Whether it's a rainy spring day or a cold winter night, there are few better feelings than being cozy and snug. And thanks to the popularity of cozy-chic fashion trends (like teddy fleece coats, silky pajama sets, gigantic scarves, and sherpa-lined everything), you no longer have to choose between feeling snug and looking stylish. Case in point? These 34 cozy finds on Amazon that you'll want to live in, because they're not just comfortable — they're cute, too.

Ahead, you'll find an editor-curated selection of wardrobe staples — from soft knit layering pieces to super stylish jumpsuits — and loungewear you'll actually feel confident in, all of which put comfort first. Fleece, cashmere, wool, and sherpa make frequent appearances on this list, but there are plenty of lighter-weight pieces made from soft cotton and silky jersey that'll take you through spring and summer, too. And, since the majority of these cozy finds are available on Amazon Prime, you can be snuggling up in them in as little as two days, thanks to that handy two-day shipping.

Scroll on to discover 34 of the coziest clothes and accessories on Amazon right now, whether you're looking for a lightweight sleeping shirt to keep you comfortable in the heat or a super snug pair of cashmere pants to take on your next skiing trip.

1. An UGG Bathrobe Lined With Soft, Plush Fleece UGG Women's W Duffield Ii $123 Amazon See On Amazon Never shiver as you step out of the shower again with this cozy, fleece-lined bathrobe from UGG. It comes in a rainbow of colors and has pockets along the seams to keep your hands toasty, too. Available sizes: XS — XL

2.Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants Sold In Assorted Neutral Colors Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $36 Amazon See On Amazon Your go-to sweatpants have nothing on this sherpa-lined pair. The adjustable drawstring waist, elastic ankle cuffs, and cotton exterior are perfect for lazy Sundays spent on the couch. Choose from black, gray, light gray, and navy. Available sizes: XS — XXL

3. Memory Foam Slippers With Fuzzy Faux Fur Lining Donpapa Women's Slipper $24 Amazon See On Amazon Your feet take a beating during the day, which is why they deserve these memory foam slippers. The memory foam cushioning makes them extra plush and supportive, while a fuzzy fleece lining keeps your feet extra warm when it's cold. And since they're made with non-slip soles for outdoor and indoor wear, they won't get ruined if you wear them to grab your mail. Available sizes: M — XL

4. The Softest, Chicest Pair Of Pajamas You'll Ever Own Eberjey Women's Two-Piece Pajama Set $120 Amazon See On Amazon A soft, matching pajama set is the easiest way to elevate your bedtime routine (but let's face it: with a pair as chic as these, you'll be spending all weekend in them, too). Designed by luxe loungewear brand Eberjey, they're made of the softest jersey material you'll find (spandex adds to their silky, stretchy feel). Choose from 21 gorgeous colors. Available sizes: XS — XL

5. A Multi-Pack Of Thick, Winter-Inspired Socks JOYCA & Co. Women's Multicolor Socks (3-5 Pairs) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Is there anything better than a pair of thick winter socks? These multi-packs from JOYCA & Co. come in a wide range of patterns and designs, but are only available in one size that fits most. They're made of a wool/cotton blend, so your feet stay comfortable and warm, while fun, winter-inspired prints give them a cozy, festive design.

6. A Comfy-Chic Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down find. Women's Jumpsuit $80 Amazon See On Amazon This find. jumpsuit is the epitome of comfortable-chic. Designed with a zip-up front, belted tie waist, and structured collar, it's perfect for any season and is easy to to dress up or down. Pair it with sneakers to keep things casual, or dress it up with statement earrings and heels. Available sizes: XL — 3XL

7. A Casual Fleece You'll Always Want To Throw On ECHOINE Fleece Pullover $31 Amazon See On Amazon Animal print is having a moment again; combine this pullover's on-trend print with its comfort factor, and you'll wind up reaching for it again and again. The faux-fur sherpa texture is soft, yet lightweight enough for layering — and if you don't love the leopard, you can also get it in solids, two-tones, and color-blocked prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8. A Slouchy Beanie Made Of 100% Cashmere Fishers Finery Women's Beanie $40 Amazon See On Amazon It's time to toss out your tired old beanie and upgrade to this luxe option. Made of 100% cashmere to keep your head ad ears oh-so warm, it comes in seven different colors — black, cappuccino, charcoal, navy, eggplant, iron, and pebble.

9. A Hoodie That's Lined With Warm Sherpa Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Hoodie $40 Amazon See On Amazon This zip-up hoodie feels like wearing a blanket around your shoulders — all thanks to the cozy, warm sherpa fabric inside. It also has two insulated pockets, ribbed cuffs, a drawstring, and five different colors to choose from. No wonder its 1,500-plus reviewers have called it their "new favorite hoodie" and the "best sweatshirt [they've] ever owned!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10. This Long Plus-Sized Cardigan — With Pockets Shiaili Long Cardigan $34 Amazon See On Amazon Cozy enough to wear around the house but stylish enough to travel or run errands in, this oversized cardigan is a must for any wardrobe. It also has a classic cable-knit pattern along the opening, not to mention two big pockets to hold your phone, tissues, wallet, TV remote — whatever. It comes in both black and gray. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

11. These Stretchy Leggings That Are Lined With Fleece PRO FIT Fleece-Lined Leggings $17 Amazon See On Amazon What's cozier than a pair of stretchy, high-waisted leggings? A pair of stretchy, high-waisted leggings that are lined with fleece. This pair in particular has been called the "most comfortable pair" because of its soft, stretchy texture and extra-wide waistband. It also comes in tons of colors, both bold and subtle. Available sizes: One size - X-Large Plus

12. Fleece-Lined UGG Socks UGG Women's W Vanna Check Fleece Lined Sock $24 Amazon See On Amazon With a soft fleece interior, these UGG socks may be the warmest pair you ever put on. They come in three color combinations — pink and charcoal, charcoal and white, and Burgundy and white — and are one-size fits all. And since they're 8.5 inches tall, they're great to wear under boots.

13. A Teddy-Fleece Jacket That's Perfect For Bundling Up In Besshopie Fuzzy Fleece Cardigan Jacket $41 Amazon See On Amazon Get it on the teddy trend with this plush, cozy coat. Made of a fuzzy, polyester-cotton fleece material, it has a medium-weight thickness and to-the-knee length. Choose from a variety of colors, including khaki, camel, chocolate brown, olive green, and more. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14. A Fun, Furry Pair Of Open-Toe Slippers Halluci Women's Slippers $24 Amazon See On Amazon These open-toe slippers will keep your feet warm without overheating them. They're cushioned with memory foam, have a cute, cross-style design, and come in an assortment of muted colors. And, thanks to their indoor/outdoor soles, they can withstand a quick trek outside. Available sizes: S — XL

15. A Soft Sweater With A Cool Color-Blocked Design Goodthreads V-Neck Sweater $20 Amazon See On Amazon Casual and comfy yet versatile and chic, this is another sweater worth adding to your collection of cozy, no-fuss staples — especially since color-blocking with primary shades is especially on trend right now. It can be easily dressed up with jewelry or dressed down with sneakers, but the winning details here are the extra-wide hems and stylish V-neck. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16. Fitted Joggers Made Of Cashmere & Wool DAIMIDY Women's Cashmere Joggers $43 Amazon See On Amazon Can't decide between leggings and sweats? These cashmere and wool joggers are the perfect blend of both. Sold in six colors, they're snug, warm, and have a cute cable knit detail up the sides. These are about to become your new go-to pants for running errands when it's chilly out. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17. This Cozy Cropped Pull-Over In Over 25 Colors ZAFUL Cropped Faux-Fur Pull-Over $34 Amazon See On Amazon The cropped trend pairs especially well with high-waisted leggings and jeans — and this pull-over comes in over 25 colors and patterns. While some of them are sherpa and some of them are waffle-knit, they all have a partial zipper and elastic cuffs for convenience and comfortability. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

18. These Lined Leggings That Could Pass For Slacks 90 Degree by Reflex Fleece-Lined Yoga Pants $20 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about these yoga pants from 90 Degree By Reflex? The fabric is super stretchy, yet opaque. The inside is lined with fleece for added warmth. The waistband is extra-thick to prevent rolling, and the boot-cut silhouette is even "nice enough to wear to work," one reviewer wrote. Available size: X-Small - X-Large

19. A Thick, Cozy Robe At A Great Price Amazon Essentials Women's Full-Length Plush Robe $29 Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this bathrobe? It's luxurious and plush, but rings up at just under $30. Reviewers have called it "heavenly" and "the softest robe ever," but note that despite its thick design, it's not bulky. Choose from a variety of solid colors and fun prints. Available sizes: XS — XXL

20. A Teddy-Fleece Sweatshirt With A Cool Asymmetrical Zipper KIRUNDO 2019 Women’s Winter Lapel Sweatshirt $29 Amazon See On Amazon Another on-trend teddy-fleece buy, this pullover sweater has a cool, asymmetric zip detail that sets it apart from other similar styles. Available in 11 different colors and patterns, it'll keep you so cozy and warm on chilly fall and winter days. Available sizes: S — XL

21. A Cashmere Sweater & Pant Set State Cashmere Women’s Sweater/Pants $135 Amazon See On Amazon Get in on the athleisure trend with this cashmere pant and sweater set. Wear it inside with your favorite slippers, or outside with your coolest pair of sneakers. (it's also the perfect set for traveling in). Made of 100% sustainable cashmere, it's stylish and so, so soft. The only downside is that you do have to purchase each piece in the set separately. Available sizes: S — XL

22. A Stylish Update On The Classic Columbia Hoodie Columbia Women's Hoodie $57 Amazon See On Amazon A more stylish update on the classic Columbia hoodie, this one has a hood that buttons up so your neck and head stay totally warm, plus a cool, subtle zig-zag design. It's sold in eight different colors and even has spacious pockets. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

23. An Iconic Pair Of Velour Sweats ALWAYS Velour Joggers $18 Amazon See On Amazon They might be synonymous with early '00s fashion, but there's no denying the comfort of a classic pair of velour joggers. They're snug at the ankle, have a drawstring waist, and come in just about any color (or pattern) you could want. But don't worry — there's no branding across the bum on this pair. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24. A Cozy Henley Hoodie With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Hooded Henley $14 Amazon See On Amazon A classic, slouchy henley is a wardrobe staple. This one has a relaxed fit and V-neckline, so it looks a bit dressier than your standard hooded sweatshirt, while the spandex in the fabric gives it a healthy dose of stretch. Choose from three colors: black, navy, and gray. Available sizes: XL — 7XL

26. A Basic Fleece Pullover That's Surprisingly Versatile Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece $20 Amazon See On Amazon Casual yet cute, this Hanes fleece pullover is basic in the best way. Despite its sweatshirt-like look, it’s surprisingly versatile: you’ll love wearing it around the house, but it can also be dressed up with a pair of skinny jeans, a belt, and heeled boots. Get it in nine colors. Available sizes: S — XXL

27. Merino Wool Thermal Leggings For When It's Extra Cold Out MERIWOOL Womens Wool Pants $60 Amazon See On Amazon A must-have for anyone who hikes, skiis, runs, or spends a lot of time outdoors, these Meriowool pants will keep your legs comfortable and warm in even the most frigid of temps (that said, you might find yourself wearing them around the house and on trips into town, too). Made of 100% merino wool, they come in an assortment of solid colors, plus a fun striped option (pictured). Available sizes: XS — L

28. A Two-Pack Of Essential Jersey Long-Sleeve Shirts Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Jersey $0 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to cozy outfits, silky-soft knits are the foundation on which they’re based. That’s why it’s worth stocking up on this two pack of long-sleeve T-shirts. Constructed with spandex, they’re made of the softest jersey material you’ll find, while their classic, V-neck design can be rocked on its own or as a layering piece. Choose from black, white, heather gray, and olive green. Available sizes: 1X — 7X

29. A Classic Champion Hoodie Sold In Six Colors Champion Women's Reverse Weave Pullover Hood $57 Amazon See On Amazon Over the past few years, Champion has had a major comeback to the fashion space. Practical, comfortable, and stylish at the same time, their classic reverse weave hoodie is a modern essential. Available in six colors (ranging from light pink to pitch black), the hoodie gets softer and softer with each wash. Available sizes: XS — XXL

30. Fitted Gloves Made Of 100% Pure Cashmere Fishers Finery Women's Cashmere Gloves $40 Amazon See On Amazon Cashmere gloves — enough said, right? Not only are these chic, soft, and oh-so warm, but they’re also relatively affordable given that they’re made of 100 percent cashmere. Get them in seven colors, and maybe pick up a pair for someone else; they make a perfect, practical gift.

31. Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Surprisingly Spacious Pocket 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Yoga Pants $29 Amazon See On Amazon For many, leggings are a wardrobe staple — but they’re not always up to the task of keeping you warm. This pair changes things, though: they’re lined with fleece, which also makes them great for layering when you’re skiing, while the high waist rounds out the warm, full-length design. Spandex gives them a boost of much-needed stretch, while a handy pocket is spacious enough to hold essentials like your phone. Choose from 18 colors. Available sizes: XS — 2X

32. A Classic Fleece Zip-Up Sold In Over 15 Colors Columbia Women's Zip Jacket $30 Amazon See On Amazon A must-have for any casual outing, this classic Columbia zip-up can be worn as a sweater or jacket. Made of polyester-fleece, it has a high neck, spacious zip pockets, and comes in tons of different colors. Choose from classics like grey, white, and black, or pick one of the many pretty pastel shades. Available sizes: petite X-small — 3X

33. A Real Cashmere Hat With A Classic Cable Knit Stitching State Cashmere Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie $48 Amazon See On Amazon Beanies are a cold weather essential, sure — but this one takes the cozy factor to the next level with its 100% cashmere construction. The cashmere in question is hypoallergenic and sustainably sourced from Mongolia, and the hat itself is sold in eight neutral colors. Classic cable knit stitching rounds out the hat’s timeless design.