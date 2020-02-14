The 10 President's Day 2020 Sales That You Should Bookmark ASAP
One of the best ways to spend a long holiday weekend is to shop the countless markdowns that undoubtedly come with it. But this year in particular, there are more brands than ever partaking in President's Day 2020 sales. To mark the start of the new decade, names like Skagen and Chinese Laundry are offering such staggering markdowns, it's hard to justify not taking the plunge. And with fashion week just in our purview, the itch to shop is stronger than ever, and inspiration for looks to recreate is in no shortage.
With tons of different offerings and promotions, there comes the anxiety of missing the rarest markdowns, falling into a phony sale, or the hottest item selling out in seconds. To eliminate the guesswork, TZR rounded out the steepest sales on the finest goods, all of which share the ideals shoppers know and come back for. You'll see 40% off from 'behno', a luxury handbag label that has committed to protecting female factory workers in India; 15% off from Mulberry & Grand, a small business that proudly creates handmade products at price points accessible to the everyday woman, and more.
Below, you'll see the 9 picks worth shouting about, with select bestsellers and brand favorites included. Be sure to visit their site to browse all the sales on offer.
1. Adina's Jewels
This Billie Eilish, Blake Lively and Bella Hadid-approved jewelry brand is giving 25%-off sitewide from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18. Shop the Herringbone Choker, as seen on Kendall Jenner, below.
Promo Code: USA25
2. Skagen
From Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, this Danish watchmaking brand is marking down tons of items. All watches that are already on sale will start at $69.99; Falster 2 watches will start at $99; and all other accessories (except jewelry) are available from $9.99 and up. As a special introductory offer, the brand is giving $50 off on the Falster 3 as well.
3. behno
This female-first brand is having a major President's Day sale. Shoppers save a whopping 40% from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17.
Promo code: LOVE
4. Mulberry & Grand
At Mulberry & Grand, you can save 15% on all sale items from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 using promo code EXTRA15.
5. Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry is giving tons of savings based on what you spend. For purchases over $100+, get 20% off, or spend $150+ for 25% off. Offer valid from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19.
Promo Code: SAVEMORE
6. Marks & Spencer
This London-born essentials brand is applying 20% off to your entire cart from Feb. 13 - 18.
7. State Cashmere
This sustainable cashmere brand is doing a BOGO 50% off sale sitewide. That includes men's, women's and home goods, so there's something for everyone in your life. Available from now through Feb. 16.
Promo Code: 2020LOVE214
8. Equipment
This brand delivers french sophistication by way of dozens of gender-neutral styles. Their buy-more-save-more sale runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18.
Promotion:
20% off $300
25% off $500
30% off $700
9. Le Point
This San Francisco boutique sells favorites like Tibi, Staud, Opening Ceremony, Lorod, Batsheva, and more. For President's Day, shop 50-90% off from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17.
10. Frank And Oak
Okay, so this one's *technically* an anniversary sale, but it falls at the same timing, and it's too good not to include. Frank And Oak is actually having their Anniversary Sale this weekend, which is 20% off regular price items. Shop their new sneaker below.