The 14 Spring Workwear Tops That Are Majorly Marked Down At J.Crew Factory, Right Now

By Danielle Naer
J.Crew's retail store is famous for providing super-savvy workplace staples, and their outlet, J.Crew Factory, is no exception. There's a spattering of sale pieces live on their site right now and its selection of spring workwear tops is by far, the most extensive — everything from new arrivals to best-selling favorites are being included in the markdown. TZR has cherrypicked the top 14 styles for your perusal, just ahead.

You'll find prints and solids in the mix, including snakeskin and floral mock-neck tops — both for just $22.50. The sleeveless options are perfect for unfussy summer wear, especially when layering with a statement blazer. You'll find tons of rich hues that pair well with warm weather, such as crisp ivory and mossy marine salt. To sweeten the deal, all orders are eligible for free shipping — just use code "SOAMAZING" at checkout to apply the offer. The Factory store also allows returns on all unworn, unwashed garments up to 30 days after purchase. This means that you can try on everything on offer, and only keep what you love.

Ahead, shop the chic, spring-centric blouses, and be sure to peek at the other selections on their site, including sweatpants, work pants, and more.

Mockneck tank top

$59.50$22.50
J.Crew

With a pair of parchment-colored pants, this sleeveless top is sure to be a staple all summer long. Style with rust and beige hues for fall wear.

High-low popover tunic top

$24.50
J.Crew

Every working woman's wardrobe should include a basic white button down, and this tunic top is the perfect example.

Striped puff-sleeve top

$59.50$16.50
J.Crew

Micro-stripes are super on-trend in 2020, as are these multi-dimensional cap-sleeves. The nautical color scheme makes it the ideal pre-summer work top.

Textured tank top with scallop trim

$49.50$19.50
J.Crew

Scalloped neckline adds a major point of interest when layering with a blazer. Or, style with bermuda shorts for a day at the park.

Leopard scalloped cami top

$54.50$19.50
J.Crew

Leopard print is sure to stay in style all season long — and this top's blanched hues make it perfect for wearing with summer whites.

Short-sleeve top with ladder trim

$39.50$19.50
J.Crew

This ladder trim detailing seamlessly elevates a plain white tee — all for the shy price of $19.50.

Ruffle-trim crepe tank top

$54.50$19.50
J.Crew

Available in several shades, this Crisp Begonia color-way is undoubtably the punchiest.

Short-sleeve top with ladder trim

$59.50$22.50
J.Crew

The navy iteration of the ladder-trim cap-sleeve is super versatile — wear with tonal jeans or denim shorts, from one season to the next.

Floral mockneck tank top

$59.50$22.50
J.Crew

Florals for spring are *still* appropriate in 2020, and this blush-colored sleeveless tank is making styling it super easy.

Textured tank top with scallop trim

$49.50$19.50
J.Crew

In a dimensional heather-gray and white texture, this scalloped top is the perfect variable for a winter whites look, or an effortless summer outfit.

Snakeskin mockneck tank top

$59.50$22.50
J.Crew

To get the very most out of the snakeskin trend before it's gone, shop this ruffle-trimmed mockneck tank, at just $22.50.

Short-sleeve top with ladder trim

$59.50$22.50
J.Crew

In Brilliant Coral, this chic top just got a vibrant update.

Floral mockneck tank top

$59.50$22.50
J.Crew

In a more shadowy colorway, this top puts an edgier spin on spring florals.

Ruffle-trim crepe tank top

$54.50$19.50
J.Crew

By way of playful ruffles and the sleeveless henley silhouette, this timeless hue gets remixed in the best way.