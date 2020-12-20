From runway to every day, hair accessories have been everywhere for the last couple of years, and if recent fashion weeks are any indication, designers are only getting started. Like oversized scrunchies or beaded hair clips, headbands, in particular, are having a moment thanks to their effortless appeal and easy functionality. The best fashion headbands come in a range of styles, from minimalist-chic to over-the-top extra — and you'll find lots of great options ahead.

Whether you prefer your headband to be structured with a rigid frame or made of a soft, stretchy fabric, there are plenty of fashion-forward picks in each style. Beyond the basic shape, you can also choose from headbands with a variety of design elements, like timeless top knots, pearl embellishments, extra voluminous padding, or of-the-moment animal prints. Lastly, you'll find an array of textiles, from plush velvet to vegan leather and everything in between.

Below are some of the best headbands on Amazon, whether you're looking to add a subtle touch to your outfit or make a serious style statement.

1. This Elegant Padded Headband Made Of Stylish Velvet Oaoleer Padded Velvet Headband $6 Amazon See On Amazon Following along with a retro-inspired trend that's gone high fashion, this padded headband is an absolute essential. This pick is made of smooth, thick velvet that won't get wrinkled or crushed. Best of all, it has padding sewn around the plastic frame to prevent the dreaded headband headache. Choose from a spectrum of shades both neutral and bold. Available colors: 15

2. A Pretty Statement Headband Constructed Of Imitation Pearls LYDZTION Pearl Headband $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the pearl barrette trend but want to make an even bigger style statement, this beaded headband is such an elegant upgrade. Featuring imitation pearls in graduated sizes, it's an eye-catching accessory that's perfect for special occasions — or when you just want to feel really sophisticated. Because the band is so narrow, it has combs at either end to ensure it stays in place. For extra bling, you can also choose the style with gold beads. Available colors: 2

3. These Knotted Headbands That Come In Assorted Colors — & Have Over 2,000 Glowing Reviews Maxdot Knot Headbands (8-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon For the utmost ease and versatility, this pack of eight headbands has you covered. This set comes with three pastel colors, two neutral shades, and three jewel tones, meaning there's an option to go with any outfit you can dream up. Each headband is constructed of a soft, stretchy, ribbed knit material over a plastic frame, with grosgrain-wrapped ends for extra cushioning. Among over 2,100 glowing reviews on Amazon, shoppers seemed to agree that "these are great whether you're trying to hide a bad hair day or spice up your look" and that "they're nice enough to add some flair without being overkill if you are wearing jewelry and other accessories." You can also find a similar option made of an unstructured, stretchy knit material. Available colors: 1 multicolor pack

4. Four Luxe Silk Headbands For Under $10 Folora Two-Tone Satin Twisted Headbands (4-Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon This four-pack of twisted, two-tone headbands is both elegant and understated. Crafted of a luxurious satin fabric, they're super gentle on hair so they won't pull, snag, or cause breakage. Plus, the stretchy wraparound silhouette ensures they'll stay put all day long without slipping. In addition to the satin set, you can also choose from plenty of other criss-cross styles, including tie-dye, animal print, gingham, and velvet. Available colors/styles: 32 multipacks

5. These Padded Headbands With A Pretty Braided Design Ivyu Wide Velvet Braided Headbands (4-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon For a look that's as refined as it is statement-making, this four-pack of braided, velvet headbands is just perfect. With a plaited design from end to end, they're an elegant alternative to the popular topknot design and are thickly padded for an oversized, on-trend look that can easily be dressed up or down. This set comes with black, Burgundy, olive, and pink, but on the same page, you can also find brighter shades or a cool raffia-weave set. Available colors/styles: 3 multipacks

6. A Comfortable Knit Headband That Can Be Worn So Many Ways BLOM Knotted Turban Headband $15 Amazon See On Amazon This knit headband is, as one reviewer described it, "the holy grail of headbands." Designed by the woman-owned small business BLOM, this accessory features a knot that can slide or hide completely depending on how you want to wear it, whether flat for a sporty-chic look or twisted into a turban-like style. "I can't understand how anything but a 5 star review exists," one shopper raved. "[I] have purchased countless headbands in my life. No other comes close to my love for these headbands. I now have 10 and I wear them daily with every hair style." Choose from dozens of solid shades (dark olive, pictured), or eight two-tone options. Available colors: 35

7. An Edgy-Chic Headband Made Of Black Faux Leather MHDGG Faux-Leather Knotted Headband $9 Amazon See On Amazon Put an edgy spin on the classic knotted silhouette with this black, faux-leather headband. According to Amazon reviewers, it looks just "like real leather" and is very chic. And, thanks to this luxe textile, even the bolder shades offered — like metallic gold and pastel pink — look like rich neutrals. To make an even bigger splash, opt for a similar style in lamé metallic, which also comes a three-pack. Available colors: 7

8. A Thinner Faux Leather Option That Comes In Tons Of Colors Motique Accessories 1-Inch Faux Leather Headband $8 Amazon See On Amazon For one of the most classic headwear looks, this faux-leather headband is everything. With its 1-inch width, this minimalist style goes with every outfit and occasion, whether you're accessorizing for a Zoom call or heading out for date night. From the same brand, you can also choose a 2-inch-wide version. Or, for an even thinner style made of genuine lamb leather, go with this one. Available colors: 17

9. A Satin, Ribbon-Style Headband That Comes In So Many Luxe Prints FYLuoke Satin Ribbon Scarf Headband (3-Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Made of silky satin, these ribbon-style headbands are so kind to your hair, whether you're wearing them with the ends tied at the top or tucked at the base of your head. Perhaps the most attractive feature, however, is just how many ways you can use them, like as a scarf, bracelet, or even to accessorize your favorite handbag. Choose from a leopard print (pictured here), or painterly prints, paisleys, and more. Available colors: 17

10. These Adorable Plaid Headbands With A Cute Bow Detail Hogoo Bow Headbands (6-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon For a style that mimics the vintage rockabilly bandana look, opt for this six-pack of bow-adorned headbands. Aside from the comfortable, stretchy fit, the best part about this headband is the adorable bow on top, which has interior wires to hold its shape — whether you prefer to lay the ends flat or perked up. This set comes in a sweet plaid print, but other options on the same page include paisley, stripes, and more. Available colors: 8 multipacks

11. This Set Of Velvet Knotted Headbands With Pretty Pearl Embellishments Allucho Velvet Knot Headbands With Faux Pearls (4-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Pearl-adorned hair accessories are a favorite among celebrities and fashion girls for lending a sophisticated touch while being functional as well — and this set of knotted headbands doubles up on the elegance factor with its velvet textile. Among the 2,000+ five-star Amazon ratings, shoppers have reported that they are cushioned around the ears to prevent pinching, and that "they look much more expensive than they are" (despite being embellished with imitation pearls). This set comes with cream, mustard, pink, and black headbands, but you can also grab individual colors here. Available colors: 1 multicolor pack

12. This Chic, Tortoise Shell Headband That Comes In Multiple Widths Camila Paris Tortoise Headband $9 Amazon See On Amazon It makes sense that this tortoise-style headband was designed in France because it's the epitome of Parisian-chic. With fine teeth around the interior edges, it won't slip out of place and, according to reviewers, is "very comfortable," as it's made of slightly malleable cellulose that fits to the wearer's head. Pictured here is the 0.25-inch width, but you can also choose from a variety of widths between 0.2 inches to 0.75 inches. Available styles: 5

13. A Matching Headband & Mask Set From A Celeb-Favorite Designer Lele Sadoughi Face Covering & Headband Set $35 Amazon See On Amazon Made by the celeb-favorite designer Lele Sadoughi, this headband and mask set is a total bargain. The knotted headband is made of a soft, stretchy knit material and features a discreet button at either side to comfortably hold your mask straps (whether you use the included mask or another favorite). The face mask itself has adjustable straps and a two-layer design with a pocket to add your own filter. If you love the designer but prefer a structured headband, you can always opt for the top-knot style she's known for. Available colors: 1

14. A Classic Double-Band Style That's Designed To Reduce Pressure Goody Ouchless Flex Pressure-Free Headband $5 Amazon See On Amazon Designed by one of the most trusted brands in affordable hair accessories, this Goody Ouchless headband has a cool, two-row silhouette that was designed with comfort in mind — the rubber end caps are purposely bent outward to prevent the all-too-common headband headaches. One shopper even noted that "this is genuinely the only headband I can wear on a consistent basis with no issues of discomfort ever" and that it's the first one they bought that "lasted for several years." One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the colors may vary — meaning the color will be randomly selected for you. Shoppers have reported receiving black, brown, blue, purple, and teal. Available colors: 1

15. A Chunky Crochet Headband That's Perfect For Cooler Weather DRESHOW Chunky Crochet Ear Warmer Headbands (4-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon This turban-style headband does double duty: It keeps you both cozy and seriously cute. With a chunky knot and crocheted design, it delivers cozy-chic vibes throughout the chillier seasons, making it the perfect, fashionable alternative to winter hats. And, as one fan confirmed, "the most important part is the knit headband keeps me warm in cold weather as well as the knit hat.” The featured set comes with grey, mustard (pictured), red, and black, but you can choose from a range of other styles and shades, too. Available styles: 14 multipacks