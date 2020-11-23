If you were to walk into my room, it would take you about three seconds to know my makeup aesthetic. My desk is 10% for work and 90% for makeup, since I have dozens of products poking out from the drawers and scattered all across the surface. I'm by no means a minimalist in the makeup department. And, as you can imagine, during the holidays, my love for glitzy products is to the extreme. My favorite of them all? Without a doubt, glittery eyeshadows. While I don't necessarily have anywhere to wear a shimmery lid this year, I certainly won't be completely dismissing my beloved product.

Especially now with masks, I'm putting more and more effort into my eyes. And when it comes to glitter, I'm all about layering. For instance, I'll typically use a powder glitter formula, like Fenty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Sand Castle (OK, it's *technically* a highlighter, but it gets the job done) and go over it with a liquid, like Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Grey Fox (pictured below). Pro tip: Spray some setting spray on your brush before applying the powder shadow and you'll have even more of a flashy eye. But, if your taste skews more pared back, you can use a light matte powder shadow and finish off with just a smidge of glitter on top.

Kelsey Stewart

If you want to have the best makeup at your holiday socially distant get-togethers or Zoom parties, a glitter shadow is crucial. If you're not sure where to start, no worries, I've rounded up my 10 must-haves below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Glittery Eyeshadow: Victoria Beckham's Lid Lustre in Onyx

A little goes a long way with Victoria Beckham's Lid Lustre. I have the darkest shade Onyx, which I apply to the outer corners of my eyes. Depending on what look I'm going for, I'll use a small amount or build it up with a few layers.

Glittery Eyeshadow: CoverFix's Glitter Drop in Aurora

CoverFix's Glitter Drops allow you to create a cohesive glittery look by applying it to the eyes, cheeks, and lips. It comes in a few colors, but my go-to is Aurora, a light pink. For those who favor a toned-down sparkly eye, apply a tiny drop on your finger and lightly dab it on your lid.

Glittery Eyeshadow: Pat McGrath Labs' Eyedols Eye Shadow in Celestial

Leave it to Pat McGrath to formulate the perfect everyday glittery eyeshadow. The Eyedols Eye Shadow in Celestial makes your eyes sparkle like no other. I'll usually first apply the product as a base and then go in with a matte brown in my crease. For more glitz, I'll go back over one more time with Celestial.

Glittery Eyeshadow: Hourglass' Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Ray

If I want a gleaming brown lid, I always reach for Hourglass' Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Ray. I like to use it alone, but you can layer it over lighter shades for more of a smokey eye.

Glittery Eyeshadow: Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow is my all-time favorite glitter shadow. I've been using this product since high school (replacing it, of course), so all my girlfriends have heard me preach about it on multiple occasions. It comes in a slew of colors, but my two must-haves are Grey Fox and Gold Goddess.

Glittery Eyeshadow: Marc Jacobs' See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow

If you're intimidated by glitter, ease into the look with Marc Jacobs' See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow. You'll notice the sparkle when you apply it, but not overly so. When I want to stray away from my typical gold and brown shadows, I'll use the Gleam Girl, a rose gold with silver glitter. The best part? It looks gorgeous on its own, so all you need are a few swipes and you're good to go.

Glittery Shadow: Tarte's Sea Seaglass Eyeshadow in Night Dive

Tarte's Sea Seaglass Eyeshadow in Night Dive is ideal when you're yearning for just a little more sparkle on your eyes. I'll usually finish off a subtle smokey eye by applying a touch of this on top of my powder shadows.

Glittery Eyeshadow: Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes To Mesmerize in Champagne

For those who appreciate an easy under-five-minute makeup look, I highly recommend adding Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes To Mesmerize in Champagne into your routine. On days where I need to be out the door early (or just overslept), all I do is apply a tiny bit of the product to my eyes and I instantly appear put-together. It's more of an everyday shadow as it's not super glittery, but you'll definitely notice a touch of shimmer to it.

Glittery Eyeshadow: Fenty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife

I adore Fenty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife on my eyes for a vivid shimmery gold finish. It's gorgeous on its own, but when I want an extra sparkly lid, I'll layer Stila's liquid glitter in Gold Goddess over it.

Glittery Eyeshadow: MAC's Dazzleshadow Extreme Eyeshadow in Incinerated

Like the majority of MAC's products, its Dazzleshadow Extreme Eyeshadow is very pigmented. I'll use the shade Incinerated, a brown with red pearl, in my crease and in the corner of my eyes. And if you're looking to create an eye for a holiday event, I suggest picking up the silver or gold shades.