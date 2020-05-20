Any bargain shopper will tell you: One of the biggest savings events of the year is, undoubtedly, Memorial Day Weekend. To kick off summer, retailers near and far drop prices on shoes, bags, dresses, and beyond, and fashion girls everywhere are quick to fill their carts. This year, the markdowns are steeper than ever, and the Memorial Day sales on shoes are occupying much of the price-dropped real estate.

Within the fashion industry and beyond, the COVID-19 crisis has posed obvious challenges that both consumers and brands have been working to overcome. For those who are in a position to shop, now is an excellent time to support these brands, who so appreciate the support amidst times of uncertainty. Plus, with more styles than ever seeing markdowns (including new, already-bestselling arrivals for summer), the occasion is just as sweet to try something special for yourself.

Ahead, browse the tidal-wave of price drops that are here to kick off the season:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: COS

When you spend $200 or more at COS, enjoy 25 percent off.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: HAVVA

Using code "THANKYOU," take 20 percent off sitewide.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: Mango

For MDW, Mango is offering 30 percent off everything through May 31. No code required.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: Vince

Vince is offering 25 percent off site-wide. Just use code "MAY25" at checkout.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: Marks + Spencer

Kate Middleton's favorite sneakers are on sale. From May 22 – 26, take 20 percent off any $150+ purchase.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: Teva

From May 23 – 27, enjoy up to 30 percent off select styles.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: Bloomingdales

Through May 25, enjoy 30-50 percent off select styles on Bloomingdales' site. No code required.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: SOLUDOS

In Soludos' buy-more, save more event, unlock 20 percent off when you spend under $150, 30 percent off for spending under $224, and 40 percent off for everything $225 and up.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: FRANCO SARTO

Through May 20, get 40 percent off everything and free shipping by using code ""BIGDEAL." Then, through May 25, get 50 percent off select styles, 40 percent off everything else and free shipping through code "FRANCOSUMMER."

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: BIRDIES

Birdies' bi-annual "Before They Fly Away" sale corresponds to MDW this year, offering markdowns on select styles through June 1.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: Intentionally Blank

Intentionally Blank's shoes aren't often on sale, but from May 21 - 25, all shoes are 30-60 percent off (no code necessary) and all sale shoes are an additional 60 percent off (code: EXTRA60SALE).

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: AEROSOLES

For a limited time, shop 40 percent off select summer styles on Aerosoles.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: Schutz

In Schutz's buy-more, save-more event, get more savings for every pair you nab. For two styles, get 20 percent off; on three get 30 percent; and four or more, earn 50 percent off.

Best Memorial Day Sales On Shoes: W Concept

This online stockist is running a buy-one, get-one 20 percent off sale using code "MEMORIAL20." Available from May 22 - 25.