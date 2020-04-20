The 14 Best Face Mists For Dewy, Hydrated Skin While You're Indoors
Spring offers perks by the boatload. Sunshine, new reality TV shows, and, for skincare fans, an excuse to break up with the dry indoor heating they sat through all winter long. Well, typically speaking, that is. This year, your relationship with the season is most likely had through a window (or occasionally outside, on a socially distanced walk). Which is why you might've found yourself dreaming of the best face mists in between Zoom calls — since yes, your skin probably isn't feeling its dewiest at the moment.
As it turns out, being indoors 24/7 can be not so great for your skin due to dry air, pollutants, and good, old-fashioned stress. Beyond stocking up on moisturizers — and investing in a humidifier — you can start thinking of facial mists as glasses of water for your skin. Similar to sipping from a water bottle, spritz them on whenever you're feeling dried out; and, depending on which one you buy, you might get some extra skincare benefits on top of the hydration.
You've got a fair share of choices, too. Below, 14 highly rated face mists to up your at-home skincare routine.
Avène's facial spray couldn't be simpler: it's just spring water. Which is why its die-hard fanbase absolutely adores it — the lightweight spray's water features a mix of minerals, and its applicator creates a super-fine spritz.
Dermalogica's cult-famous skincare know-how is reflected in this barrier-boosting spray. Sure, it's easy to use, but it also doubles as a skin-brightener (thanks to vitamin C) and a collagen regulator (thanks to glucosamine).
Garnier's SkinActive rose water spray is an impressive drugstore pick. It's both vegan and safe for sensitive skin — plus, it's formulated sans parabens, dyes, and silicones.
Opt for this Physicians Formula spray if you want to enhance your current skincare routine; it's packed with refreshing orange water, botanical oils, and natural extracts.
Pick up this highly rated facial mist if you need help balancing your skin's microbiome. It uses a prebiotic blend to keep your face happy (and moisturizing it along the way).
A fan favorite amongst beauty shoppers, the Beauty Elixir can be used whenever you need a burst of hydration — post-makeup or shave, or just on top of clean skin.
You can use the Balance Antioxidant Hydration Spray one of two ways: Before makeup to refresh and moisturize skin, and after jane iredale's cult-famous powders to set them into place.
This $9.99 spray has garnered more than 1,000 reviews — and Target's Clean beauty stamp of approval. Pick it up if you want to enhance your on-the-go hydration with vitamins C and B3.
A quintessential staple in many skincare routines, Mario Badescu's ubiquitous rosewater spray really does add a touch of relaxing moisture to tight, dry skin.
La Roche-Posay's fragrance-free thermal spring water spray is rich in minerals, and doubles as a toner to boot.
Saturday Skin's signature Cha-7 ES Complex — an exclusive peptide blend — works as the base of its Daily Dew mist. The 4-ounce size and sturdy cap make it a smart purse option, too.
Don't be fooled by this spray's simple formula. Glycerin attracts moisture to your skin, while rosewater works in its multitude of soothing, balancing benefits.
Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair collection is a favorite amongst shoppers with redness-prone skin — and this moisturizing, irritation-fighting spray continues its work.