The best part about the gradual shift in the fashion industry, is all the Buy-Now pieces that are available for purchase not long after they're seen walking down the runway. This somewhat new business model aims to give anxious customers a chance to snag some of their favorite styles while it's still top of mind. And because you no longer have to wait six months to secure some of the must-have pieces from the new season, I've listed everything I'm buying from the Fall/Winter 2020 lineup, below, to help get you started.

Powerhouse designers like Ralph Lauren and Burberry have all gotten in on the shop-from-the runway trend at some point or another. However, luxury E-tailers like Net-A-Porter and Moda Operandi make it a point to champion some of the newer names in fashion, too. A mere days after its show during Copenhagen Fashion Week, Ganni offered up buzzy oversized collars and eclectically-designed knits for pre-order. While Stand Studio's latest and greatest is also currently up for grabs (at least, for the next two weeks) on Moda. However if you're more interested in Markarian's selection of dresses and occasion-wear, get a jumpstart on any upcoming events by locking your look down months in advance.

Though many are divided on the industry's attempt at instant-gratification, it's hard to argue that buying straight from the runway won't do wonders for your wardrobe. Continue on to shop all the pieces that are available to purchase, ASAP.

Oversized Leather Clutch Wanda Oversized Leather Clutch $300 Stand Studio see on moda operandi In the era of New Bottega and the cloud bag, this Stand Studio clutch holds the same appeal for nearly a quarter of the price.

Cutout Sweater Alpaca Knit Blouse $285 Ganni see on moda operandi A standout design from the runway, this top is an unexpected take on a classic turtleneck.

Leather Parka Brazoria Leather Parka $2,395 By Malene Birger see on moda operandi Sumptuous leather is having a major moment on (and off) the runway, but you won't find a parka like By Malene Birger's anywhere else.

1. Checkered Coat Nino Check Coat $650 Stand Studio see on moda operandi The checkered print has been one to watch, and what better way to embrace the standout motif than with a plush piece of outerwear.

Quilted Bib Collar Ripstop Quilt Collar $85 Ganni see on moda operandi It's safe to say that oversized collars are making a comeback and Ganni's quilted iteration will give every outfit a retro update.

Pointelle Knit Cortney Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater $230 Stine Goya see on moda operandi This ribbed turtleneck is perfect for layering but has so much character on it's own, too — the color alone is a home run.

Embroidered Jacket Embroidered Silk Jacket $1,595 Markarian see on moda operandi This embroidered jacket reminds me of something I'd find in my grandmother's closet(in the best possible way) so I know it will stand the test of time.