There's one official day chosen to mark the start of spring: March 21. But the true test of the season isn't about a time stamp of sunrise and sunset. The start of spring is the first day you're ready to bare your legs and arms again when you step outside. If winter is about texture and creative layering, spring is about stripping it down and refocusing on color and movement. Spring 2020's best fashion trends encourage the wearer to leave piled-on neutrals alone for a while and instead fall into the simple optimistic emotions you feel taking over. Finally, you can feel the soft touch of the sun.

On the Spring/Summer 2020 runways, designers took a decidedly more polished approach to getting dressed this year. Suiting separates are reimagined in vivid paisley prints, Haight-Ashbury gone straight edge. But lest you think these nipped and tailored takes this go around take too demure a route, consider instead the idea that exuberant dressing is democratized — the romantics and the minimalists alike have the chance to find that extra bit of joy in getting dressed.

At a time when it's easy to make fashion an afterthought, or to feel that considering what you wear is frivolous in the face of more dire issues, choose instead to make it your superpower. When you get dressed, be purposeful, be creative, and choose the clothing that makes starting the day an exciting prospect.

Miu Miu top, skirt, shoes; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings, ring.

The brushstrokes of Tory Burch and Pyer Moss, abstract geometry of Marni, and the splatter painted florals of Miu Miu all nodded to prints seen through an artist's eye this spring.

Celine top, belt, skirt; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings, ring. On Pyper (left): Gucci dress, shoes. On Akima (right): Brandon Maxwell top, skirt; Jimmy Choo shoes; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings, ring.

More traditional florals, like the rich brocade of Celine, received a '70s-era revamp. Styled with a high-collar pussy-bow blouse, the romantic combination might sound stuffy on description. But with the sinch of a statement belt, the look exudes French-girl cool with a retro twist.

As you begin to shed layers and finally bare your toes again, consider updating your formal dressing (perhaps for the month-long block of Saturday weddings quickly approaching) by incorporating soft pastel pieces slashed with cutouts. Brandon Maxwell's dusty pink open-hip skirt, or the small petals of skin peeking through Gucci's long-sleeve creamsicle gown are a welcome alternative to the typical babydolls and puff-sleeve styles.

Louis Vuitton sweater, shirt, brooch, skirt; Ferragamo socks, shoes; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings.

Not only are the '70s a noteworthy era when it comes to silhouette and styling this season, the era's graphic paisleys and mod geometric prints were splashed over prim silhouettes, like the mix and match yellow ensemble of Louis Vuitton above.

Prada jacket, shirt, skirt; Oscar de la Renta shoes; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings, ring.

Rich leather is a spring trend that at first may raise an eyebrow. But you aren't destined to drip sweat if you embrace the trend as it was meant to be worn this time of year. The luxe, supple texture of a leather blazer or skirt, like those styled head-to-toe at Prada, have the tailored elegance of workwear, but in a material that has edge and attitude.

Proenza Schouler dress, belt, shoes; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings.

Before blooms arrive en masse, stand out against the stark seasonal neutrals with a rich pop of color head-to-toe. Fuschia, goldenrod, and other high-saturation hues will be a must — even once the flowers finally begin to open.

Jil Sander dress; Valentino shoes; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings, ring; Celine necklace.

Romantics looking to branch out this spring should look to the movement and dance that comes from season's best looks. Jil Sander's long, floating fringe was made to sway at the slightest breeze. The sheer tiers of Alexander McQueen and Simone Rocha transform voluminous silhouettes into something a bit easier.

Top Image Credit: On Akima (left): Lanvin top, skirt; Paco Rabanne shoes; Ming Yu Wang earring; Tina Mønster earrings, ring. On Pyper (right): Pyer Moss dress; Christian Louboutin shoes; Personal jewelry.

Photographer: Jens Ingvarsson

Stylist: Yashua Simmons

Hair: Ro Morgan at The Wall Group using R+Co

Makeup: Christine Cherbonnier at The Wall Group using Chanel