34 Cozy Finds On Amazon That You'll Want To Live In
Whether it's a rainy spring day or a cold winter night, there are few better feelings than being cozy and snug. And thanks to the popularity of cozy-chic fashion trends (like teddy fleece coats, silky pajama sets, gigantic scarves, and sherpa-lined everything), you no longer have to choose between feeling snug and looking stylish. Case in point? These 34 cozy finds on Amazon that you'll want to live in, because they're not just comfortable — they're cute, too.
Ahead, you'll find an editor-curated selection of wardrobe staples — from soft knit layering pieces to super stylish jumpsuits — and loungewear you'll actually feel confident in, all of which put comfort first. Fleece, cashmere, wool, and sherpa make frequent appearances on this list, but there are plenty of lighter-weight pieces made from soft cotton and silky jersey that'll take you through spring and summer, too. And, since the majority of these cozy finds are available on Amazon Prime, you can be snuggling up in them in as little as two days, thanks to that handy two-day shipping.
Scroll on to discover 34 of the coziest clothes and accessories on Amazon right now, whether you're looking for a lightweight sleeping shirt to keep you comfortable in the heat or a super snug pair of cashmere pants to take on your next skiing trip.
1. An UGG Bathrobe Lined With Soft, Plush Fleece
Never shiver as you step out of the shower again with this cozy, fleece-lined bathrobe from UGG. It comes in a rainbow of colors and has pockets along the seams to keep your hands toasty, too.
- Available sizes: XS — XL
2.Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants Sold In Assorted Neutral Colors
Your go-to sweatpants have nothing on this sherpa-lined pair. The adjustable drawstring waist, elastic ankle cuffs, and cotton exterior are perfect for lazy Sundays spent on the couch. Choose from black, gray, light gray, and navy.
- Available sizes: XS — XXL
3. Memory Foam Slippers With Fuzzy Faux Fur Lining
Your feet take a beating during the day, which is why they deserve these memory foam slippers. The memory foam cushioning makes them extra plush and supportive, while a fuzzy fleece lining keeps your feet extra warm when it's cold. And since they're made with non-slip soles for outdoor and indoor wear, they won't get ruined if you wear them to grab your mail.
- Available sizes: M — XL
4. The Softest, Chicest Pair Of Pajamas You'll Ever Own
A soft, matching pajama set is the easiest way to elevate your bedtime routine (but let's face it: with a pair as chic as these, you'll be spending all weekend in them, too). Designed by luxe loungewear brand Eberjey, they're made of the softest jersey material you'll find (spandex adds to their silky, stretchy feel). Choose from 21 gorgeous colors.
- Available sizes: XS — XL
5. A Multi-Pack Of Thick, Winter-Inspired Socks
Is there anything better than a pair of thick winter socks? These multi-packs from JOYCA & Co. come in a wide range of patterns and designs, but are only available in one size that fits most. They're made of a wool/cotton blend, so your feet stay comfortable and warm, while fun, winter-inspired prints give them a cozy, festive design.
6. A Comfy-Chic Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down
This find. jumpsuit is the epitome of comfortable-chic. Designed with a zip-up front, belted tie waist, and structured collar, it's perfect for any season and is easy to to dress up or down. Pair it with sneakers to keep things casual, or dress it up with statement earrings and heels.
- Available sizes: XL — 3XL
7. A Casual Fleece You'll Always Want To Throw On
Animal print is having a moment again; combine this pullover's on-trend print with its comfort factor, and you'll wind up reaching for it again and again. The faux-fur sherpa texture is soft, yet lightweight enough for layering — and if you don't love the leopard, you can also get it in solids, two-tones, and color-blocked prints.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
8. A Slouchy Beanie Made Of 100% Cashmere
It's time to toss out your tired old beanie and upgrade to this luxe option. Made of 100% cashmere to keep your head ad ears oh-so warm, it comes in seven different colors — black, cappuccino, charcoal, navy, eggplant, iron, and pebble.
9. A Hoodie That's Lined With Warm Sherpa
This zip-up hoodie feels like wearing a blanket around your shoulders — all thanks to the cozy, warm sherpa fabric inside. It also has two insulated pockets, ribbed cuffs, a drawstring, and five different colors to choose from. No wonder its 1,500-plus reviewers have called it their "new favorite hoodie" and the "best sweatshirt [they've] ever owned!"
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
10. This Long Plus-Sized Cardigan — With Pockets
Cozy enough to wear around the house but stylish enough to travel or run errands in, this oversized cardigan is a must for any wardrobe. It also has a classic cable-knit pattern along the opening, not to mention two big pockets to hold your phone, tissues, wallet, TV remote — whatever. It comes in both black and gray.
- Available sizes: 1X — 5X
11. These Stretchy Leggings That Are Lined With Fleece
What's cozier than a pair of stretchy, high-waisted leggings? A pair of stretchy, high-waisted leggings that are lined with fleece. This pair in particular has been called the "most comfortable pair" because of its soft, stretchy texture and extra-wide waistband. It also comes in tons of colors, both bold and subtle.
- Available sizes: One size - X-Large Plus
12. Fleece-Lined UGG Socks
With a soft fleece interior, these UGG socks may be the warmest pair you ever put on. They come in three color combinations — pink and charcoal, charcoal and white, and Burgundy and white — and are one-size fits all. And since they're 8.5 inches tall, they're great to wear under boots.
13. A Teddy-Fleece Jacket That's Perfect For Bundling Up In
Get it on the teddy trend with this plush, cozy coat. Made of a fuzzy, polyester-cotton fleece material, it has a medium-weight thickness and to-the-knee length. Choose from a variety of colors, including khaki, camel, chocolate brown, olive green, and more.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
14. A Fun, Furry Pair Of Open-Toe Slippers
These open-toe slippers will keep your feet warm without overheating them. They're cushioned with memory foam, have a cute, cross-style design, and come in an assortment of muted colors. And, thanks to their indoor/outdoor soles, they can withstand a quick trek outside.
- Available sizes: S — XL
15. A Soft Sweater With A Cool Color-Blocked Design
Casual and comfy yet versatile and chic, this is another sweater worth adding to your collection of cozy, no-fuss staples — especially since color-blocking with primary shades is especially on trend right now. It can be easily dressed up with jewelry or dressed down with sneakers, but the winning details here are the extra-wide hems and stylish V-neck.
- Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
16. Fitted Joggers Made Of Cashmere & Wool
Can't decide between leggings and sweats? These cashmere and wool joggers are the perfect blend of both. Sold in six colors, they're snug, warm, and have a cute cable knit detail up the sides. These are about to become your new go-to pants for running errands when it's chilly out.
- Available sizes: XS-XXL
17. This Cozy Cropped Pull-Over In Over 25 Colors
The cropped trend pairs especially well with high-waisted leggings and jeans — and this pull-over comes in over 25 colors and patterns. While some of them are sherpa and some of them are waffle-knit, they all have a partial zipper and elastic cuffs for convenience and comfortability.
- Available sizes: Small - X-Large
18. These Lined Leggings That Could Pass For Slacks
What's not to love about these yoga pants from 90 Degree By Reflex? The fabric is super stretchy, yet opaque. The inside is lined with fleece for added warmth. The waistband is extra-thick to prevent rolling, and the boot-cut silhouette is even "nice enough to wear to work," one reviewer wrote.
- Available size: X-Small - X-Large
19. A Thick, Cozy Robe At A Great Price
The beauty of this bathrobe? It's luxurious and plush, but rings up at just under $30. Reviewers have called it "heavenly" and "the softest robe ever," but note that despite its thick design, it's not bulky. Choose from a variety of solid colors and fun prints.
- Available sizes: XS — XXL
20. A Teddy-Fleece Sweatshirt With A Cool Asymmetrical Zipper
Another on-trend teddy-fleece buy, this pullover sweater has a cool, asymmetric zip detail that sets it apart from other similar styles. Available in 11 different colors and patterns, it'll keep you so cozy and warm on chilly fall and winter days.
- Available sizes: S — XL
21. A Cashmere Sweater & Pant Set
Get in on the athleisure trend with this cashmere pant and sweater set. Wear it inside with your favorite slippers, or outside with your coolest pair of sneakers. (it's also the perfect set for traveling in). Made of 100% sustainable cashmere, it's stylish and so, so soft. The only downside is that you do have to purchase each piece in the set separately.
- Available sizes: S — XL
22. A Stylish Update On The Classic Columbia Hoodie
A more stylish update on the classic Columbia hoodie, this one has a hood that buttons up so your neck and head stay totally warm, plus a cool, subtle zig-zag design. It's sold in eight different colors and even has spacious pockets.
- Available sizes: XS — 3XL
23. An Iconic Pair Of Velour Sweats
They might be synonymous with early '00s fashion, but there's no denying the comfort of a classic pair of velour joggers. They're snug at the ankle, have a drawstring waist, and come in just about any color (or pattern) you could want. But don't worry — there's no branding across the bum on this pair.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
24. A Cozy Henley Hoodie With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit
A classic, slouchy henley is a wardrobe staple. This one has a relaxed fit and V-neckline, so it looks a bit dressier than your standard hooded sweatshirt, while the spandex in the fabric gives it a healthy dose of stretch. Choose from three colors: black, navy, and gray.
- Available sizes: XL — 7XL
25. The Famous "Amazon Coat" That Inspired Its Own Instagram Account
The cult-favorite “Amazon Coat” that took over the Upper East Side (and even inspired its own Instagram account), the Orolay thickened down jacket has so many great features that make it a winner. It has tons of spacious pockets, a sherpa-lined hood, and zips on the side so you can tailor it according to your preference; plus, it’s filled with real duck down and feathers, so it’ll keep you extra warm in the cold. It comes in multiple colors and kids sizes, too.
- Available sizes: XXS — 5X
26. A Basic Fleece Pullover That's Surprisingly Versatile
Casual yet cute, this Hanes fleece pullover is basic in the best way. Despite its sweatshirt-like look, it’s surprisingly versatile: you’ll love wearing it around the house, but it can also be dressed up with a pair of skinny jeans, a belt, and heeled boots. Get it in nine colors.
- Available sizes: S — XXL
27. Merino Wool Thermal Leggings For When It's Extra Cold Out
A must-have for anyone who hikes, skiis, runs, or spends a lot of time outdoors, these Meriowool pants will keep your legs comfortable and warm in even the most frigid of temps (that said, you might find yourself wearing them around the house and on trips into town, too). Made of 100% merino wool, they come in an assortment of solid colors, plus a fun striped option (pictured).
- Available sizes: XS — L
28. A Two-Pack Of Essential Jersey Long-Sleeve Shirts
When it comes to cozy outfits, silky-soft knits are the foundation on which they’re based. That’s why it’s worth stocking up on this two pack of long-sleeve T-shirts. Constructed with spandex, they’re made of the softest jersey material you’ll find, while their classic, V-neck design can be rocked on its own or as a layering piece. Choose from black, white, heather gray, and olive green.
- Available sizes: 1X — 7X
29. A Classic Champion Hoodie Sold In Six Colors
Over the past few years, Champion has had a major comeback to the fashion space. Practical, comfortable, and stylish at the same time, their classic reverse weave hoodie is a modern essential. Available in six colors (ranging from light pink to pitch black), the hoodie gets softer and softer with each wash.
- Available sizes: XS — XXL
30. Fitted Gloves Made Of 100% Pure Cashmere
Cashmere gloves — enough said, right? Not only are these chic, soft, and oh-so warm, but they’re also relatively affordable given that they’re made of 100 percent cashmere. Get them in seven colors, and maybe pick up a pair for someone else; they make a perfect, practical gift.
31. Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Surprisingly Spacious Pocket
For many, leggings are a wardrobe staple — but they’re not always up to the task of keeping you warm. This pair changes things, though: they’re lined with fleece, which also makes them great for layering when you’re skiing, while the high waist rounds out the warm, full-length design. Spandex gives them a boost of much-needed stretch, while a handy pocket is spacious enough to hold essentials like your phone. Choose from 18 colors.
- Available sizes: XS — 2X
32. A Classic Fleece Zip-Up Sold In Over 15 Colors
A must-have for any casual outing, this classic Columbia zip-up can be worn as a sweater or jacket. Made of polyester-fleece, it has a high neck, spacious zip pockets, and comes in tons of different colors. Choose from classics like grey, white, and black, or pick one of the many pretty pastel shades.
- Available sizes: petite X-small — 3X
33. A Real Cashmere Hat With A Classic Cable Knit Stitching
Beanies are a cold weather essential, sure — but this one takes the cozy factor to the next level with its 100% cashmere construction. The cashmere in question is hypoallergenic and sustainably sourced from Mongolia, and the hat itself is sold in eight neutral colors. Classic cable knit stitching rounds out the hat’s timeless design.
34. A Lumberjack-Chic Sweatshirt Made Of Cozy Fleece Flannel
Sold in three plaid prints (grey and white, red and black, or brown and beige), this fleece pullover is the definition of rugged-chic. It’s the perfect cozy piece to pair with all your leggings and jeans once the weather turns chilly.
- Available sizes: S — XL
