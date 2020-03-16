The first Monday in May 2020 will not be the biggest night in fashion, after all. Following the announcement on Mar. 12 that New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art would be temporarily closing due to the coronavirus, it's been officially confirmed that the the fashion industry is following suit and that this year's Met Gala date will be postponed in light of concerns surrounding the global pandemic.

An event known best for its storied themes and the A-list attendees who adhere to it, the Met Gala was to be held on May 4, 2020. It was announced just last Nov. that the theme would be About Time: Fashion and Duration and would be co-chaired by Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Anna Wintour. Not only is the Condé Nast-funded event a fashion spectacle, but the glamorous evening is a fundraiser for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and kicks off the spring exhibition.

In an article penned for Vogue.com by Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour, addressed the postponement in a thoughtful piece that stated "One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition 'About Time'. Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled. In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

A red carpet like no other, the Met Gala has served up iconic fashion moments from some of the world's biggest stars since 1948, including Sarah Jessica Parker's tartan Alexander McQueen ensemble in 2006, Rihanna's canary-yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015, and Lady Gaga's hot pink Brandon Maxwell look from last year's Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Though the 2020 Met Gala is postponed indefinitely, there's no shortage of memorable looks on the infamous grand staircase, which means that there are a bunch of past ensembles to reflect on, in the meantime. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more information as it's released.

