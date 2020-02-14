One of the best ways to spend a long holiday weekend is to shop the countless markdowns that undoubtedly come with it. But this year in particular, there are more brands than ever partaking in President's Day 2020 sales. To mark the start of the new decade, names like Skagen and Chinese Laundry are offering such staggering markdowns, it's hard to justify not taking the plunge. And with fashion week just in our purview, the itch to shop is stronger than ever, and inspiration for looks to recreate is in no shortage.

With tons of different offerings and promotions, there comes the anxiety of missing the rarest markdowns, falling into a phony sale, or the hottest item selling out in seconds. To eliminate the guesswork, TZR rounded out the steepest sales on the finest goods, all of which share the ideals shoppers know and come back for. You'll see 40% off from 'behno', a luxury handbag label that has committed to protecting female factory workers in India; 15% off from Mulberry & Grand, a small business that proudly creates handmade products at price points accessible to the everyday woman, and more.

Below, you'll see the 9 picks worth shouting about, with select bestsellers and brand favorites included. Be sure to visit their site to browse all the sales on offer.

1. Adina's Jewels COURTESY OF ADINAS JEWELS This Billie Eilish, Blake Lively and Bella Hadid-approved jewelry brand is giving 25%-off sitewide from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18. Shop the Herringbone Choker, as seen on Kendall Jenner, below. Promo Code: USA25 Herringbone Choker $68 $51 Adina's Jewels SEE ON ADINAS JEWELS

2. Skagen COURTESY OF SKAGEN From Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, this Danish watchmaking brand is marking down tons of items. All watches that are already on sale will start at $69.99; Falster 2 watches will start at $99; and all other accessories (except jewelry) are available from $9.99 and up. As a special introductory offer, the brand is giving $50 off on the Falster 3 as well. Smartwatch - Falster 2 Gold-Tone Mesh $69.99 Skagen see on skagen

3. behno Courtesy of behno This female-first brand is having a major President's Day sale. Shoppers save a whopping 40% from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17. Promo code: LOVE MARY BAG JACQUARD YELLOW/BLACK COMBO $790 $474 Behno See on behno

4. Mulberry & Grand At Mulberry & Grand, you can save 15% on all sale items from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 using promo code EXTRA15. Femme & Fierce Repeat Sweatshirt $24 $20.40 Mulberry and Grand SEE ON MULBERRY AND GRAND

5. Chinese Laundry COURTESY OF CHINESE LAUNDRY Chinese Laundry is giving tons of savings based on what you spend. For purchases over $100+, get 20% off, or spend $150+ for 25% off. Offer valid from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19. Promo Code: SAVEMORE SAVVY SLIDE SANDAL $140 $112 Chinese Laundry SEE ON CHINESE LAUNDRY

7. State Cashmere Courtesy of State Cashmere This sustainable cashmere brand is doing a BOGO 50% off sale sitewide. That includes men's, women's and home goods, so there's something for everyone in your life. Available from now through Feb. 16. Promo Code: 2020LOVE214 Cashmere Knitted Pants - Cammello $150 State Cashmere SEE ON STATE CASHMERE

8. Equipment COURTESY OF EQUIPMENT This brand delivers french sophistication by way of dozens of gender-neutral styles. Their buy-more-save-more sale runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18. Promotion: 20% off $300 25% off $500 30% off $700 CONNELL SILK MAXI DRESS $525 $393.75 Equipment SEE ON EQUIPMENT

9. Le Point COURTESY OF LE POINT This San Francisco boutique sells favorites like Tibi, Staud, Opening Ceremony, Lorod, Batsheva, and more. For President's Day, shop 50-90% off from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17. LUXE FAUX FUR OVERSIZED TRENCH $695 Tibi SEE ON LE POINT