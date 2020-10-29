10 Affordable Holiday Makeup Products For Glittery Glam On A Budget
Holiday makeup often consists of sparkle, red lipstick, and cat-eye liner — and then, OK, maybe some more sparkle thrown on top. The one thing that isn't set in stone, though? Breaking your budget just to get the look. Instead, anyone keeping an eye on their spending only needs to turn to the newest affordable holiday makeup products, which are currently arriving in droves at retailers such as Target and Ulta Beauty. There, you'll find all of the glitter you could ever want to wear, sheeny lip colors for dinners with the family, and high-impact liner for video calls with far-away friends.
Those who shop cruelty-free or vegan makeup products have plenty of options, as well. The e.l.f. Cosmetics holiday 2020 range includes a three-piece lip balm set and a colorful 15-shadow palette for $10 a pop, as well as an eight-count glitter eyeshadow vault for only $35. Meanwhile, the NYX Professional Makeup holiday collection is serving up glitter and gloss in almost every form imaginable; though if you get stuck browsing, start with the $9 Diamonds & Ice, Please Shadow Jelly, since the glitzy shadow only requires minutes to apply.
Want to make sure your holiday glam is noticeable, even over a virtual call? The wallet-friendly Morphe holiday collection features the new 35XO Natural Flirt Artistry Palette, a berry-toned palette that offers a whopping 35-pan selection for $25. Top if off with a pair from the Everlashing Love Premium Lashes Trio ($22) and you'll be all set.
Though you're on your own when it comes to successfully applying those falsies. Ahead, 10 affordable holiday makeup products for the upcoming season.
Go ahead and try *all* of the colors. e.l.f. Cosmetics' shimmery eyeshadow vault will make sure you have a matching glitter for every chunky sweater and cable knit this season.
You might pick up this new Maybelline gloss for the limited-edition holiday packaging, but you'll stick around — and swipe it on — because of the moisturizing, sheer pink.
From wispy to serious volume, this Kiss holiday lash set rounds up four best-selling KISS Lash Couture styles: Jubilee, Jolly, Sugarplum, and Garland.
You can't go wrong with berry tones for winter, and this expansive palette features so many of them — alongside blendable and buildable neutrals.
Let's face it, at any given moment, every regular makeup user could use a new beauty sponge. At just $6, the price of this one can't be beat.
You'd be surprised by how much buildable color is included in each Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer. Pick up this warm-toned set, or grab the cool-toned colors from Target's website.
Spoiler alert: You don't need to spend 20 minutes perfecting glitter eyeshadow. Just tap on this jelly formula and let it dry down. Voila, you're done.
Essence's Lash Princess mascara is already a cult fave amongst *all* beauty shoppers, regardless of the $5 price — it's that good. Try out the four variations by picking up this set.
Did someone say New Year's Eve? This golden duo features a metallic shimmer shade and a pressed glitter, for a two-step monochromatic moment anyone can achieve.