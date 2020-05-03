Anyone who's ever found themselves looking rather two-dimensional after applying foundation can attest to the sculpting prowess of the best cheek palettes of all time. With one sweep of bronzer, a swipe of contour, and a pop of blush, that carefully shade-matched foundation you invested in suddenly looks as if it's working overtime, all thanks to your very own cheekbones. Though you know how you spent a moment or two — at the very least — mulling over which foundation to pick up for yourself? Choosing between contour, blush, highlighter, and bronzer kits requires the same dedication (and patience).

However, you can get a jump start by continuing to scroll down. Below are 30 of the very best cheek palettes in the game, from six-blush kits for dynamic color to a refillable contour palette with more than 700 5-star reviews at Sephora. (Spoiler alert: Yes, it's the Shade + Light palette, and yes, it's still that good.) After all, you can consider these products as your foundation routine's best friend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

jane iredale Greatshape Contour Kit greatshape contour kit $49 jane iredale see on bluemercury This top-rated contour palette features two botanical extracts — pomegranate and pine bark — for an extra dose of antioxidants.

RMS Beauty Signature Set - Pop Collection Signature Set - Pop Collection $44 RMS Beauty see on bluemercury Although it technically isn't just a cheek palette, RMS Beauty's essentials-only kit features the Buriti Bronzer, Magic Luminizer, two lip2cheek shades, and a pan of Simply Vanilla Lip & Skin Balm.

CoverFX Contour Kit Contour Kit $48 CoverFX see on cover fx Available in six unique shade ranges, each CoverFX Contour Kit sports two cream highlighters and two cream contours.

Milani Stellar Lights Highlighter Palette Stellar Lights Highlighter Palette $10.99 Milani see on target This affordable highlighter set from Milani checks two alluring boxes: It's only $11, yet scores big with reviewers.

Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette True Complexion Contour Palette $6.89 Black Radiance see on target The True Complexion Contour Palette is as easy as one, two, three: Just sweep on the Contour, Sculpt, and Highlight powders, and you're ready to go.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio $50 Pat McGrath Labs see on sephora This multidimensional metallic trio is for the shopper who wants to skip over subtlety and jump straight into strobe territory.

Tarte Hamptons Weekender Contour Palette Hamptons Weekender Contour Palette $19 Tarte see on dermstore You'll reach for this purse-friendly blush, highlight, and contour palette, even if it's not the weekend — guaranteed.

Juvia's Place The Saharan Vol. II Blush Palette The Saharan Vol. II Blush Palette $18 Juvia's Place see on ulta beauty This versatile palette offers six blush shades for only $18 — so you always have a color for any mood.

Chanel Palette Essentielle Conceal & Highlight Palette Essentielle Conceal & Highlight $60 Chanel see on nordstrom Chanel's pared-down palette features three shades per compact, offering concealer, blush, highlighter, or bronzer depending on which one you pick up.

Natasha Denona Diamond & Blush Palette Diamond & Blush Palette $89 Natasha Denona see on sephora Featuring both powder and cream formulas, the Diamond & Blush Palette is all about a dewy, pink-cheeked glow.

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo $68 Charlotte Tilbury see on nordstrom This longtime cult favorite couldn't be easier to use. Pop the Sculpt shade on to define, then top it off with the glowy Highlight shade.

KVD Vegan Beauty Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette $49.50 KVD Vegan Beauty see on sephora You can thank Kim K for bringing contour to the masses — and this vegan palette, too. A perpetual fan favorite, it offers three "Shade" powders and three "Light" powders.

The Organic Skin Co. Sable and Jazz Palette Sable and Jazz Palette $49 The Organic Skin Co. see on neiman marcus This palette includes two blush-toned lip and cheek tints alongside two cream eyeshadow pigments. Your makeup bag just got lighter.

Maybelline Facestudio Master Blush Palette Facestudio Master Blush Palette $9.99 Maybelline see on target Maybelline's highly reviewed gel-based highlighter and blush quad — offering three shades of the latter — is formulated to universally complement all skin tones.

Pacifica Alighten Radiance Highlight Palette Alighten Radiance Highlight Palette $17.99 Pacifica see on target Pacifica's under-$20 complexion quad is cruelty-free, vegan, and housed in a recyclable paper palette

Jouer Cosmetics Blush Bouquet Palette Blush Bouquet Palette $30 Jouer Cosmetics see on dermstore Six versions of this blush duo are available on Dermstore's website — ranging from this warm bronze set to bubblegum pinks.

Dior BACKSTAGE Glow Face Palette BACKSTAGE Glow Face Palette $45 Dior see on sephora Sephora reviewers love Dior's adaptable highlighter palette. Grab the Universal colorway for a deeper pink, or in Glitz for holographic bronze.

Lancôme Blush Subtil All-In-One Contour, Blush & Highlighter Palette Blush Subtil All-In-One Contour, Blush & Highlighter Palette $43 Lancôme see on nordstrom It might be silky smooth, but Lancôme's sculpting trio works with oil-prone skin, so your makeup won't melt under pressure (aka the sun).

MAC Cosmetics Hyper Real Glow Palette Hyper Real Glow Palette $39.50 MAC Cosmetics see on macy's The glow is indeed hyper. Available as a creamy powder, MAC's highlighting palette features four unique colorways curated to different shades.

Undone Beauty Nonzer 4-in-1 Cosmetic Highlighting Palette Nonzer 4-in-1 Cosmetic Highlighting Palette $10 Undone Beauty see on target Meet your new favorite drugstore find. Coconut extract helps each shade in the compact glide over skin for a hydrated sheen.

LORAC PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush $45 LORAC see on ulta beauty LORAC's highlight and contour palette is an investment worth the price. It comes with a brush made for the powder complexion products, too.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Glow Sweet Peach Glow $42 Too Faced see on ulta beauty Another beauty community fave, Too Faced's peach-scented blush, bronzer, and highlighter trio is as pretty as a... well, you know.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends Healthy Skin Blends $9.39 Neutrogena see on target Even though they're definitely makeup, Neutrogena's skin-friendly gel bronzer and blush palettes are still formulated with vitamin C and extra antioxidants.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit Sun Dipped Glow Kit $40 Anastasia Beverly Hills see on ulta beauty Though you may know Anastasia Beverly Hills best for its brow products, the brand's highlighter formula is iconic, too — thanks to its bright-as-can-be effect on skin.

Clinique Sculptionary Cheek Contouring Palette Sculptionary Cheek Contouring Palette $35.50 Clinique see on nordstrom This unique trio can be bought as just blush, or a highlighter, blush, and bronzer trio. Since Clinique houses all three complexion shades in the same compact, it's easy to customize your color.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheeks Stars Reunion Tour: Blush, Bronzer & Highlighter Palette Cheeks Stars Reunion Tour: Blush, Bronzer & Highlighter Palette $60 Benefit Cosmetics see on sephora Benefit gave the people what they want: Five cult-favorite and freshly updated shades, plus one convenient brush.

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude Highlighter Palette True Match Lumi Glow Nude Highlighter Palette $11.99 L'Oréal Paris see on target Swipe on just one of L'Oréal's pressed powder highlighters for a natural, defined glow. Or, layer on color for extra sparkle.

Huda Beauty 3D Cream and Powder Highlighter Palette 3D Cream and Powder Highlighter Palette $45 Huda Beauty see on sephora Regardless of which quad you choose, each one of these Huda Beauty palettes gives you a chance to try out the brand's Melted Strobe Cream and powder highlighters.

Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Kit Step-By-Step Contour Kit $35 Smashbox see on smashbox Another no-brainer contour kit, Smashbox's effortless palette and brush make the complicated-looking technique so much more accessible.