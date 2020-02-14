The Zoe Report
The 10 President's Day 2020 Sales That You Should Bookmark ASAP

By Danielle Naer
One of the best ways to spend a long holiday weekend is to shop the countless markdowns that undoubtedly come with it. But this year in particular, there are more brands than ever partaking in President's Day 2020 sales. To mark the start of the new decade, names like Skagen and Chinese Laundry are offering such staggering markdowns, it's hard to justify not taking the plunge. And with fashion week just in our purview, the itch to shop is stronger than ever, and inspiration for looks to recreate is in no shortage.

With tons of different offerings and promotions, there comes the anxiety of missing the rarest markdowns, falling into a phony sale, or the hottest item selling out in seconds. To eliminate the guesswork, TZR rounded out the steepest sales on the finest goods, all of which share the ideals shoppers know and come back for. You'll see 40% off from 'behno', a luxury handbag label that has committed to protecting female factory workers in India; 15% off from Mulberry & Grand, a small business that proudly creates handmade products at price points accessible to the everyday woman, and more.

Below, you'll see the 9 picks worth shouting about, with select bestsellers and brand favorites included. Be sure to visit their site to browse all the sales on offer.

1. Adina's Jewels

COURTESY OF ADINAS JEWELS

This Billie Eilish, Blake Lively and Bella Hadid-approved jewelry brand is giving 25%-off sitewide from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18. Shop the Herringbone Choker, as seen on Kendall Jenner, below.

Promo Code: USA25

Herringbone Choker
$51
Adina's Jewels

2. Skagen

COURTESY OF SKAGEN

From Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, this Danish watchmaking brand is marking down tons of items. All watches that are already on sale will start at $69.99; Falster 2 watches will start at $99; and all other accessories (except jewelry) are available from $9.99 and up. As a special introductory offer, the brand is giving $50 off on the Falster 3 as well.

Smartwatch - Falster 2 Gold-Tone Mesh
Skagen

3. behno

Courtesy of behno

This female-first brand is having a major President's Day sale. Shoppers save a whopping 40% from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17.

Promo code: LOVE

MARY BAG JACQUARD YELLOW/BLACK COMBO
$474
Behno

4. Mulberry & Grand

At Mulberry & Grand, you can save 15% on all sale items from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 using promo code EXTRA15.

Femme & Fierce Repeat Sweatshirt
$20.40
Mulberry and Grand

5. Chinese Laundry

COURTESY OF CHINESE LAUNDRY

Chinese Laundry is giving tons of savings based on what you spend. For purchases over $100+, get 20% off, or spend $150+ for 25% off. Offer valid from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19.

Promo Code: SAVEMORE

SAVVY SLIDE SANDAL
$112
Chinese Laundry

6. Marks & Spencer

Courtesy of Marks & Spencer

This London-born essentials brand is applying 20% off to your entire cart from Feb. 13 - 18.

Wool Blend Longline City Coat
Marks & Spencer

7. State Cashmere

Courtesy of State Cashmere

This sustainable cashmere brand is doing a BOGO 50% off sale sitewide. That includes men's, women's and home goods, so there's something for everyone in your life. Available from now through Feb. 16.

Promo Code: 2020LOVE214

Cashmere Knitted Pants - Cammello
State Cashmere

8. Equipment

COURTESY OF EQUIPMENT

This brand delivers french sophistication by way of dozens of gender-neutral styles. Their buy-more-save-more sale runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18.

Promotion:

20% off $300

25% off $500

30% off $700

CONNELL SILK MAXI DRESS
$393.75
Equipment

9. Le Point

COURTESY OF LE POINT

This San Francisco boutique sells favorites like Tibi, Staud, Opening Ceremony, Lorod, Batsheva, and more. For President's Day, shop 50-90% off from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17.

LUXE FAUX FUR OVERSIZED TRENCH
Tibi

10. Frank And Oak

COURTESY OF FRANK AND OAK

Okay, so this one's *technically* an anniversary sale, but it falls at the same timing, and it's too good not to include. Frank And Oak is actually having their Anniversary Sale this weekend, which is 20% off regular price items. Shop their new sneaker below.

The Skipper Sneaker in White
Frank and Oak