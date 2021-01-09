The value of beauty sleep is incredibly real. Obtaining that elusive eight hours a night can make a huge difference in your complexion, hair, and overall wellbeing, but when you're faced with environmental light, it can be challenging to achieve. That's where sleep masks come in. Though they come in an endless number of textiles, silk — thanks to its softness and gentleness — will always reign supreme. With that in mind, the best silk sleep masks will help you get a blissful night's sleep, since they're great at blocking out light, but are also super gentle on your skin.

Fabric aside, there's a mask out there to suit every preference. For example, you can go with the standard style that lays flat over your eyes, or you can opt for a molded mask that gives you room to blink without obstruction. Or, if you like the feeling of light pressure, consider a padded eye mask with a weighted filling.

Beyond that, many of these silk sleep masks have added features, like gel inserts that can be chilled in the refrigerator (which works wonders on migraines and eye puffiness). There are even some infused with lavender for relaxing aromatherapy.

Whether you're wearing it to block light, or because the material is kind to your skin, finding yourself one of the best silk sleep masks will be like a dream come true. Keep scrolling for seven of the top picks on Amazon.

2. This Affordable Option With An Adjustable Strap Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask with Adjustable Strap $9 Amazon See On Amazon With glowing reviews from over 12,000 Amazon shoppers, it's clear that this affordable eye mask is a keeper — and just look at that under-$10 price tag. Another mulberry silk pick that's designed to lay flat across your eyes, it features an elastic strap that has an unobtrusive adjuster at the side, which reviewers confirmed "holds the mask in place" all night long. Choose from black (pictured), blue, or two printed options. Available colors: 4

3. A Full-Coverage Design That's Great For Side Sleepers Sleep Whale Comfort Sleep Mask $12 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a side sleeper or just sensitive to light and noise, this full-coverage sleep mask will be a total game-changer. With its wraparound design, it covers more of your face and part of your ears to completely block out light and even some sound. Plus, its hook-and-loop strap is adjustable and covered in silk so as not to snag your hair. This mask also comes with earplugs and a gel-bead insert that can be chilled to help with migraines or puffiness, and will also conform to your face without stiffness. The overall design of this mask is so comfortable and effective that one of our editors swears by a similar one, albeit made of bamboo-derived viscose. Available colors: 1

4. This Contoured Satin Mask With Memory Foam Padding Unimi Memory Foam Sleep Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon Contoured eye masks are well-loved for their ability to fully block out light without adding pressure to your eyelids or lashes. This sleep mask is designed with memory foam that conforms to your face shape, and has a silky satin exterior — so while it may not be pure silk, it still feels luxurious and soft. Other features include a specially designed nose bridge that prevents light leaks, as well as an adjustable elastic band. Available colors: 1

5. This Pretty Silk Eye Mask With A Cute Message Uriser Silk Sleep Eye Mask $8 Amazon See On Amazon This silk eye mask sends the right message, with "Good Night" embroidered on the front. It has an adjustable, stretch-lace band and is lightly padded for extra comfort — though it still remains lightweight and breathable, according to Amazon reviewers. "I toss and turn like crazy and previous masks I have had I've had to find in the covers somewhere in the morning because they come off in the night," one shopper explained. "The last two mornings I have slept in an extra 30 minutes because this mask is still on my face blocking the sunlight!" Choose from pink or black, or go with a leopard print or cat-eye embroidered design. Available colors: 4

6. A Lavender-Infused Eye Mask That's Weighted For Gentle Pressure ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow with Lavender & Flax Seeds $20 Amazon See On Amazon This sleep mask — which is beloved by celebrities like Venus Williams (pictured) — is really unique because of its versatility. It comes with a flat eye mask, a gel insert, a bag of lavender, and a bag of flax seeds, which you can combine or use individually to create your perfect custom mask. The mask has a stretchy, adjustable band and a concealed zip closure for easy filling. Meanwhile, the gel insert can be chilled, while the flax seeds can be heated, and the lavender delivers calming aromatherapeutic properties as well. "It works wonderfully," one shopper raved. "I added the extra lavender that came with the package and have been sleeping better since purchasing it." Choose from black, Burgundy, purple, or silver — or get the kit that includes a soothing pillow spray. Available colors: 5