J.Crew's retail store is famous for providing super-savvy workplace staples, and their outlet, J.Crew Factory, is no exception. There's a spattering of sale pieces live on their site right now and its selection of spring workwear tops is by far, the most extensive — everything from new arrivals to best-selling favorites are being included in the markdown. TZR has cherrypicked the top 14 styles for your perusal, just ahead.

You'll find prints and solids in the mix, including snakeskin and floral mock-neck tops — both for just $22.50. The sleeveless options are perfect for unfussy summer wear, especially when layering with a statement blazer. You'll find tons of rich hues that pair well with warm weather, such as crisp ivory and mossy marine salt. To sweeten the deal, all orders are eligible for free shipping — just use code "SOAMAZING" at checkout to apply the offer. The Factory store also allows returns on all unworn, unwashed garments up to 30 days after purchase. This means that you can try on everything on offer, and only keep what you love.

Ahead, shop the chic, spring-centric blouses, and be sure to peek at the other selections on their site, including sweatpants, work pants, and more.