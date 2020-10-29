Holiday makeup often consists of sparkle, red lipstick, and cat-eye liner — and then, OK, maybe some more sparkle thrown on top. The one thing that isn't set in stone, though? Breaking your budget just to get the look. Instead, anyone keeping an eye on their spending only needs to turn to the newest affordable holiday makeup products, which are currently arriving in droves at retailers such as Target and Ulta Beauty. There, you'll find all of the glitter you could ever want to wear, sheeny lip colors for dinners with the family, and high-impact liner for video calls with far-away friends.

Those who shop cruelty-free or vegan makeup products have plenty of options, as well. The e.l.f. Cosmetics holiday 2020 range includes a three-piece lip balm set and a colorful 15-shadow palette for $10 a pop, as well as an eight-count glitter eyeshadow vault for only $35. Meanwhile, the NYX Professional Makeup holiday collection is serving up glitter and gloss in almost every form imaginable; though if you get stuck browsing, start with the $9 Diamonds & Ice, Please Shadow Jelly, since the glitzy shadow only requires minutes to apply.

Want to make sure your holiday glam is noticeable, even over a virtual call? The wallet-friendly Morphe holiday collection features the new 35XO Natural Flirt Artistry Palette, a berry-toned palette that offers a whopping 35-pan selection for $25. Top if off with a pair from the Everlashing Love Premium Lashes Trio ($22) and you'll be all set.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

Though you're on your own when it comes to successfully applying those falsies. Ahead, 10 affordable holiday makeup products for the upcoming season.

