XXL

2. A Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress With A Classic Cable Knit Design BLENCOT Cable Knit Sweater Dress $39 Amazon See on Amazon If you thought dresses couldn't be cozy, you haven't tried on this cable knit sweater dress yet. It's the perfect just-dressed-up-enough staple to keep in your wardrobe for all your cold-weather events. Pair it with tights, and you can easily wear it to work, too. "The material is so soft against my skin," one reviewer wrote. "Paired with my knee high leather boots, it’s a double-take kind of LOOK!" Available sizes: S — XL

3. A Stylish Plaid Scarf That Doubles As A Blanket Zando Plaid Shawl $11 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to think of a cozier (or more stylish) accessory than a giant scarf. This one is large enough to double as a blanket, so it's the perfect piece to take with you when you travel (even during spring and summer; overly air-conditioned airplanes don't discriminate). It costs just over $10, comes in dozens of gorgeous plaid prints, and boasts hundreds of rave five-star reviews on Amazon. So basically, what's not to love?

4. The Perfect Chunky Turtleneck For Fall, Winter, & Early Spring ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater $23 Amazon See on Amazon This cozy-chic sweater is just chunky enough, which means you can still pair it with a coat or jacket without feeling constricted and bulky. It's the perfect piece for fall, winter, and even early spring; in fact, it'd look super cute paired with denim cutoffs on cool, late summer nights, too. Choose from 10 colors, including navy and off-white. Available sizes: S — XL

5. A Super Chic Poncho With A Sleek, High Neck Forever Checked Knitted Poncho $9 Amazon See on Amazon First off: how on earth is this ridiculously chic poncho just $10? Anyway — can you think of a more stylish way to stay warm? The elegant plaid print gives this poncho an expensive look (despite the shocking price tag), while a chic turtleneck collar rounds out the sophisticated design. "This is my absolute go to. I can pair this with jeans, or dress pants or even yoga pants and look totally polished. Every time I leave the house with this I get compliments and people cannot believe what I paid for it," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: one size

6. A Stylish Pair Of Snow Boots — & You Won't Believe The Price DREAM PAIRS Winter Snow Boots $40 Amazon See on Amazon Another shockingly affordable cold-weather find, these expensive-looking snow boots cost just $40. Despite their low price tag, reviewers report an impressive quality and fit, while also raving about how comfortable and durable they are. They come in 10 stylish color combinations, all designed with (faux) fur-trimmed cuffs. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7. The Comfiest Pants To Ever Exist Daily Ritual Modal Culotte Pant $26 Amazon See on Amazon Culottes definitely rival sweatpants in the comfort department; but unlike sweats, you can dress culottes up. Add a crisp white button down and some strappy sandals, and you'll be ready for date night with barely any effort involved. Made of soft terry cotton and modal, plus elastane for added stretch, you can also dress them down with sneakers and a faded band tee for a cool, casual look. Available sizes: XS — XXL

8. A Long, Cozy Cardigan With A Cool Color-Blocked Print Lovaru Color Block Cardigan $32 Amazon See on Amazon Long cardigans almost always make any outfit look (and feel) cozier. But this one amps things up in the fashion department with its cool color-blocked design. You'll love wearing it out with all your skinny jeans and leggings, but don't be surprised if you wind up using it like a bathrobe around the house. Available sizes: XS — XL

9. A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Pocket For Your Phone 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings $27 Amazon See on Amazon Considering their sleek, figure-hugging fit, you'd never guess these leggings were fleece-lined on the inside. Alas, they are — and they're also designed with a spacious (but discreet) pocket that's big enough to hold your phone. Choose from 21 colors, from classic black to an array of heathered prints. Available sizes: XS — XXL

10. This Chic Sweater Dress That Comes In So Many Gorgeous Colors JOYCHEER V Neck Sweater Dress $36 Amazon See on Amazon Cold-weather styling has never looked more stunning. This gorgeous sweater dress, complete with batwing sleeves, a strappy back detail, and a detachable self-tie belt, will keep you just as cozy as your favorite oversized sweater. But it looks elevated enough to wear to any semi-formal occasion, from cocktail parties to first dates. Choose from a range of neutral colors, including soft gray and army green. Available sizes: S — XL

11. A More Stylish (But Equally As Comfortable) Alternative To Sweatpants SweatyRocks Jogger Sweatpants $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you love all things streetwear and athleisure, these are the pants for you. Styled with a boxy cropped puffer and white sneakers, and you've got the perfect cool, off-duty winter look. But they're also versatile enough to wear in any other season, whether you're running errands, headed to the gym, or cozying up on the couch. Choose from a near-endless array of colors and prints, from plaid and leopard to color-blocked and stripes. Available sizes: XS — XXL

12. A Shaggy Fleece Sweater With A Cool Asymmetrical Zipper KIRUNDO Shaggy Lapel Sweatshirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon The fleece jacket trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon — any why should it, when it's so delightfully cozy (and cute)? Get it on the trend with this fun, plush jacket, which stands out from the rest with its asymmetrical zip detail. It's sold in several neutral colors, including black and forest green, and it has over 500 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: S — XL

13. A Classic Flannel Shirt You'll Love Slipping On Columbia Women’s Simply Put II Flannel Shirt $21 Amazon See on Amazon Chic in a cool, rugged way, this classic Columbia flannel shirt is surprisingly versatile. Leave it open and layer it over a sports bra with leggings; tie it around your waist with a pair of ripped jeans; button it up and tuck it into a mini skirt ... the styling options are virtually endless. That said, it's also a cozy enough piece to wear around the house. Choose from over 15 colorful plaid prints. Available sizes: XS — 3X

14. A Thick, Fleece-Lined Beanie With A Cute Faux Fur Pom Pom Livingston Women's Winter Soft Knit Beanie Hat with Faux Fur Pom Pom $13 Amazon See on Amazon There's no better way to keep your head (and ears) warm while still looking stylish, than with this thick knit beanie. It comes at a super affordable price point in dozens of colors, and you can get it with or without fleece lining (or in packs of two). Made of soft, thick yarn, it has a fun, faux fur pom detail on the top.

15. The Perfect Long Cardigan For Travel & Cold Offices Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan $26 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're stuck in a chilly office, plane, train, or movie theater, this long, cozy cardigan is sure to come in handy — so don't leave the house without folding it up in your purse (yes, it's lightweight enough to do so). Sold in five minimalist colors, it has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. "It's weight is perfect, not thick but not too thin," described one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXL

16. An Oversized Blanket Scarf In A Chic, Minimalist Print Amazon Trends Tassel Plaid Scarf $12 Amazon See on Amazon Another giant, versatile scarf that's essential for fall and winter, this one comes in so many other chic plaid prints. Wear it around your neck, over your shoulders as a shawl, or bring it with you when you travel and use it as a blanket.

17. An Elegant Cable Knit Turtleneck At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater $30 Amazon See on Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic cable knit sweater: it's elegant, it's warm, and it'll never go out of style. Plus, this one comes at a great price; just $30, in fact, despite being made of 100% cotton. "So comfortable and [the] quality is outstanding," wrote one reviewer, with hundreds of other customers echoing the same sentiment. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: S — XXL

18. A Cozy Terry Sweater From The Coolest Brand Of The Moment Champion Plus-Size Terry Crew Sweater $31 Amazon See on Amazon Champion remains one of the coolest streetwear brands of the moment — even Jennifer Lopez is a fan. So get it on the trend with this cozy sweatshirt; though it's as comfortable as it gets — literally — you'll still look stylish running around town (or lounging around the house). And, if you don't love the navy (or want to stock up on more), it's also sold in three other colors, with a slightly different print. Available sizes: 1X — 4XL

19. A Soft, Terry Dress That's As Comfy As A Sweatshirt Daily Ritual Terry Cowl Neck Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon Another cozy-chic dress to add to your wardrobe, this one is made of super soft terry and has a cool cowl neck design. It's lightweight (but warm) enough to keep you comfortable in just about any season, depending on how you style it. Made of a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, it feels silky and breathable against skin. Available sizes: XS — XXL

20. An Extra-Chunky Sweater With Fun Balloon Sleeves Dokotoo Balloon Sleeve Sweater $30 Amazon See on Amazon If your motto is the chunkier, the better, you're going to love this thick turtleneck sweater. Featuring a cable knit design and voluminous balloon sleeves, it's the perfect cozy piece to pair with all your leggings, skinny jeans, and other tailored bottoms. Get it in five colors, including black, off-white, and red. Available sizes: S — XL

21. The Softest Pair Of Terry Leggings You'll Ever Slip On Daily Ritual Terry Legging $18 Amazon See on Amazon Meet the softest, comfiest pair of leggings around. From Amazon's popular Daily Ritual brand, these terry yoga pants are made with cotton, modal, spandex, and tencel, resulting in a warm, stretchy fabric that's perfect for colder temps. "These are probably the best leggings I've gotten ever!!! The quality is fantastic [and] they are just as great wash after wash," raved one of many happy customers. Available sizes: XS — XXL

22. A Cool Plaid Shirt That's Essential For Any Closet Riders by Lee Indigo Plus Size Buffalo Plaid Shirt $21 Amazon See on Amazon Style this flannel shirt as pictured, button it up to the top, tie it around your waist — the possibilities are nearly endless. The scooped hem gives it more stylish, structured look, and it's also sold in classic black and white, aside from the red checks. Reviewers rave about its versatility and true-to-size fit. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

23. A Best-Selling Wrap Sold In Dozens Of Colors & Prints MELIFLUOS Shawl Wrap $33 Amazon See on Amazon Another chic wrap that's perfect for travel, thanks to its blanket-like size, this one is sold in over 40 gorgeous colors and unique prints. It's also one of Amazon's most popular shawls, with a rare 4.7-star overall rating and over 1,700 perfect five star reviews. Despite costing just over $30, it's a quality piece, made with 100% bamboo viscose — you'll find no synthetic fibers here. All of the printed wraps are double-sided, too, so it's like you're getting two pieces for one. What could be better?

24. A Cozy-Chic Set Of Socks You'll Want To Show Off UGG Women's Sienna Short Rainboot Sock $30 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, you find a pair of socks that are chic enough to show off — like these wool-blend UGG socks. Wear them poking out of your Wellies (or better yet, your UGG Sienna boots, which they were designed to be paired with), or fold them over any other boot to give the look a touch of cozy appeal. Choose from four colors: black, cream, and gray, or a white pair with fun rainbow stripes.

25. These Super Soft Leggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Daily Ritual 2-Pocket Knit Legging $24 Amazon See on Amazon Made of super soft ponte knit, these leggings are about as warm and cozy as it gets. But thanks to chic patterns like twill and herringbone, they can be easily passed off as dress pants. To add to their functionality, they're designed with real back pockets, while 5% spandex gives them plenty of stretch. Plus, they come in an inclusive range of sizes, including extra-long, long, and short for taller girls and petites. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long, extra-long)

26. A Stylish Pair Of Plush Fleece Slippers HALLUCI Plush Slippers $24 Amazon See on Amazon Who said slippers can't be stylish? This best-selling pair, which boast over 700 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, have all the right features: they're made of soft, cozy fleece; their insoles are cushioned with plush memory foam; they have waterproof, anti-skid soles, so you can wear them to walk the dog or grab the mail; and they have an open-toe design, which prevents your feet from overheating. Get them in seven colors, including baby pink and a pretty mint green. Available sizes: S — XL

27. A Rugged-Chic Zip-Up That'll Keep You Oh-So Warm Angashion Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $31 Amazon See on Amazon Chic in a rugged sort of way, this warm flannel pullover is the perfect cozy piece for all your fall and winter outings. It's sold in three plaid prints: red and black, gray and white, or beige and coffee (pictured). Reviewers report a "very soft lining" on the inside which feels comfortable, instead of scratchy, against bare skin. Available sizes: S — L

28. This Cute Pair Of Durable, Quilted Boots — & They're Under $50 GLOBALWIN Fashion Boots $40 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to believe you can buy as stylish a pair of boots as these for under $40. They're versatile and cute, cozy and comfortable, and have almost entirely positive reviews on Amazon. Choose from eight different shades of black, gray, and brown. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

29. A More Polished Alternative To Sweatpants Amazon Essentials Terry Jogger Pant $20 Amazon See on Amazon Sweatpants are pretty much the epitome of cozy, but your favorite baggy, lived-in pair probably aren't suitable for grabbing lunch with friends or running around town. That's what makes these joggers so great. Though they're as cozy as sweats, they're a bit more tailored, which gives them a more elevated look. You can dress them slightly up while still keeping things casual with a cute tee, a denim jacket, and sneakers — et voila, the perfect cozy-chic outfit for brunch, errands, and everything in between. Available sizes: XS — XXL

30. A Classic Zip-Up Sweater Made Of Soft Terry Cotton Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $14 Amazon See on Amazon For those who find hoodies a bit too casual or cumbersome, here's a more polished (but every bit as cozy) alternative. Made of terry cotton and modal, plus elastane for a hint of stretch, this soft knit pullover is sure to become a new go-to. You can wear it during any season, also: try styling it with leggings and snow boots during winter, or pair it with denim cutoffs and sneakers when the weather gets warm. Available sizes: XS — XXL

31. A Stretchy Pair Of Cotton Leggings You'll Wind Up Living In Woman Within Plus Size Stretch Cotton Legging $35 Amazon See on Amazon Made of cotton and spandex, which makes them equal parts stretchy and soft, these leggings are the definition of versatile of comfort. They're sold in a diverse range of colors, from classic black and gray to more fun shades of blue and green. Reviewers report that, aside from being super comfortable, they also wash well and aren't see-through. Available sizes: S — 5X