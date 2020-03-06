One of the best parts of traveling abroad is the excitement of experiencing a different culture, it's nothing short of exhilarating. New sights to see and foods to try — expanding your horizons is simply addicting. So much so, that it can certainly be hard to leave. But another way to take the feel of a new destination home with you is by incorporating your vacation uniform into your daily rotation upon your return. And Rouje's Spring 2020 Collection is packed with a slew of perfectly fitting options that will drag out that OOO mode that much longer.

With a mix of inspiration from different getaway spots — from Spain to Paris — the newest drop entails unique and utterly adorable pieces that everyone is sure to covet, no matter their personal style, (since there's a little something for all aesthetics). The alluring description of this latest installment paints quite the picture: dancing barefoot at midnight, sun-kissed skin, and French fries with red wine. Yes, please.

Considering its ethos, it's no wonder Rouje can curate such visceral vibes from an article of clothing. In the four years since its inception, the brand has solidified itself as the cool and carefree label that every fashion girl needs to know, as evidenced by its widely embraced sundresses you've seen amongst the style set. Launched in April of 2016, the manifesto credits a firmly feminine state of mind to its most-wanted sultry pieces.

COURTESY OF ROUJE COURTESY OF ROUJE

As for the latest Guapa collection, founder and artistic director Jeanna Damas dreamt up the installment after being inspired by the vibrant colors and lifestyles in Spain, so one can expect instant teleportation to a Barcelona chateau upon wearing one of the coveted pieces. The entire collection is full of light, summer fabrics in dainty prints that are more than ideal for wandering the streets of a foreign location — or those within the city you live in.

With an air of European carelessness and retro charm, the Guapa assortment is full of one-of-a-kind items that will work hard in your wardrobe. For example, the Flores Midi Dress features a wrap silhouette in two versatile prints that will seamlessly carry you from museum visits to roof-top dinners. Or if your next vacation doesn't involve dress-appropriate weather, the Brune Jacket is a luscious suede coat with a nostalgic '80s feel and is the perfect go-with-anything neutral piece of outerwear to depend on for your whole vacation.

Ready to stock up for spring? Shop just the must-see collection, ahead.