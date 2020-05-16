Net-A-Porter's not one for over-saturation. That's why it retailer keeps its bestseller list short and sweet, with a tight list of 12 top-performing selects that can be browsed right on the site. As the moodboard of all e-tailers, it's no surprise that the most popular bags at Net-A-Porter are plucked from every fashion girl's dreams. With luxe styles from labels old (Gucci; LOEWE) and new (Loeffler Randall; KHAITE), each investment piece is sure to withstand the test of time.

Whether you're browsing for a chic summer bag or a day-to-night, year-round carryall, there's something ahead for everyone. Take for example, KHAITE's take on the clutch, which repurposes the traditional evening piece for daywear. LOEWE fans (which, in its 174-year history, there are many) can relish two styles — a woven raffia tote for summer, and a classic bucket bag for wearing cross-seasonally.

Continue ahead for style notes on each most-wanted piece, and act quickly, as many of their alternative color-ways have already sold out:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: LOEWE

This one is mentioned first, with good reason — the balloon silhouette is all-new this spring, revitalizing the bucket bag with a look that's become a favorite amongst style set members near and far.

The 12 Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini leather tote

Even as microbags have cooled, Jacquemus's bite-sized purses have contrarily picked up speed, seeming to occupy its own category on the toting spectrum.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: Bottega Veneta

New Creative Director Daniel Lee's vision for Bottega Veneta has much to do with this cushy pouch.The shoulder bag shares the brand's woven, "intrecciato" language, and gets the summer treatment through this baby-blue hue.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: Gucci

Though not a new style for the brand, Gucci's Soho Disco shoulder bag is famed for being the perfect day-to-night silhouette, especially in its classic black color-way.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: KHAITE

KHAITE's envelope clutch is a sophisticated, refined remix on the traditionally glitzy piece, repurposing the handheld bag for daywear.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: SAINT LAURENT

Complete with YSL's famous gold monogram, this wallet clutch is the perfect grab-and-go style for everything on your social calendar — once social calendars are back on, of course.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: Bottega Veneta

Also amongst styles primed for evening wear, BV's shimmery gold pouch is worth purloining now, as its silver counterpart is totally sold-out.

The 12 Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: Loeffler Randall

The "beachiest" of all 12 styles, Loeffler Randall's chocolate-hued tote bag features the same weaving that's gone viral through the past year.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: LOEWE

Also using the woven language, LOEWE's raffia tote repurposes its smooth tan leathers for summer — and clocks in at a far more attainable price of $450.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: Gucci

In cherry leather with chevron stitching, Gucci's circular shoulder bag features its double-G emblem, inviting an easy pop of color into any look.

Most Popular Bags At Net-A-Porter: Jacquemus

Last, but not least, we have Jacquemus' itty-bitty Le Chiquito bag, which, in its $250 micro-version, is the most affordable bag in the bestseller section.