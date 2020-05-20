Don’t look now, but Memorial Day Weekend kicks off in a mere matter of days. It may be hard to imagine, given the current state of the world, but the long weekend signifies the unofficial start to a new season: summer. In other words, brighter days wait ahead — and if you want to give yourself a new start for the season, the best Memorial Day fashion sales will provide you with a wardrobe to do exactly that.

If you’ve been building up your shopping cart during your time at home, you’ve probably noticed that sales have become a natural part of the quarantine life. But while retailers and brands have been marking down their pieces over the past two months, nothing can get you in the mood to shop (and save) quite like a holiday weekend.

By now, you’ve likely filled your closet with cozy loungewear staples. But just in case there’s a little more room, brands like INHABIT and Rails are offering up their most comfortable pieces for a sizable discount. Or, if you’re eager to wear jeans again, FRAME will have deals on pieces that you won’t be able to pass up.

Scroll down to get a head start on shopping from the best Memorial Day Weekend sales below.

INHABIT

Opt for new knitwear pieces for your time at home from INHABIT, which is offering 40 percent off on its entire Spring collection, which includes the now-$238 100% Cotton Cuffed Cardi.

LACAUSA

Los Angeles-based brand LACAUSA has become known for its comfortable, easy basics. For Memorial Day Weekend, the brand is marking down its entire site 20 percent off. Stock up on basic tees or get yourself a cozy dress, like the now-$128 Primavera Dress.

FRAME

From May 21 to May 25, FRAME is marking down select pieces up to 30 percent off, which means you can everything from the brand’s classic staples to effortless summer staples for major discounts.

8vo Atíco

From May 22 to May 25, the It girl-approved retailer 8vo Atíco is celebrating the unofficial start to summer with 20 percent off of its Collection 02 as well as an additional 25 percent off final sale items from Collection 01. To get in on this deal, use the code “MAYFLASHSALE” at the checkout.

& Other Stories

Starting Memorial Day Weekend, you can get up to 50 percent off of pieces from & Other Stories’ Spring/Summer collection, like the $59 Frilled Lace Top.

Christy Dawn

Los Angeles-based brand Christy Dawn is offering up to 60 percent off on its entire site (except for face masks) from May 22 to May 26 when you use the code “COMMUNITY30” at the checkout. The brand will also provide free shipping on orders for $150.

Rails

Gear up on the pieces you’ll want to wear 24/7 with Rails’ Memorial Day Weekend sale. The brand is marking down nearly all of its stock 30 percent off when you use the code “MEMORIAL2020.”